The Magpies host Wolves at St. James’ Park as both teams sit within a point of each other, the visitors a place ahead in ninth.

The reverse fixture at Molineux finished 2-2 in late October last year, after a thrilling game that saw two equalisers from Wolves.

Newcastle are in a poor stretch of form going into the game, just three wins in their last 12 Premier League games has seen them slip down the table.

In that 12-game span, no team in the top division have conceded more goals than Newcastle (31), as Wolves on the other hand have seven wins in their last 12 league games.

Gary O’Neil has led Wolves to success away from home recently, only Man City (12) have gained more points in their last four away league games than Wolves (10).

Team News

Newcastle

Newcastle have struggled with injuries this season, no team has more days missed through injury than the Magpies this season.

Callum Wilson, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton remain the long-term concerns, with Wilson undergoing surgery and Joelinton suffering a thigh injury with Tonali still suspended until next season.

Sven Botman will complete a late fitness test to determine his availability after continuing his recovery from a long-term injury, Matt Targett and starting goalkeeper Nick Pope remain out.

Wolves

Contrastingly to the home side, Wolves have the least amount of days missed through injuries as a squad in the Premier League this season.

The visitors could be without two of their three starting forwards as Brazilian forward, Matheus Cunha suffered a hamstring injury against Sheffield United and Hwang Hee-Chan is doubtful ahead of the game.

Mario Lemina came off just prior of an hour in Wolves’ midweek FA Cup clash against Brighton, however, O’Neil confirmed after the game that Lemina will be able to play on the weekend.

Likely Lineups

Newcastle

Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Schar, Trippier; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Gordon, Almiron, Isak

Wolves

Sa; Kilman, Dawson, Toti; Ait-Nouri, Lemina, Gomes, Semedo; Sarabia, Bellegarde, Neto

Key Players

Newcastle - Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian midfielder has had another impressive campaign for the Magpies, after an injury-struck season, Guimaraes has started the second most games this season for Newcastle, providing availability when needed.

His last goal came on February 10 as his two goals lifted Newcastle to a 3-2 away victory against Nottingham Forest, their most recent league win.

No Newcastle player who has started more than 13 games has a higher pass percentage and only Kieran Trippier has a higher average match rating than Guimarares across the Premier League this season.

With Lemina and Joao Gomes inevitably providing energy in Wolves’ midfield, Guimaraes will be key to Newcastle winning that midfield battle.

Wolves - Pedro Neto

With injuries to Cunha and Hwang, Neto will be the player that Wolves will want to get the ball to in transition, to exploit areas behind Newcastle’s probable high line.

Neto has the highest assists per 90 minutes this Premier League season, with a total of nine and two goals to his name.

After suffering an injury that kept him out for over two months in the reverse fixture at Molineux, Neto has returned from injury in the same vein of form, to the delight of the Wolves fans.

The Portuguese has been involved in rumours regarding his future and teams wanting his services next season, however, O'Neil has ensured Wolves fans that the club are not under pressure to sell anyone in the summer.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Newcastle are the home side for this fixture, with the match being played at St. James’ Park.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to kick off at 3 PM BST on Saturday 2 March.

How can I watch?

As this game will be taking place during the 3 PM blackout in England across all football games, viewers in the UK will not be able to watch live, but broadcasters around the world may be televising it.