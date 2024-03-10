Gary O’Neil’s side jumped to eighth place in the Premier League after a 2-1 victory at Molineux as Fulham lose just their second game in the last seven.

Goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Nelson Semedo lifted Wolves to a two nil lead before Alex Iwobi scored nothing more than a consolation goal in the 98th minute.

It was Wolves’ sixth win in their last 10 games in the league, with the Midlands side now arguably having the European places set firmly in their sight, whilst Fulham stay in 12th place and now six points adrift of Wolves.

Gary O’Neil can adapt in-game.

Photo by: James Gill-Danehouse.

For the first time this season, Wolves were forced into two first-half substitutes through injury with Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto coming off before the break.

After Neto’s withdrawal in the 45th minute, O’Neil reshaped his defence from four defenders, to a more familiar five at the back with Ait-Nouri and Semedo playing in more advanced roles.

The two wing-backs struggled to impact the game going forward before the tactical change from the Wolves boss as they were asked to play with more discipline, in more defensive roles than normal.

The change led to successful outcomes as Ait-Nouri opened the scoring before Semedo gave Wolves a two-goal lead, despite a wicked deflection off Fulham player Tom Cairney.

It shows the tactical ability O’Neil possesses and the bravery to change the shape of the team at such a crucial part of the game, while losing two of his attacking players.

Marco Silva does not know his best XI.

At this moment in time, the Fulham boss is struggling to find what team is going to string together more than two consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

After fielding the same starting eleven that had won successive games over Brighton and Manchester United, Silva decided to leave out star player Joao Palhinha in exchange for 27 year-old Saša Lukić.

Only four outfield Fulham players have started more than 20 games out of a possible 28 in the league this season, compared to a total of nine in the Wolves team.

Silva has named just four unchanged sides in the Premier League this season, showing the inconsistencies in team selection and performances from the Fulham players.

Despite using the second least amount of players in the Premier League with 26, the starting eleven remains the problem to solve for the Fulham boss.

Mario Lemina is having the best season of his career.

Lemina has been one of Wolves’ best buys in recent times, setting them back £9.7million but becoming one of the most important players in this current Wanderers squad.

As said before, Wolves faced injury problems during the game, which forced Lemina to play in several positions, starting in central midfield and ending the game as a make-shift left-winger.

Despite the problems, Lemina showed nothing but passion, professionalism and pure quality to give a standout performance in the game.

The Gabon midfielder has already surpassed his most starts in a league campaign with 25 and has bettered his best goalscoring league season with four so far.

The 30-year-old has not had a better individual season in his career, and that was portrayed today in a fantastic performance to help his team to all three points.

Alex Iwobi continues to impress.

The former Everton man moved from Goodison Park to Craven Cottage in the recent summer transfer window for a fee of around £22million and has flourished in his debut season.

No player made more key passes in the game against Wolves than Iwobi with seven, and only Andreas Pereira and Willian have more key passes per 90 minutes in the Fulham team.

Iwobi has now scored five Premier League goals this season which makes him the joint top-scorer for Fulham, as well as equalling his best goalscoring season across all competitions with six.

The Nigerian enjoys a game against the West Midlands club, out of his 22 goals in the Premier League, 23% have come against Wolves, the highest amount against one club for Iwobi.

Since starting against Brighton on October 29, Iwobi has started every Premier League game that he has been available for - proving to be a consistent figure in an inconsistent Fulham team.