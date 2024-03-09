A huge win for Arsenal saw them go to the top of the Premier League after a goal from Declan Rice and a late winner from Kai Havertz. They will have to patiently wait to see the result of the game between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Brentford put up a good fight and Wissa's goal was close to being enough to get a point for The Bees' but in the end, Arsenal got the better of them. The Gunners have now made it eight wins in a row.

Here are the player ratings from the game:

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

The English International has been on the bench for the majority of the season and unfortunately, on his return, gave away a goal by taking too long to clear the ball.

This let Wissa close him down and block his clearance. However, he responded well to his error and stopped Brentford from scoring another with a couple of really good saves in the second half. Ramsdale's distribution with long throws to create counter-attacks nearly got Arsenal one or two chances as well.

Ben White - 9/10

The right-back got himself both assists with really good crosses to set-up Declan Rice and Kai Havertz's goal. He was also solid defensively cutting out any crosses. Player of the match for me and unfortunate not to get himself and the rest of the defence a clean sheet.

Gabriel - 7/10

The Brazilan picked up an early yellow card inside 10 minutes but that did not stop his defensive ability tonight. He was also a threat from corners as he got himself up high to get a couple shots towards goal but nothing major.

William Saliba - 8/10

One of the best centre-backs in the league and showed why, again today. He was really strong at the back and dealt well with the physical battle between Toney.

Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

The young player did his role and got himself yet another start today but he did not have too much to do.

Declan Rice - 9/10

The big summer signing scored to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead with a header inside the box, in the 18th minute. Got himself forward a lot and almost got a second with a fantastic strike on the edge of the box that hit the corner of the crossbar.

Jorginho - 6/10

The Italian was the deeper midfielder of the three with a role of dictating Arsenal's tempo.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

A positive performance from the captain and was the heart of the team, making things tick and linking up play well. Could have got himself an assist if chances were finished.

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

The Belgian was the least involved of the front three and was not much of a threat to the Brentford backline.

kai Havertz - 7/10

Scored the most important goal of the game. Got the winner in the 86th minute as he positioned himself well to get his head on the end of White's cross. However, he was wasteful with his chances in the game and other than the goal, his performance was under par.

Bukayo Saka - 6/10

The starboy had a lot of the ball down the right but did not find his man in the box and lacked the killer pass. He also did not register a shot on target.

Gabriel Jesus (70' for Jorginho) - 6/10

100% accuracy with his passes and touched the ball 17 times but did not have a shot and his dribble success rate was poor.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (79' for Kiwior) - 6/10

With Arsenal trying to find a winner, the left-backs involvement was low.

Reiss Nelson (79' for Trossard) - 5/10

Did not get on the ball much from when he came on.

Thomas Partey (90' for Odegaard) - N/A

Second appearance since October, only played for three minutes.

Brentford

Mark Flekken - 6/10

The Dutchman made four saves in the game and there was not much he could do about either of the headed goals.

Mads Roerslev - 6/10

Done well to deny Trossard being through on goal in the first half and was good in the air as well, winning his headers.

Mathias Jørgensen - 6/10

Made some good blocks in the game. Got himself a Yellow card for a late challenge on Trossard.

Kristoffer Ajer - 7/10

Best defender for Brentford, was a monster in the air winning his aerial battles and prevented anything coming from Arsenal's corners.

Nathan Collins - 6/10

Was solid at the back along with the others. Got himself forward and directed a header on goal that made Ramsdale stretch. Yellow card at the end.

Keane Lewis-Potter - 4/10

Out of position for the winger and you could see he struggled. Pretty wasteful when he has had the ball on the left and beaten by Saka quite a bit.

Christian Norgaard - N/A

The skipper came off injured in the 34th minute from a knock he took a little earlier in the game.

Frank Onyeka - 5/10

He was booked in the first five minutes of the match for his foul on Trossard and maybe affected his involvement in the game.

Vitaly Janelt - 6/10

Won his duels in the midfield but not much more from him.

Yoane Wissa - 7/10

Got Brentford's goal in added time of the first half from a good press that forced a Ramsdale mistake. For the very first time in his career, he has scored in three consecutive games. Drew a few fouls for his side to help them recover and get up the pitch as well. Got a yellow card near the end.

Ivan Toney - 6/10

Had an unbelievable effort tipped over by Ramsdale. On the turn, he hit the ball on a half volley, outside of the boot with his weak foot, from 30-35 yards out that would have been a contender for goal of the season. Hold-up play has been better in other games.

Substitutes -

Mathias Jensen (34' for Norgaard) - 5/10

The Dane was probably the quietest in midfield and did not make up for the loss of their captain.

Neal Maupay (78' for Wissa) - 5/10

Could not help get an equaliser for his side and only made three touches.

Yehor Yarmoliuk (78' for Onyeka) - 5/10

Same again, only touched the ball four times in 21 minutes. Lacked any impact.

Mikkel Damsgaard (90' for Jørgensen) - N/A

Saman Ghoddos (90' for Janelt) - N/A