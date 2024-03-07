Wolves host Fulham at Molineux in the Premier League as the visitors can leapfrog the hosts with a victory, being within three points.

The reverse fixture at Craven Cottage last year on November 27 finished 3-2 to Fulham, which included two penalties from Willian.

Wolves come into the game off the back of a defeat away at Newcastle, shipping three goals, after a run of three victories across all competitions.

Wolves have won six out of their last 12 league games, scoring 20 in that time, as Fulham come into the game also in good form.

A convincing home win against Brighton last time out saw Fulham win their third in the last four Premier League games.

No team outside the top four have picked up more points than Fulham in the last eight league games, racking up 14 points in that time.

Team News

Wolves

Malcolm Couzens Photo by:

Gary O’Neil has been hit with a slight injury crisis in recent weeks, with Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-Chan both picking up serious injuries, not returning to action until at least the end of the month.

The home side could also be without João Gomes who missed out at Newcastle last week with a tight hamstring.

José Sá and Pedro Neto both came off at half-time at St. James’ Park through injury, however O’Neil is positive they will both be available for the game against Fulham.

Fulham

Photo by: CameraSport

Marco Silva has come through a tough period of injuries, to now only having one player unavailable going into Saturday’s game.

Raúl Jiménez will be unavailable until at least the start of April with a thigh injury, meaning the Mexican will not be playing against his former side, at his old stomping ground.

João Palhinha will be returning from suspension, which will give the Fulham team an extra boost going into the game.

Likely Lineups

Wolves

Sá; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti, Aït-Nouri; Lemina, Doyle; Sarabia, Bellegarde, Neto

Fulham

Leno; Robinson, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Castagne; Palhinha, Reed; Iwobi, Pereira, Wilson; Muniz

Key Players

Wolves - Pablo Sarabia

Shaun Botterill Photo by:

The Spanish international has stepped up this season after a poor start to his Wolves career, at the back end of last season, scoring just one goal and providing zero assists.

With injuries to Hwang and Cunha, and Neto carrying a slight knock, the experienced winger will be the player Wolves will want to get the ball to when going forward.

Sarabia has three goals and six assists this season, also sitting fifth for the most assists per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

In the last two games, the Spaniard played back-to-back 90 minutes, for the first time this season, as well as having played more minutes of Premier League football in the last nine games, than the 18 before that, showing his increasing importance in this Wolves team.

Fulham - João Palhinha

Gareth Copley Photo by:

The Portuguese midfielder has arguably been Fulham’s best player since his arrival at the start of last season, and has only increased his level of performances.

No player has made more tackles than Palhinha in the Premier League this season, embedding himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

The midfielder has already equalled his best goalscoring league season with three goals, with 11 games left to better the record.

With Gomes potentially missing the game through injury, Palhinha will be key for Fulham in winning the midfield battle against a tough counterpart in Mario Lemina.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Wolves are hosting Fulham, so the game will be played at Molineux in Wolverhampton.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to take place at 3PM BST on Saturday 9 March 2024.

How can I Watch?

As the game is taking place during the blackout of English football across all 3PM games, the game will not be televised in England, however international broadcasters around the world may be televising it.