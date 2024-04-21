One of the best derbies in the Premier League, the North London Derby, is typically filled with grit, passion and aggression, which has crafted some very exciting battles between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the last 10 years.

Next Sunday, a lot is at stake in this upcoming battle between the two bitter rivals.

Arsenal are currently battling at the top of the Premier League, trying to fight Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.

Therefore, Ange Postecoglou's side have a significant opportunity to try and hamper the Gunners' title bid, meaning that the three points on the line will mean taht little bit more than usual.

The North London Derby is always unpredictable.

However, one thing is for certain, tensions will always be high.

Anyway, here are the top five North London Derbies in the last q0 years...

5. Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur - September 2023

Ange Postecoglou's NLD debut ended with the points shared.

Although the points were shared in Postecoglou's first NLD, it was certainly entertaining from kick-off to the final whistle.

The match entailed end-to-end action with both sides giving it their all to break the deadlock and grasp the advantage.

The Lilywhites enjoyed the majority of the possession but it was the Gunners who took the lead, which resulted in the sea of red shirts in the stands erupting.

Bukayo Saka's curling shot from the edge of the box was deflected off the leg of defender Christian Romero before it wrong-footed Guglielmo Vicario and found the back of the net.

This led to the winger using James Maddison's signature darts celebration, which went on to backfire.

The Gunners nearly doubled their advantage soon after as Maddison was dispossessed inside the box by Gabriel Jesus but the striker blazed his shot high over the bar.

Winger Brennan Johnson was inches away from etching his name onto the scoresheet as he poked the ball towards the target from the centre of the box but David Raya pulled off some heroic goalkeeping to deny him.

As mentioned earlier, Saka's mock celebration came back to bite him after Maddison spun him on the left flank before he charged into the box and set up Son-Heung-Min to tap home for the leveller.

In the second half, Romero's day continued to get worse as the ball struck his hand inside the penalty area and was consequently ruled as a handball by VAR, meaning that a penalty was given in the Gunners' favour.

Saka kept his cool and placed his penalty down the middle to send the Emirates Stadium into eruption once again.

However, the masses were silenced just a minute later after the dynamic duo of Son and Maddison struck again.

The midfielder stole the ball from the unaware Jorginho before he played the South Korean star in behind the defence who went on to slot the ball home to earn the Lilywhites a point.

4. Tottenham Hotspur 2-2 Arsenal - March 2016

Harry Kane has tallied 14 goals against Arsenal in the Premier League

Yes, it's another 2-2 draw that saw no winners but again it was an extremely entertaining NLD fixture that created a very iconic Spurs goal.

I'm sure you know which one I'm talking about if I mention two things. Harry Kane and a mask. Oh, the memories.

Arsene Wenger's side were the first to open the scoring in the 39th minute after midfielder Aaron Ramsey's clever flick rustled the back of the net.

The dynamic of the game changed early in the second half when fellow midfielder Francis Coquelin picked up a second yellow card and was consequently given his marching orders.

Defender Toby Alderweireld replied for Mauricio Pochettino's side after he poked the ball home from close range.

However, two minutes later, a masked-up Kane sent the Spurs fans into a frenzy after he rifled a shot from outside of the box on the left flank into the far side of the goal.

He proceeded to rip his mask off in celebration of the iconic NLD goal.

However, the Lilywhites were unable to hold onto the lead as winger Alexis Sanchez snatched a point for the Gunners.

3. Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal February 2015

Harry Kane bagged a brace on his NLD debut.

In common theme with the other examples, Arsenal took the lead, this time it was early in the first half as midfielder Mesut Özil was alone at the back post providing him with the perfect opportunity to guide home a volley.

Similar to the previously listed match, a sprinkle of Kane magic was the highlight of this fixture and was what ultimately earned Pochettino's side all three points.

In the second half, Erik Lamela whipped the ball into the mixer from a corner, which was headered towards the target but 'keeper David Ospina pulled off a magnificent save to deny the header from drifting in.

However, Kane lurked at the back post which resulted in him firing home the rebound to pull Tottenham level at the Lane.

In the dying embers of the game, Nabil Bentaleb's menacing delivery into the was met by the striker, who proceeded to beat his marker and loop a stunning header past the helpless Ospina in between the sticks.

Another moment of Brilliance from the star man gave Spurs the bragging rights.

2. Arsenal 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur December 2018 (Carabao Cup)

The 2-0 win saw Spurs book their place in the semi-finals, which they eventaully lost to Chelsea over two legs.

When the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup were being drawn in 2018, not many Spurs fans would have wanted to be drawn to play Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium for a place in the semi-finals.

With Arsenal's 14 shots and 55% possession compared to Spurs' nine shots and 45% possession, it is fair to argue that the stats suggest that the Gunners dominated that match but were toothless in the final third. However, this was not the case for Pochettino's side.

Some silky moves from Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan saw them breach Spurs' defence and forced Paulo Gazzaniga into making a vital stop.

Soon after, Spurs broke the deadlock through Son.

Midfielder Dele Alli played an excellent ball over the top of the back line before the South Korean used his blitzing pace to meet the ball and slot it home.

Pochettino's side should have netted a second after a threatening four-on-three counterattack which resulted in the team breaching the Arsenal penalty box before midfielder Moussa Sissoko floated his effort high into row z.

Spurs bagged a second after some excellent link-up play from Kane and Alli.

The striker held up the ball on the halfway line before pinging a long-range pass over the top to Alli, who held his nerve and lobbed Petr Cech to seal a 2-0 win and a spot in the semi-finals.

1. Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal May 2022

Spurs have won six of their last 10 home games in the North London Derby.

Almost two years ago, Tottenham ran rampant in the North London Derby under Italian manager Antonio Conte as they battered their bitter rivals 3-0.

The atmosphere was hostile.

Tottenham were gifted a penalty in the 22nd minute after central defender Rob Holding clumsily clattered into Son, which Kane tucked away for the first goal of the game.

A moment of madness from Holding saw him Elbow Son and be sent for an early bath after seeing a second yellow.

Later in the half, Rodrigo Bentancur leapt like a salmon to send a darting header towards a goal before Kane sent the ball over the line at the back post with his head to give the Lilywhites a two-goal cushion.

Early in the second half, Kane tried hard to stay on his feet as he struggled to get the ball out of his feet and unleash a shot.

This led to him pulling the ball back to the edge of the box where Son was lurking before the winger rifled home Spurs' third of the match.

They could have bagged a fourth if Ramsdale did not stay strong to deny Emerson Royal from close range.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium erupted as the full-time whistle blew.

Hopefully, we will see some similar scenes in the North London Derby on Sunday.

It should be a very tough battle for both teams.