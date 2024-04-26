Ange Postecoglou emphasises Tottenham to 'match' North London Derby atmosphere

Ange Postecoglou has called for improvement from his Tottenham Hotspur side, but acknowledged the uniqueness of a derby match.

Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in a huge clash for both the top four and title races.

Spurs are searching for their first win over the Gunners since May 2022, with the last meeting at the Emirates Stadium ending 2-2.

Bar their defeat to Aston Villa, Arsenal have been in fine form since the turn of the year and sit top of the Premier League table going into the derby match.

The Lilywhites, meanwhile, are in fifth and will be looking to make amends for their 4-0 loss away at Newcastle. Postecoglou highlighted the need for improvement ahead of the grudge match with Arsenal:

"The Newcastle game was really disappointing. Obviously the result was poor, but the performance didn't anywhere reach the levels we wanted to. I think we've learnt a hell of a lot out of that.

"But irrespective of that, it doesn't matter what you've done in the previous game. When you're playing in such a big game, a derby, particularly at this time of year when there's great meaning to the points for both clubs.

"It'll be a great atmosphere and you've got to make sure you match those levels with the performance."

On Pedro Porro and Richarlison

Having missed the previous two outings, there was hope that forward Richarlison would overcome his knee injury. As was the case with right-back Pedro Porro and his hamstring issue.

Postecoglou confirmed the pair would be available for Sunday's game, "Pedro and Richy both trained all week, so both available."

Along with the long-term absentees Fraser Forster, Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon, Oliver Skipp has also been ruled out with a knock.

The Spurs boss also spoke about Destiny Udogie, who will miss the rest of the season after suffering a thigh injury, "Disappointing one for Destiny and for ourselves as well, because he’s been a big part of our year.

"It was just an unfortunate incident in training. He’s had the operation, it’s gone well - so hopefully it gives him time to have pre-season and get back into it."

On the end of the season run in

Having not played since April 13th, Spurs have been blessed with a fortnight of rest. Though Postecoglou acknowledged, "You prefer games, especially at this time of the year."

"It's sort of unusual to have two weeks of no games at all, particularly when there's a fair bit of football happening. We've tried to use that time as well as possible. The players, to be fair, have embraced that, but definitely looking forward to having a game."

Asked if the next three matches - Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool - would give a good assessment of Tottenham's place as a team, Postecoglou said, "Every time you're out there is a chance to measure yourself."

"I've got a fair idea of where we're at - what progress we've made, what progress we need to make, but it's just another great challenge for us.

"There's three big games then we finish the season with three games, and they are all games of consequence - for us, for the opposition. I think the players are looking forward to that as well."

When asked if he would have taken fifth place having lost Harry Kane at the beginning of the season, Postecoglou had a firm rebuttal, "No. I would be disappointed, mate."

"I don't start any year thinking we're going to finish fifth. What I am saying is, at start of year I wouldn't have settled for fifth, I would have tried to win it all. Where we are is fair reflection of our season.

"I think we've been pretty good, but we have been inconsistent. We've had some challenges with injuries and suspensions at different times, which are all indicative of a group learning how to be a real strong competitor in this league.

"I don't think anyone would say we're in false position. We've earnt where we are both from a good and sort of not-good perspective."

On the North London Derby

Aside from qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, it was noted that Spurs supporters would relish the chance to scupper Arsenal's title challenge with three points.

"That's fair enough," Postecoglou admitted. "I'm not going to dictate how fans feel or what they feel is important. We understand the importance of the game, and we understand the importance of - particularly at home in these kind of games - to not let our biggest rival get on top of us."

However, the Australian pointed to using fixtures such as the derby to compete with the best.

"Ultimately for us it's about trying to measure ourselves against the teams we want to be challenging on a more consistent basis, and it's a great opportunity to do that on Sunday."

Though the magnitude of the occasion is clear to see, Postecoglou further played down suggestions that it was the biggest match of his Spurs career thus far, stating that "Every game is important."

"I take every game seriously and every game is a big game. The one thing we try and press on this group of players is that's the nature of the Premier League. If you're not 100% focused on each different challenge then you're going to come up short.

"I always feel the next game is the biggest game, but I understand the context around a North London Derby and what it means to our supporters."

On Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

After an initial FA Cup in 2019/20, it was a wobbly few years for Mikel Arteta before he built a team that can butt heads with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Postecoglou praised the Spaniard's success and Arsenal's tenacity to stick by him throughout the seasons.

"It's no coincidence that the teams that are up there consistently the last two-or-three years are teams that have had a clear plan and have stuck by it. Arsenal are a great example of that.

"Mikel has done an outstanding job and I think it's been recognised by the club and they feel he's the man to lead them forward.

"I think there's a blueprint there for every club, but it's not as simple as just saying 'stick to the same process'.

"Every club's unique, every club's a little bit different in terms of how they rebuild, but it is a credit to Arsenal and Mikel, more than anybody, that they've been really disciplined about building a side that they feel can bring sustained success, and they've been challenging now for the last two-or-three years to do that."

Tottenham have two games in hand on fourth placed Aston Villa and are also six points off the Villans.

Arsenal are a point ahead of Pep Guardiola's Man City, who have a game in hand.