Arsenal scored an emphatic win over their London rivals Chelsea as Kai Havertz bagged a brace against his former club.

Arsenal's early dominance earned them a lead after five minutes as Leandro Trossard opened the scoring, but the rest of the first half offered something of an open contest.

The second half told a different story, however, as quality told and the Gunners put four more past the Blues, with Havertz and Ben White both scoring braces to compile the misery of Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The win is Arsenal's biggest against Chelsea of all time, while they extend their lead at the summit of the Premier League table, whereas the Blues' hopes of European qualification took a heavy blow.

Story of the game

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the starting lineup from Arsenal's 2-0 win away at Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Thomas Partey coming in for Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Jesus.

As pressure and speculation around his future mounts, Pochettino made four changes to the Blues side who lost in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

Notably, this included a double enforced change, with the ill Cole Palmer, whose importance for Chelsea this season cannot be understated, replaced by Mykhailo Mudryk and the injured Malo Gusto replaced by academy star Alfie Gilchrist.

The Gunners had a chance to open the scoring almost immediately, as Havertz was played through thanks to an excellent pass by White inside the first minute before being taken out in the penalty area.

Luckily for Pochettino's side, however, the offside flag was soon raised, ending any fears of a possible penalty for the hosts - though the chance still served as a warning for Chelsea.

This warning was not heeded however as, just three minutes later, a perfectly-placed pass by Declan Rice unleashed Trossard, who finished from a tight angle, beating Dorde Petrović at his near post to give Arsenal an early lead.

The hosts had an opportunity to double their lead in the 10th minute, as Havertz had the ball with space in front of goal, but the former Chelsea man opted to offload the ball to Rice instead of taking the shot on, before his pass was intercepted.

The opening spell of one-way traffic slowly eroded as Chelsea settled into the contest and began to enjoy some promising chances, but they were unable to draw level.

Petrović made up for his part in Arsenal's opener midway through the half as his quick reactions prevented a shot from Trossard deflecting in off of Axel Disasi.

The rest of the half played out with further chances for both sides, but neither team were able to add to the scoreline, as Arsenal carried a narrow but deserved lead into the break.

Second half

Chelsea had looked to have started the second half well in the opening minutes, but soon faced a barrage of chances to defend from the hosts, as Arsenal sought to make their lead comfortable.

While Rice and Havertz both saw promising efforts saved, the sold-out Emirates Stadium were not made to wait for long before White fired home to double the Gunners' lead.

Rice fired goal-ward after a short corner, and his shot ricocheted to the feet of White, who fired an excellent finish across goal to double their lead over their rivals.

Just five minutes later, captain Martin Ødegaard played an excellent pass to play in Havertz, who splendidly held off Marc Cucurella before firing past Petrović to make it 3-0 in the 57th minute.

Nicolas Jackson had Chelsea's best chance of the game, and only shot on target, but, despite taking an excellent touch, the striker failed to get his effort on target from point-blank range.

After an excellent chance at one end, the Blues were almost immediately dragged back down to Earth as Havertz grabbed his brace in the 65th minute.

Bukayo Saka cut into the box and played the ball into the German, who turned and sent a pin-point effort goal-wards, which was turned in courtesy of the near post to put the Gunners 4-0 up.

The scoring was rounded off in the 70th minute as White, against the odds, secured his first career brace, after what admittedly looked like a wayward cross nestled in at the far corner.

From here, Arsenal essentially tormented their London rivals as they enjoyed chance after chance, with little if any defending of their own to do.

But, despite further great chances for substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus among others, there were to be no additional changes to the score as Arsenal ran out as comfortable 6-0 victors in North London.

The result was Arsenal's biggest over Chelsea in their 209 meetings to date, with the previous record being a 5-1 win back in 1930.

The win sees Arsenal go three points clear of Liverpool, who have a game in hand, and four ahead of Man City, who have two games in hand - offering Arsenal plenty of momentum ahead of the run-in, even if the league title remains out of their hands.

For Chelsea, this is just their latest blow in a disastrous season, as they sit in a lowly ninth place in the Premier League, with European qualification for next season now looking increasingly unlikely.

Player of the match - Martin Ødegaard

Words struggle to encapsulate the performance of Arsenal's captain, who recorded two assists while being the creative focal point of the game.

The Norwegian has received high praise in recent weeks and months, but looks to still be taking his game to new heights as Arsenal chase their first league title in 20 years.