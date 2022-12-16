Argentina v France: World Cup Final Preview

Lionel Scaloni's Argentina will meet Didier Deschamps' France side on Sunday as the nations battle it out for football's most prestigious honour.

It is a clash of footballing heavyweights and a game that unsurprisingly comes with huge significance to players of this generation.

Will Lionel Messi cement his legacy as the sport's greatest by finally lifting the World Cup? Or will France become the first side since Brazil in 1962 to defend its title?

Both nations head into the game with clean sheets in their respective semi-final matches, although both did look to have weaknesses in their quarter-final matchups.

Sunday's clash will be the 13th meeting between the two teams, while only the fourth in World Cup history. Their last meeting came in the 2018 World Cup, as France won 4-3 in a classic encounter in Kazan.

Team News

Argentina

Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel were both suspended for Tuesday's 3-0 win over Croatia, but both players are available for Sunday's final.

Alejandro Gomez has been nursing an injury ever since the Round of 16 victory over Australia. The Sevilla man has not featured in Argentina's previous two games.

France

There have been rumours that Karim Benzema may be available for selection this week, although it would be a huge surprise to see Deschamps drop centre forward Olivier Giroud.

Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate and Kingsley Coman trained alone on Friday due to illness. The trio are still expected to play in Sunday's game.

Adrien Rabiot has also suffered from illness, missing the 2-0 victory over Morocco. The Juventus man has reportedly recovered to feature this weekend.

Likely Line-ups

Argentina

Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Alvarez, Messi (4-4-2)

France

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Konate, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Fofana; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Lionel Messi

In his fifth, and seemingly final, World Cup, it all comes down to one game for Lionel Messi. Undoubtedly one of the game's greatest players, there is one trophy that has evaded the Argentine throughout his illustrious career.

Things feel different in 2022. This year, Messi is playing in a team that has more quality and desire than any of his previous World Cup squads.

Coach Scaloni likes his side to drop deep defensively, catering to the almost magical strengths of Messi in counter-attacking scenarios.

Messi's on-the-ball ability is a perfect match for strike partner Julian Alvarez, with the youngster utilising his speed and agility to make use of Messi's killer passes.

As much as Messi's ability can be analysed, there are some actions that words cannot describe. His majestic, evasive run that led to Argentina's third goal on Tuesday sums up the career of one of the sport's most luxurious players.

With five goals, three assists and a penalty shootout goal to his name, Messi has carried the weight of a nation on his shoulders, but there is still one hurdle left to jump before the finish line can be crossed.

Kylian Mbappe

From one of the game's greats to a legend in the making. Kylian Mbappe has taken football by storm since breaking onto the scene in 2017.

The 23-year-old has already enjoyed a career that most could only dream of. The Paris Saint-Germain winger currently sits level with Messi on five goals this tournament.

Mbappe has played 13 World Cup games in his career, winning 11 and scoring nine goals in the process. Only Just Fontaine sits ahead of the youngster when looking at France's leading World Cup goal scorers.

Argentina is no stranger to pushing their full-backs on in hope of overloading opposition defences. If Scaloni opts to stick with this method on Sunday, it could play into the hands of Mbappe, allowing him to run at an ageing Nicolas Otamendi.

Just as things feel different for Messi this year, it feels all too similar for France. Deschamps' well-oiled machine has shown its dominance in group games, as well as overcoming difficult challenges in the knockout rounds.

If Les Bleus become back-to-back champions, there is no arguing that Mbappe will go down as a footballing legend, a pretty big tag to have just two days before your 24th birthday.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

The game is being played at the Lusail Iconic Stadium,, Lusail, Qatar.

What time is the match?

The match will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday 18th December 2022.

How can I watch the match?

The game will be free to air on British TV. Both BBC One and ITV One will show the game live on TV, as well as streaming the match on BBC iPlayer and ITVX.