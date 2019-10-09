Italy vs Greece: The Azzurri look to stay perfect 

The teams

The Azzurri have undeniably been much better since new coach Roberto Mancini has taken over the team after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, now qualifying for the UEFA Euro 2020 is a must.

After collecting six wins out in six games, the Italian National Team finally look to be playing like a team and they will be hoping to build on their team chemistry in Saturday's match. Things seem to finally be on the rise for Italy after letting go of Gian Piero Ventura and the mess he left behind. Currently atop Group J, Italy will look to get their second win against Greece in these qualifiers.

The same cannot be said for the Greece National team and their Euro Cup qualifying. Currently in fifth place in Group J with one win, two ties and three losses, Greece need to find their form as soon as possible if they are hoping to qualify for the upcoming tournament.

Greece have scored only seven goals during their six qualifying matches and have allowed ten goals, leaving their goal differential at -3. If they hope to pull out a result on Saturday, they will need to be much better in both the attacking and defensive zones.

Possible lineups

Recent reports are mentioning Italy may opt for a change in system from their usual 4-3-3 to a 4-2-3-1, nothing has been confirmed as of yet but keep an eye out as that is certainly a possibility moving forward.

Italy (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Danilo D'Ambrosio, Leonardo Bonucci, Alessio Romagnoli, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Federico Bernardeschi

Greece (4-2-3-1): Odisseas Vlachodimos; Michalis Bakakis, Panagiotis Retsos, Dimitrios Siovas, Kostas Stafylidis; Andreas Bouchalakis, Carlos Zeca; Giannis Fetfatzidis, Marios Vrousai, Georgios Masouras; Efthymios Koulouris

Injuries

Italian midfielder Stefano Sensi recently pulled out of the Italy squad for their next two matches due to a injury he picked up in Internazionale's last match against Juventus FC.

Greece have replaced injured Konstantinos Tsimikas with Leonardo Koutris and number one goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas recently broke his finger in training and has been replaced by Alexandros Paschalakis.

Who to watch

Federico Chiesa has really impressed once again with ACF Fiorentina and has been good under Italian coach Mancini. Expect him to continuously run at the Greece defense with good pace and great skill. Central-midfielder, Jorginho has been very good this season at Chelsea FC under new coach Frank Lampard, he continues to pull the strings in the midfield and lead by example as co-captain, expect much of the same from him for Italy.

On the Greek side, look for; striker Efthymios Koulouris who has one assist in five Euro Qualifiers appearances and his national team will need much more from him going forward. Also, look for 21-year-old centre-back and former Greece U21 captain Panagiotis Retsos. He should get a chance to prove himself since Greek manager John van 't Schip decided to exclude veteran centre-backs Kostas Manolas and Sokratis from the squad.

Match details

The Group J clash takes place on Saturday at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m (GMT+1). Look for Italy to try to keep hold of their perfect record in qualifying and go 7-0-0.