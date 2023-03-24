Sweden 0-2 Belgium: Post Match Player Ratings

Belgium put down an early statement in Group F of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers following a convincing 3-0 win at Sweden.

An efficient Romelu Lukaku hat-trick saw Belgium ease to victory at the Friends Arena on Friday evening, in which we had a glimpse of what to expect under new head coach Domenico Tedesco.

Sweden missed critical chances at key moments in the game, first when Dejan Kulusevski was denied on the line by Leicester City defender Wout Faes in the first half, whilst Emil Forsberg scuffed a glorious chance to halve the deficit at 2-0.

A refreshed line-up for Belgium in their first fixture following a disappointing World Cup campaign saw new faces impress. Forward Dodi Lukebakio put in a lightning display on the right, setting up Lukaku's first two, whilst Everton midfielder Amadou Onana continued to show his promise, with a controlling performance.

Here are the player ratings from Round One of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images.

Robin Olsen - 5

Had very little to do but when Belgium had their chances, they gave Olsen no chance.

Linus Wahlqvist Egnell - 6

Ineffective from right back. Struggled to get forward but kept Yannick Carrasco relatively quiet.

Hjalmar Ekdal - 6

Helped keep Lukaku out of the game for long periods but switched off at key moments, allowing the Belgian to net a hat-trick.

Victor Lindelof (C) - 6

The Manchester United defender remained typically composed in possession but couldn't contain Lukaku at critical periods of the match.

Ludwig Augustinsson - 4

Had a tough night against the electric Lukebakio.

Mattias Svanberg - 6

Kept the ball effectively but failed to make an impact against an energetic Belgian midfield.

Kristoffer Olsson - 5

Struggled to get on the ball in midfield, and was outduelled by Amadou Onana who ran things for Belgium.

Samuel Gustafson - 5

Had very little of the ball throughout.

Emil Forsberg - 5

Failed to be his usual influential self for Sweden out on the left. Missed a huge chance to pull one back in the second half.

Isak (left) & Forsberg (right) frustrated after Belgium scored their second. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Dejan Kulusevski - 7

Sweden's brightest player on the night. Always took his man on and the Tottenham forward was unlucky to not grab a goal before Belgium took over.

Alexander Isak - 5

A frustrating evening for the Newcastle United forward. Receiving little to no service and failed to have an attempt on goal.

Substitutes:

Viktor Gyokeres (64') - 5

Failed to make an impact.

Viktor Claesson (73') - 5

Couldn't make the desired impact off the bench.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (73') - 5

His introduction received a timely roar but could only head straight at Thibaut Courtois with his only chance.

Gabriel Gudmundsson (85') - N/A

Thibaut Courtois - 6

Had a relatively comfortable night between the sticks, and had little to do.

Timothy Castagne - 6

Wasn't particularly involved in play but remained solid.

Wout Faes - 7

A dominant performance at the back. Shored things up for Belgium defensively and made some key recoveries.

Jan Vertonghen - 6

An experienced performance throughout.

Arthur Theate - 6

Made some penetrating runs down the left flank but had a difficult matchup with Kulusevski.

Amadou Onana - 8

A dominant display in midfield by Onana. Won the ball back so well and progressed play effectively.

Onana controlling the ball ahead of Dejan Kulusevski. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Yannick Carrasco - 6

Had a relatively quiet night but should have done better with a chance late on.

Kevin De Bruyne (C) - 6

An unusually quiet De Bruyne performance but led his side to a comfortable victory.

Leandro Trossard - 5

Relatively quiet throughout the hour he was on the pitch. Had some nice touches and kept the ball well but had little impact going forward.

Dodi Lukebakio - 8

Began the game as he meant to go on. So direct and potent with the ball, whilst grabbing two assists for Lukaku's goals, with the first of real quality. A real lively showing from the young winger.

Romelu Lukaku - 9

A classic number nine's performance. The Inter Milan striker found himself at the right place at the right time for all three of his goals, as he continued to add to his tally for Belgium.

Lukaku celebrating the opening goal during Sweden v Belgium. (Photo by Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Johan Bakayoko (61') - 7

Terrific bit of play for the third goal, leaving two defenders for dead to square for Lukaku.

Orel Mangala (61') - 6

Kept possession well off the bench.

Sebastiaan Bornauw (85') - N/A

Alexis Saelemaekers (85') - N/A