Arsenal vs Manchester United: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

Arsenal welcome Manchester United on Sunday afternoon in which will resume another instalment of the fierce rivalry between the two clubs.

Both sides will likely view this clash as a must win after unideal starts to their respective Premier League campaigns.

Arsenal face the challenge of matching Manchester City once more for the title, but a 2-2 draw with Fulham last week has already got them chasing the treble winners.

A swift turnaround at the Emirates Stadium was not enough to secure an important three points for the Gunners, after Joao Palhinha rescued a point late on despite going down to ten men.

The team from the red side of Manchester, meanwhile, had an eventful afternoon at Old Trafford, securing a dramatic 3-2 victory following a drastic opening ten minutes which saw them already facing a two-goal deficit.

Goals from Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes secured the comeback win, however, which leads into this game, where more dropped points so early on can be considered out of the question for both sides.

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Team News

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will be pleased to have no fresh injury concerns ahead of such a crucial fixture, with Mohammed Elneny and Jurrien Timber obvious omissions.

Gabriel Jesus will be expected to play a larger role against Man United following a brief appearance against Fulham last weekend, whilst Takehiro Tomiyasu is back in contention after serving his one-game suspension.

Manchester United

Man United boss Erik ten Hag will be less pleased with the options at his disposal, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw all out with respective injuries.

Amad Diallo, Kobbie Mainoo and Tyrell Malacia are also unavailable, however, the long-awaited debut of talented forward Rasmus Hojlund will most likely come against the Gunners, whilst new signing Altay Bayindir is also in the squad.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard (C); Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Manchester United

Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes (C); Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Key Players

Arsenal: Bukayo Saka

Saka celebrating his goal in the opening fixture. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

There’s no wonder as to why Bukayo Saka’s name was at the top of the list when thinking of key threats for Arsenal. The star winger had an exceptional season last time around, and he has started off in a similar vein this campaign.

Already on the board twice, Saka has clearly found his clinical edge, whilst he will have a supposed weak point to attack on Sunday.

With Shaw and Malacia both out for Man United, Diogo Dalot will likely have to contend with the tricky task of containing the forward, who will look to repeat his exploits in this fixture from last season.

Manchester United: Marcus Rashford

(Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus/Getty Images)

It has been a tough start for Ten Hag’s star forward so far this season, who has been forced to start through the middle of the frontline, where he has struggled to make an impact on his teams’ fortunes.

However, Rashford looked near enough back to what we’re used to seeing from the England international, who started back out on the left, and it was not a coincidence to see Rashford notch an assist to help his side turn things around.

The potential introduction of Hojlund as the number nine on Sunday would put Rashford yet again on the favoured left side and could mean excellent things for Ten Hag.

Whilst it would be important to note his impressive record against Arsenal where he will look to add to his five goals against them this weekend.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

This clash of titans fixture is to be played at the Emirates Stadium.

What time and when is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 3rd September 2023.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, whilst highlights will also be available shortly after on either clubs’ YouTube channel or the official Premier League channel.