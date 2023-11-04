TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2-3 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Grimaldo Greatness Gives Bundesliga Leaders Breathing Space

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates after scoring the team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at PreZero-Arena on November 04, 2023 in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images)

Bayer 04 Leverkusen extended their lead at the top of the Bundesliga following a tense 3-2 victory over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim at the PreZero Arena.

First-half goals from Florian Wirtz and Álejandro Grimaldo were cancelled out in two hectic second-half minutes by Anton Stach and Wout Weghorst.

Despite the resurgence from the hosts, Leverkusen landed the final blow as a second goal from Grimaldo secured the three points.

The result means Bayer go five points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich ahead of Der Klassiker this evening.

It's a fourth defeat in five at home for Hoffenheim this season, but their much better away form means they sit sixth.

Story of the Game

Leverkusen struck first after eight minutes with a brilliant goal from Wirtz. The German and Grimaldo linked up wonderfully down the left-hand side as they progressed the ball forward to Boniface. The striker dropped his shoulder to beat the defender to the byline before cutting back to Wirtz to finish.

An Oliver Baumann save prevented Boniface from doubling the visitors' lead moments later.

Marius Bülter had the first sight of goal for Hoffenheim when his swerving strike from range forced a solid save from Lukáš Hrádecký.

Finn Ole Becker tested the Finnish keeper again seconds later, but his tame shot failed to trouble him.

Bayer regained the majority of possession, which led to a Jonas Hofmann chance to add a second on 25 minutes. But he could not find the target.

Despite the visitors' prominence, TSG also enjoyed spells with the ball. A dominant run from Robert Skov ended with the Dane firing wildly over the bar.

With the first half seemingly petering out, the game was shocked back into life thanks to a well-worked corner from the league leaders.

Hofmann cut the ball back to an unmarked Grimaldo on the edge of the box, allowing the Spaniard to fire into the top corner.

Leverkusen deservedly went into halftime 2-0 up.

TSG Strike Back

One change at the break saw Josip Stanišić replace Odilon Kossounou in defence for the visitors.

Maximilian Beier had a quiet first half but created the first TSG chance of the second. His double strike first saw a save from Hrádecký before his second rolled narrowly wide.

Both sides fashioned chances in the early stages of the half, but it would be the hosts who landed the first blow in the 56th minute.

A Leverkusen mix-up at the back allowed Stach to pounce.

A poor pass from Hrádecký didn't find its intended target, instead landing at the feet of Stach, who did well to find the empty net from range.

The goal awoke something in TSG because they would land another two minutes later.

A breakaway allowed Beier to hit a curling effort from range, finding the base of the post. The ball ricocheted kindly to the waiting Weghorst, who calmly finished for the equaliser.

The Dutchman should have given his side the lead in the 60th minute as an inch-perfect cross found him unmarked in the box. The towering striker could only head over the bar after mistiming his jump.

TSG were punished for not taking that chance eight minutes later as Grimaldo restored the visitors' lead.

After Boniface missed a headed chance a couple of yards from goal, he was able to recover and find the full-back on the edge of the box. A finish not too dissimilar from his first goal put Leverkusen 3-2 up.

The ability to find a goal out of nothing shows why Bayer are top of the Bundesliga.

Pellegrino Materazzo rolled the dice for Hoffenheim with 12 minutes to play as Andrej Kramarić returned for the hosts after a spell on the sidelines. He replaced Becker. Ihlas Bebou also came off the bench for the hosts. Skov made way.

Xabi Alonso looked to sure up the points, bringing on Robert Andrich for Hofmann with ten minutes to play.

TSG continued searching for another equaliser, but the chances were not coming.

Bambasé Conté and Mergim Berisha were brought to freshen up the attack in the final minutes.

As the hosts pushed, the visitors almost secured the win on the counterattack. A break from Jeremie Frimpong down the left fashioned a chance, but his cross couldn't find the on-rushing Amine Adli.

Hoffenheim never looked likely of producing another surprise as Leverkusen gratefully held on for the win.

The victory means Bayer continue to stake their claim as title contenders this season. Xabi Alonso has got them playing terrific football and consistently securing the results to back it up.

Next for them is a trip to Azerbaijan on Thursday to face FK Qarabag in the Europa League before a home game against struggling 1. FC Union Berlin on Sunday.

Hoffenheim are back on the road away to FC Augsburg on Saturday.

Player of the Match

Alejandro Grimaldo

SINSHEIM, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: Alex Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen celebrates in front of fans of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim after scoring the team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between TSG Hoffenheim and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at PreZero-Arena on November 04, 2023, in Sinsheim, Germany. (Photo by Markus Gilliar/Getty Images)

The left-back had a day to remember as his brace helped secure all three points for the league leaders.

Leverkusen's dominance down the left-hand side today was a testament to the full-back's abilities. His already blossoming connection with Wirtz is vital to their continuing success.

The goals took his tally to five for the season, alongside four assists, giving him nine contributions in ten Bundesliga games. Impressive numbers for a left back.

The Spaniard has enjoyed life in Leverkusen since arriving from Benfica in the summer, and his goals are proving valuable for his new club.

If Xabi Alonso's side want to continue to fight at the top of the Bundesliga this season, they will need Grimaldo to keep performing at this level.