Paris Saint-Germain dispatched of a ten-man Barcelona in a strong display that books them a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi final's.

The French champions began with attacking intent, but it was Barcelona that took the lead through Raphinha, who added to his two goals in the reverse leg.

The Spanish giants had minimal first half chances, with Robert Lewandowski smashing a close range shot over the sole threat besides the goal.

The turning point in the match came half-an-hour in when Ronald Araújo was sent off for a challenge on a through-on-goal Bradley Barcola.

Luis Enrique's side made them pay with former Barca winger Ousmane Dembele slotting in the equaliser on the night.

With the opening half somewhat closely fought, the second half was more-or-less all Paris Saint-Germain as the man advantage became even more glaring.

Vitinha arrowed in an equaliser before his fellow Portugal international Joao Cancelo brought down Dembele in the box, with Mbappe getting his first of the night via the spot kick.

Though the five time European champions put up an admirable fight, notably coming close through Ilkay Gundogan and Lewandowski, Mbappe eventually put the encounter to bed late on.

A flurry of chances from a counter attack eventually led to France forward poking in his second of the night to complete the decimation.

PSG will now face Borussia Dortmund in the semi's for a chance to reach the Champions League final for only the second time in their history.

Story of the Match

Despite PSG starting keenly, it was the Catalans that opened the scoring twelve minutes in.

16-year-old Lamine Yamal danced past Nuno Mendes on the right flank to dart in a low cross that was met by first-leg hero Raphinha.

Lewandowski came next closest some eight minutes later, firing over the crossbar in the fallout of a well-worked move from the Brazilian winger.

The Parisian's first dangerous attempt arrived just under half an hour in when Kylian Mbappe's close range effort was saved strongly by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

A change of fortunes came mere minutes later with youngster Barcola pulled down by Araújo he ran through on goal. Araújo was shown a straight red card for denial of a clear goal scoring opportunity.

Yamal's tenth Champions League appearance instead became a starry cameo as he made way for Iñigo Martínez in a defensive change.

And the player advantage soon paid off. Xavi's men were again haunted by Dembele scoring his second goal against his former club in as many games.

Barcola, the assister for the equaliser, continued to cause problems down Barcelona's right-hand side, with the absence of Araújo being routinely exploited until the end of the half.

Dembele was narrowly shy of putting PSG ahead going into the break, with a volley just wide of the post.

Like the first forty-five, PSG were quick off the mark in the second half. An Achraf Hakimi shot struck ter Stegen’s arm before looping over while Fabian Ruiz laced a chance wide soon after.

The relentless pressure once again succeeded with Vitinha aiming a powerful strike into the bottom corner, which finally beat the German keeper.

The breakneck speed continued as Ilkay Gundogan hit the post in an almost immediate rebuttal.

For his protests during this frustrating time for his beloved side, Barca boss Xavi received a second yellow card, sending him to the stands.

Things turned from bad to worse for the home side as just short of the hour mark Joao Cancelo lunged into the back of Dembele inside the penalty area, earning a penalty.

Mbappe made no mistake with a cool penalty that put his side into the lead on aggregate.

There was a breather in the game pace eventually as the hosts made an attacking change with Ferran Torres coming on for Pedri.

Lewandowski had a sharp shot saved and the follow up was intercepted in a timely manner by captain Marquinhos, who stopped Torres from tapping home.

For the first time since his goal, Raphinha came close to a brace with some quick dribbling resulting in a wayward effort.

Even without their manager on the side lines, Barcelona kept up the fight into the second half. Lewandowski had yet another shot blocked by the Brazilian defender once again.

Late on the tie was sealed by the jewel in the Paris Saint-Germain crown, Mbappe. He spearheaded a counter attack and had his initial chance stopped by ter Stegen.

Substitute Marcos Asensio followed up with another blocked effort but Jules Kounde allowed Mbappe to have another bite of the cherry, which the Frenchman happily gobbled up.

Though there was a final curler from Mbappe in an attempt to grab a second hat-trick ball from Catalonia, he was denied.

The final whistle sounded with Luis Enrique knocking his old employers out of the Champions League at the quarter final stage. PSG reach the semi final's for the first time since 2020/21.

Player of the Match - Ousmane Dembele

Despite early wobbles given the home crowd were vehemently jeering him, Dembele grew into the game and produced key moments for his sides victory.

As well as netting the first in their comeback, the France international won the penalty that levelled things up on aggregate.

Though they were aided by Araújo's red, the PSG attack was full throttle and Dembele revelled in it, twisting Martinez and Cancelo in particular.

His gleaming smile from the bench in the closing minutes was that of a man who had more than proved his capabilities against his former team over the two legs.