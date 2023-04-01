Arsenal 4-1 Leeds: Gabriel Jesus double maintains Gunners' title charge

A clinical Arsenal performance ensured they earned a comfortable win over Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium, with Gabriel Jesus' double strike averting what initially seemed like a potentially tricky afternoon.

Leeds' fairly positive start to the match yielded no result, as Jesus won and converted a 35th minute penalty to send the hosts ahead going into the half-time break, with chances being fairly hard to come by for Arsenal during the opening 45 minutes.

However, after the restart, the floodgates opened. Two goals within the opening 10 minutes of the half from Benjamin White and Jesus put the game firmly to bed.

The two teams exchanged goals within the last 15 minutes, as strikes from Rasmus Kristensen and Granit Xhaka set-up the final scoreline - a 4-1 win for the Gunners, who maintain their eight point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Story of the match

An unwanted single change in the Arsenal XI saw Bukayo Saka forced to drop down to the bench due to illness. In more positive news, Jesus made his first Premier League start after returning from injury, replacing the England international in the lineup and moving Leandro Trossard out wide.

There were comparatively more alterations within Javi Gracia's Leeds team. Kristensen, Pascal Struijk, Luis Sinisterra and Crysencio Summerville all came into the XI from their 4-2 win against Wolves before the international break. They replaced Maximilian Wober, Weston McKennie, Wilfried Gnonto and Patrick Bamford.

Seconds after Darren England's whistle to start the game, Leeds almost repeated the earlier remarkable heroics of Bournemouth, who scored at the Emirates seconds following the start of the fixture after a creative kick-off routine. Kristensen's attempt forced Aaron Ramsdale into a very early save after around 10 seconds.

A response in the form of an attempt from Gabriel Martinelli followed very soon after, before the game settled down into a calmer tone for the opening 10 minutes.

The returning Jesus had his first sight of goal just after that mark - a cross from Granit Xhaka picked out the Brazilian in free space inside the visitors' box, but the forward's header floated just over the crossbar.

Expectedly, the Gunners were able to dominate possession once they settled into the game. However, Leeds were very much effective in frustrating the hosts, limiting the amount of times Ilan Meslier's goal was threatened.

Summerville's attempted backheel seemed like a huge chance for the visitors, but he was subsequently flagged offside as the ball fell to him after a scramble in the box.

As the game approached the half-hour mark, Summerville was involved again. The winger linked-up well with a teammate, drove into the box and tested Ramsdale with an effort from inside of the box.

The nerves inside of the Emirates continued to build, as Jack Harrison forced Ramsdale into action just a minute after. Harrison was played in by the ever-present Summerville, but his powerful attempt was directed at the goalkeeper, at a comfortable saving height.

Just as it began to seem that the hosts were on the ropes, all of Leeds' good work was undone.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A rare entrance into the box from the hosts resulted in Luke Ayling's slide tackle grazing the knee of Jesus, giving England an easy decision to make - a penalty for Arsenal. Jesus went about taking the spot-kick himself, placing the ball down the middle and past the dive of Meslier.

Following the goal, Leeds previously developing momentum had been crushed. The visitors were not able to test Ramsdale further before the half-time break.

The only real notable moment of note occurred after Meslier came out of his box to deal with a long pass. Martinelli attempted a long-range attempt at the vacant goal following the ball dropping to him, but the retreating Ayling's clumsy clearance ensured the ball stayed out of the net.

A neat bit of footwork from Jesus, subsequently fouled by Kristensen, soon brought about the half-time whistle. Leeds would have certainly been frustrated to be behind in the scoreline at the interval.

Following the restart, that frustration would only go on to grow exponentially. Just two minutes into the second half, Arsenal were able to go 2-0 up.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

A low cross from Martinelli ran across the box and met the run of White at the back post. The full-back's first-time finish crashed into the crossbar and then the back of the net, doubling Arsenal's lead - seemingly to the point where the result was all but in the bag.

To make sure of that further, after 55 minutes, Jesus doubled his personal tally, extending his team's lead to three. Trossard received the ball from Jesus and found the space for a low cross, while the forward darted deep into the Leeds box. Jesus was left with a simple task, sliding to reach the ball with his foot and redirect it on target.

Martinelli's headed attempt at the near post caused further danger to the Leeds goal, moments before Jesus' fitness was preserved and he was substituted for Saka.

Soon after the hour mark, what had become a rare Leeds foray forward led to Brenden Aaronson attempting to loft the ball over Ramsdale, after producing a smart turn to get past the Arsenal defenders. The Gunners' number one was reliable, again.

The visitors were able to control possession a bit more than they were able to previously, as the tempo of the game took a fairly strong hit. Any major action did not seem likely, as the game began to peter out.

However, on the 76th minute, the visitors earned the goal which, over the course of the game, they deserved.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

After Harrison drove forward down the left side and his pass into the middle was deflected to Kristensen, the right-back attempted a first-time effort from long-range. While the Dane got decent contact with his attempt, it was heading straight towards Ramsdale. However, a slight deflection off Oleksandr Zinchenko made the goalkeeper's task a lot tricker and resulted in the ball powering through his outstretched hand.

Even with the rather unexpected Leeds goal, a tense finish to the match did not seem likely. Further contributing to that was a fourth Arsenal goal on 84 minutes.

Martin Odegaard's cross from the right side picked out Xhaka perfectly. The Swiss midfielder, free from his marker, produced a precise header to the right of Meslier, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance from preventing the lead going back up to three goals.

The final scoreline - a 4-1 triumph for the hosts - seemed a long way off after the opening third of the game. However, Mikel Arteta's team were able to kick into gear following Jesus' opener and made another step to a potential Premier League title coming to the red side of North London.

Player of the match - Gabriel Jesus

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The former Manchester City man will undoubtedly be a crucial presence for this Arsenal team, if they are to maintain their current advantage over his old club - the reigning champions.

On his first Premier League start after returning from injury, Jesus was in top form. The Brazilian won and converted the penalty for the opening goal of the afternoon and played a similarly crucial role for the third - creating the chance and converting it himself.