Luton vs Middlesbrough LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

Last meetings
Between 2020 and 2022, they met five times, of which three were wins for Middlesbrough, one for Luton and the other ended in a draw.
Key player - Middlesbrough
This season, the team has shown everyone that they have a lot of wood and an incredible foundation to be able to get where they are. Chuba Akpom, the 27-year-old striker, is one of the indispensable players, and why not, if in 36 appearances he has 28 goals and two assists.
Key player - Luton
The great moment of the team cannot come from the sky. It is built day after day, match after match and obviously, with a very compact team. One of its stars is the great English striker Carlton Morris who has 19 goals and six assists in 42 games.
Middlesbrough
The visitors are in a very similar situation. They are in the hunt for Luton and Sheffield Wednesday to try to reach the coveted promotion places. They are in fourth place, behind Luton, with 74 points, one less than their rivals.
Luton
The home team is in a quite favorable position. They have a chance of promotion as they are in a playoff spot. They are in third place with 75 points, 17 points behind leaders Burnley.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Kenilworth Road, located in the town of Luton, Bedfordshire. It opened in 1905 and has since been the official home of Luton Town who moved from their old home, Dunstable Road. It is located in the Bury Park district very close to the town center. It is named after the street that crosses the end, although the official street of the stadium is 1 Maple Road. Until 1920, this venue was the home of the Southern League and then the Football League until 2009 when the team was relegated to the Conference Premier. In March this year, this venue won acclaim as the safest in European soccer thanks to its roof safety features and reinforced escape system. Despite this, Luton Town has been looking for a new ground from 1955, but the team's finances have prevented it. It has a capacity of 10,356 spectators.
