Blackburn vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship

How to watch Blackburn vs Luton Town?
The match between Blackburn vs Luton Town can be followed on television on ESPN+
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the Blackburn vs Luton Town match in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 8:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:30 hrs.
Brazil: 11:30 hrs.
Chile: 10:30 hrs.
Colombia: 10:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:30 hrs.
Spain: 18:30 hrs.
México: 10:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 30 hrs.
Peru: 10:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:30 hrs.
England: 16: 30 hrs
EEUU:12:30 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Luton Town
Carlton Morris is the third top scorer in the EFL Championship with 20 goals and six assists. The 27-year-old English striker is on a roll and has scored in the last four matches he has played. He has been scoring in every game he plays for almost a month now, the last time he played a game and did not score was on April 7 when his team drew 0-0 against Millwall.
Watch out for this player at Blackburn
Ben Brereton Diaz has 14 goals and four assists in the 2022/23 season. However, the 24-year-old Chilean striker has not scored for more than a month. The last time he scored was last March 19, when his goal did not prevent his team's defeat against Middlesbrough
How does Luton Town arrive?
They are coming off a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough and have now gone 12 games unbeaten. Their last defeat was more than two months ago, on February 18 at home against Burnley. They are in third place with 78 points and are fighting for promotion to the Premier League in the Playoff places;
How is Blackburn coming along?
They have a negative streak of eight consecutive games without a win. They have not won for more than two months, the last time they won was on March 15 against Reading. Despite their negative streak, they are in ninth place with 65 points, only three points away from the Playoff places, although there are only six points at stake.
Background
Numerous duels between English teams with a favorable balance for Luton Town who have won 16 duels, 13 times Blackburn have won, while 15 clashes have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in September 2022 where Luton won 2-0 thanks to goals from Morris and Burke;
The Stadium
The match will be played at Ewood Park, which was inaugurated in 1890 and has a capacity for 31367 spectators.
Preview of the match
Blackburn and Luton Town meet in the 45th round of the EFL Championship;
