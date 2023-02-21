Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
BBC

ADVERTISEMENT

4:40 PM15 hours ago

Thanks for joining us in this game

Thank you for accompanying us in the transmission of the Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool match, we wait for you in Vavel for more transmissions.
4:39 PM15 hours ago

Game over

The referee whistles the end of the game, Blackburn Rovers wins the game.
4:39 PM15 hours ago

🚨 90'

5 minutes of compensation are added.
4:37 PM15 hours ago

⏱️ 85'

Everything indicates that Blackburn Rovers will win the game and keep the three points.
4:21 PM15 hours ago

⏱️ 76'

Blackpool plays long positions to cool Blackburn Rovers that had several dangerous attacks.
4:19 PM15 hours ago

⏱️ 67'

Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the second goal of the game.
4:04 PM15 hours ago

⏱️ 58'

Blackburn Rovers maintains the pressure throughout the court in search of a defensive error.
4:04 PM15 hours ago

🟨 49'

First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Tyrhys Dolan of the Blackburn Rovers.
4:00 PM15 hours ago

🚨 46'

The second time begins.
3:44 PM16 hours ago

Halftime

The teams go to rest and the score is Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Blackpool.
3:43 PM16 hours ago

🚨 45'

2 minutes of compensation are added.
3:30 PM16 hours ago

⏱️ 36'

Bad news for Blackpool, Jerry Yates is injured and is replaced by Shayne Lavery.
3:24 PM16 hours ago

⚽ 31'

Blackburn Rovers goal!
3:15 PM16 hours ago

⏱️ 26'

Game in midfield, both teams look for their first goal opportunities.
3:09 PM16 hours ago

🚩 17'

First corner kick for the Blackburn Rovers game.
2:59 PM16 hours ago

⏱️ 9'

Game in midfield, both teams look for their first goal opportunities.
2:57 PM16 hours ago

🚨 0'

The game begins, both teams will seek to keep the victory.
2:35 PM17 hours ago

Substitutes

These are the players who will be in the bank:

Blackburn Rovers: Hayden Carter, Jack Vale, Joe Hilton, Ryan Hedges, Tyler Morton, Ashley Phillips and Jake Garrett.

Blackpool: Andy Lyons, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery, Christopher Hamilton and Josh Bowler.

2:25 PM17 hours ago

Blackpool lineup

These are the eleven players who will play today:
2:24 PM17 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers lineup

These are the eleven players who will play today:
2:22 PM17 hours ago

Referees

The arbitration designation for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Hunt.
Assistant Referee 2: Lee Venamore.
Fourth referee: Sam Allison.
2:17 PM17 hours ago

Battle for victory

A great game is approaching between these two English teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of the equipment in the EFL Championship.
ESPN
ESPN
2:12 PM17 hours ago

Last confrontation!

The last time these two teams met was on August 31, 2022 and on that occasion the game ended in a victory for the Blackburn Rovers 1 to 0 at the Bloomfield Road. That confrontation was full of offenses, yellow cards, corner shots and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
2:07 PM17 hours ago

History between both teams

Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool have faced on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 3 times the winner has been Blackburn Rovers, there was a draw and on another occasion the winner was Blackpool.
2:02 PM17 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers arrival

The English Blackburn team is already in the stadium and is ready for the game of season 2022-2023.
1:57 PM17 hours ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour for the match between Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool to begin from the Ewood Park. Both teams will go in search of victory. Who will achieve it tonight? Follow our coverage in Vavel.
1:52 PM17 hours ago

Follow here Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool EFL Championship match.
1:47 PM18 hours ago

What time is the Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship Match 2023

This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool of February 21st in several countries:

Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.

1:42 PM18 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aynsley Pears, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam, Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering, Sorba Thomas, Lewis Travis, John Buckley, Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan, and Sam Gallagher.
1:37 PM18 hours ago

Blackpool latest lineup

These were the eleven players who started last game:
Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thornley, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Tom Trybull, Charlie Patino, Jerry Yates, Chris Hamilton, Morgan Rogers, and Josh Bowler.
1:32 PM18 hours ago

Blackpool Players to Watch

There are three Blackpool players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Jerry Yates (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 32 games played and scored in the previous game against Coventry City. Another player is Gary Madine (#14), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old he is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 24 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Josh Bowler (#11), he is the third highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 12 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
1:27 PM18 hours ago

Blackpool in the tournament

Blackpool had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting bottom of the tournament table. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 31 points after 7 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. They are located in the penultimate position of the general table and if they want to get out of that place they must win the game. Their last match was on February 18, ending in a 1-0 win against Stoke City at Bloomfield Road, earning them their seventh win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
1:22 PM18 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers Players to Watch

There are three Blackburn Rovers players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Chilean striker Ben Brereton Díaz (#22), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 31 games played and scored one goal in the last game against West Bromwich Albion. Another player is Ryan Hedges (#19), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 27 is the team's top assister with 4 assists in 29 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Sam Gallagher (#9), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 25 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
1:17 PM18 hours ago

Blackburn Rovers in the tournament

Blackburn Rovers had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 49 points after 15 games won, 4 tied and 13 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from Millwall they must win the game. Their last game was on February 18, ending in a 1-0 win against Swansea City at Ewood Park and in doing so they secured their 15th win of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
1:12 PM18 hours ago

The stadium

Ewood Park is located in the city of Blackburn, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 31,367 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 10, 1890, it is currently the home of Blackburn Rovers and it is one of the oldest stadiums in England.
Wikipedia
Wikipedia
1:07 PM18 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the EFL Championship Match: Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo