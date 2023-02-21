Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Game over
The referee whistles the end of the game, Blackburn Rovers wins the game.
🚨 90'
5 minutes of compensation are added.
⏱️ 85'
Everything indicates that Blackburn Rovers will win the game and keep the three points.
⏱️ 76'
Blackpool plays long positions to cool Blackburn Rovers that had several dangerous attacks.
⏱️ 67'
Very even game, no team dominates the game and we are still waiting for the second goal of the game.
⏱️ 58'
Blackburn Rovers maintains the pressure throughout the court in search of a defensive error.
🟨 49'
First yellow card of the game and it is for the player Tyrhys Dolan of the Blackburn Rovers.
🚨 46'
The second time begins.
Halftime
The teams go to rest and the score is Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Blackpool.
🚨 45'
2 minutes of compensation are added.
⏱️ 36'
Bad news for Blackpool, Jerry Yates is injured and is replaced by Shayne Lavery.
⚽ 31'
Blackburn Rovers goal!
⏱️ 26'
Game in midfield, both teams look for their first goal opportunities.
🚩 17'
First corner kick for the Blackburn Rovers game.
⏱️ 9'
Game in midfield, both teams look for their first goal opportunities.
🚨 0'
The game begins, both teams will seek to keep the victory.
Substitutes
These are the players who will be in the bank:
Blackburn Rovers: Hayden Carter, Jack Vale, Joe Hilton, Ryan Hedges, Tyler Morton, Ashley Phillips and Jake Garrett.
Blackpool: Andy Lyons, James Husband, Luke Garbutt, Daniel Grimshaw, Shayne Lavery, Christopher Hamilton and Josh Bowler.
Blackpool lineup
These are the eleven players who will play today:
📋 Seasiders name side to face @Rovers— Blackpool FC (@BlackpoolFC) February 21, 2023
🍊 #UTMP pic.twitter.com/A6MLoxZ71T
Blackburn Rovers lineup
These are the eleven players who will play today:
In full 👇#ROVvBPL | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3Q1ezD32GD— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 21, 2023
Referees
The arbitration designation for today's game is as follows:
Referee: Oliver Langford.
Assistant Referee 1: Jonathan Hunt.
Assistant Referee 2: Lee Venamore.
Fourth referee: Sam Allison.
Battle for victory
A great game is approaching between these two English teams. Do not take off and then we share the statistics of the equipment in the EFL Championship.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on August 31, 2022 and on that occasion the game ended in a victory for the Blackburn Rovers 1 to 0 at the Bloomfield Road. That confrontation was full of offenses, yellow cards, corner shots and many goals that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool have faced on multiple occasions, of the last 5 games between these two teams, 3 times the winner has been Blackburn Rovers, there was a draw and on another occasion the winner was Blackpool.
Blackburn Rovers arrival
The English Blackburn team is already in the stadium and is ready for the game of season 2022-2023.
Good evening, lads! 👋#ROVvBPL | #Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pXi0Joyzmb— Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 21, 2023
Welcome!
We are just under an hour for the match between Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool to begin from the Ewood Park. Both teams will go in search of victory. Who will achieve it tonight? Follow our coverage in Vavel.
What time is the Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool match for EFL Championship Match 2023
This is the start time of the game Blackburn Rovers vs Blackpool of February 21st in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM.
Brazil: 2:45 PM.
Chile: 2:45 PM.
Colombia: 1:45 PM.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM.
Spain: 9:45 PM.
Mexico: 1:45 PM.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM.
Peru: 2:45 PM.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM.
Blackburn Rovers latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aynsley Pears, Daniel Ayala, Dominic Hyam, Hayden Carter, Harry Pickering, Sorba Thomas, Lewis Travis, John Buckley, Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan, and Sam Gallagher.
Blackpool latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Chris Maxwell, Jordan Thornley, Callum Connolly, James Husband, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Kenneth Dougall, Tom Trybull, Charlie Patino, Jerry Yates, Chris Hamilton, Morgan Rogers, and Josh Bowler.
Blackpool Players to Watch
There are three Blackpool players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the English striker Jerry Yates (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 32 games played and scored in the previous game against Coventry City. Another player is Gary Madine (#14), he plays in the forward position and at 32 years old he is the team's highest assister with 4 assists in 24 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Josh Bowler (#11), he is the third highest scorer on the team with 3 goals in 12 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
Blackpool in the tournament
Blackpool had a poor start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting bottom of the tournament table. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 31 points after 7 wins, 10 draws and 15 losses. They are located in the penultimate position of the general table and if they want to get out of that place they must win the game. Their last match was on February 18, ending in a 1-0 win against Stoke City at Bloomfield Road, earning them their seventh win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Blackburn Rovers Players to Watch
There are three Blackburn Rovers players we should watch out for and who play a very important role in the team. The first is Chilean striker Ben Brereton Díaz (#22), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 10 goals in 31 games played and scored one goal in the last game against West Bromwich Albion. Another player is Ryan Hedges (#19), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 27 is the team's top assister with 4 assists in 29 games played. And finally, we should keep an eye on forward Sam Gallagher (#9), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 25 games played and we could see him score again on Tuesday.
Blackburn Rovers in the tournament
Blackburn Rovers had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 32 of the tournament they have a total of 49 points after 15 games won, 4 tied and 13 lost. They are located in the eighth position of the general table and if they want to steal seventh place from Millwall they must win the game. Their last game was on February 18, ending in a 1-0 win against Swansea City at Ewood Park and in doing so they secured their 15th win of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Ewood Park is located in the city of Blackburn, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 31,367 spectators. It was inaugurated on July 10, 1890, it is currently the home of Blackburn Rovers and it is one of the oldest stadiums in England.