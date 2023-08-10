The next chapter in the De Zerbi revolution - Brighton & Hove Albion Season Preview 2023/24

Without a shadow of a doubt, the upcoming season is one of the most, if not the most, exciting, and important seasons in the history of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Last term saw Brighton record their highest ever league finish (6th placed), and record their highest points tally in the Premier League (62 points).

The accomplishments are all the more astonishing considering the vast turnaround that took place early in the season.

Graham Potter was seduced by the riches of Chelsea in September, and while Seagulls fans would have expected his departure, what followed shocked fans more.

Staff members Billy Reid, Bjorn Hamberg, and club icon Bruno all headed to the Bridge. Head scout Paul Winstanley, who had helped usher in numerous young talents, also departed.

Brighton were guttered. But this is an Albion side that always have a plan B, and that plan came in the shape of Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian, who was always highly regarded in his homeland, came in and transformed the team.

Young players like Kaoru Mitoma, Evan Ferguson, Julio Enciso and Jan Paul van Hecke all proved that they are Premier League talents, and this season could see them reach higher levels.

There’s so much to look forward to in West Sussex, especially with a trip to Europe in the offing for the first time ever.

Outgoings

There has been some turnover at the Albion this summer.

The big mover, so far, has been Alexis MacAllister. The World Cup winner headed off to Liverpool for a surprising fee of around £35 million.

Many will have suspected, especially with how tough a negotiator Tony Bloom is, for the Argentinian to depart for a far bigger fee.

Nonetheless, the transfer still represents a profit of around £30 million, and he leaves the AMEX with a lot of goodwill behind him, unlike some players in recent times.

The other outgoing that has bought in a healthy chunk of change to the club is Robert Sanchez.

The Spanish international slipped down the pecking order at the club and found himself behind Jason Steele halfway through the season.

The keeper moved to Brighton 2.0 (otherwise known as Chelsea) for a fee of around £20 million.

Two loans have slightly shocked fans of the Albion. Deniz Undav has moved on loan to Stuttgart, while Jeremy Sarmiento has been loaned out to West Bromwich Albion.

Both played a good amount last season, and with De Zerbi’s side fighting on four different fronts this season, supporters would have expected them to feature.

But a loan for both could really improve them and boost their confidence, which will certainly help the club in seasons to come.

Other loanees include Carl Rushworth and Ed Turns, who have found homes in the Football League, while Reda Khadra, Aaron Connolly and Michal Karbownik have all left the club permanently.

Of course, the biggest outgoing looming like a dark cloud over the club is Moises Caicedo.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been battling for his signature, and the player has stated his intention to leave the club.

However, it is worth saying that Caicedo did sign a new long-term contract in March, and so Brighton are under no obligation to sell him, especially as the contract has no release clause.

Incomings

Brighton made three signings before the transfer window had even opened.

The biggest of those was Joao Pedro from Watford. Costing a club record £35 million, the Brazilian has impressed in pre-season, and adding him into a young frontline is a tantalising prospect for most Seagulls fans.

They also completed the free transfers of James Milner from Liverpool and Mo Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund.

Both will add significant experience, especially with Brighton’s Europa League adventure on the horizon.

While the window has been open, goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen has joined from Anderlecht for a fee around £18 million.

At the age of 20, Verbruggen has already proven himself as a solid goalkeeper in the Belgian Pro League and looks very comfortable with the ball at his feet. On paper, he looks like a player who should fit seamlessly into the De Zerbi system.

While he isn’t a new signing, Simon Adringa has returned from his loan at Belgian side Union SG.

The tricky winger is a menace to defenders, and his finishing abilities have come on leaps and bounds since the beginning of last season. He’s yet another young Brighton talent that could break out this season.

Another name that has been heavily linked with the Seagulls is Ajax winger Mohammed Kudus.

According to sources, both clubs have agreed a fee of around £40 million, and without a doubt, he would complete an attacking four that we would be one of the most electric in the Premier League.

Manager – Roberto De Zerbi

It’s never easy being the man after the man, but De Zerbi has absolutely blown that theory out of the water.

Potter was always viewed as the tactical messiah in the press, and when he would leave Brighton, that the club would go backwards.

But De Zerbi has transformed Brighton into this monster that Potter could never create.

His style of play is so easy on the eye, and players that have waltzed in through the doors of the AMEX have admitted he has opened their eyes to a whole different side of football.

The worry of course is if a bigger club comes calling. While I don’t think he would leave for another Premier League club, a big European side may be hard to turn down.

However, he is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best five managers in the Premier League.

Strongest XI

Verbruggen; Lamptey, Dunk, Igor, Estupinian; Caicedo, Gross; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Ferguson. (4-2-3-1)

Three Talking Points

European Fatigue?

We’ve seen it time and time again, that teams do struggle with the rigorous schedule of playing on a Thursday and a Sunday.

What will help the Albion is that the squad depth is there. There is at least two players in every position and that will ease the workload on the star players.

However, teams like Wolves and West Ham have suffered a European hangover in the league, and De Zerbi will have to make sure it doesn’t happen to them.

Results against non-big six teams

While they did complete league doubles against Manchester United and Chelsea, defeat Liverpool and Arsenal, and draw with Manchester City, it’s result against other teams last season that caused problems.

Brighton failed to defeat Fulham, got hammered 5-2 by Everton, failed to defeat Nottingham Forest, and didn’t manage to beat Brentford.

For a team that finished so high up the table, they have to find ways to defeat teams that do tend to play with a low block. Do that, and it could be another record-breaking season for the Seagulls.

Can the youngsters kick on?

De Zerbi does have a wealth of young talent at his disposal, but for most of them, this will be their first full season of playing in the Premier League.

With a talented manager, you can expect the youngsters to come good, but it doesn’t always happen.

As long as they get their head down and work on their craft, these young players will shine, but it’s never a given.

Predicted Finish – 9th

I think it’s perfectly reasonable to expect Brighton to have another season like last time, but finish in a slightly lower position.

You have to imagine Chelsea and Tottenham will come back stronger, while Newcastle and Aston Villa have spent more this summer.

Ninth by no means would represent a poor season on the South Coast.

However, a trophy could well be on De Zerbi’s wish list this season. Brighton have never won a major cup competition in their history. Could the Italian be the man to bring some rare silverware to West Sussex?