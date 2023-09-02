Four things we learnt from Tottenham's stunning 5-2 win against Burnley

Tottenham Hotspur continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League after beating Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

Vincent Kompany's men started quickly when Lyle Foster converted home from Luca Koleosho's low cross. However, their lead quickly ended.

Heung-Min Son started his afternoon with a delicate chip and added to it with two composed finishes past new goalkeeper James Trafford.

Son's hat-trick sandwiched two stunning strikes from Cristian Romero and James Maddison either side of the half. The new Spurs captaincy group all found themselves on the scoresheet at Turf Moor, epitomising a new era within Hotspur Way.

After the international break, Burnley travel away to likely relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, knowing they must improve their defensive record. Meanwhile, Tottenham host winless Sheffield United, aiming to continue their impressive start to the season.

Burnley's defensive woes continue

Last season, the Clarets cruised to the Championship - playing elegant and fluid football in the process. But that was against far weaker teams, and in the Premier League, those tactics are not working yet.

After just three games, Burnley have already conceded 11 goals - the most in the league despite having a game postponed. Trafford, one of the star players in League One last season, has looked shaky in goal, which should be expected after a staggering rise through the divisions.

Kompany's high press has left gaps in behind the defence, which all three opponents have taken advantage of so far. It has left his side vulnerable without the ball and, despite their effectiveness on the ball, it leaves them trying to solve questions rather than answering them.

With a run of favourable matches coming up, it will provide much-needed time for Kompany to install his methods in the Premier League.

Hosts struggle with Maddison's elegance

When Tottenham signed Maddison earlier this summer, most experts thought he would be a successful signing, but very few thought he would have an immense impact early on.

Burnley became the fourth side this season to feel the effect of Maddison's magic, as he dictated the tempo of the match from midfield.

Maddison regularly turned in the half-spaces and surged forward, often finding Son, Manor Solomon, or Dejan Kulusevski ahead of him. His goal epitomised his impact at Spurs as he curled his effort into the bottom right corner.

However, his goal was completely preventable from Burnley's perspective. Ameen Al Dakhil was dispossessed far too easily by Destiny Udogie on the left flank, before the Italian played a well-weighted through-ball to Maddison. Both Burnley centre-backs decided to back off from the on-rushing Maddison, giving the playmaker time and space to pick his spot.

Son gives Postecoglou a tactical headache

Son's stunning hat-trick at Turf Moor provided a flashback to what fans can expect from the South Korean. The winger-turned-striker struggled with injury and fatigue last season, preventing him from finding his best form under Antonio Conte.

However, today Son looked like his clinical self with a sublime performance as a number nine. His first goal symbolised the confidence he has found under Ange Postecoglou, as he chipped a delicate shot over Trafford.

His next two goals were strikingly similar; Son was calmness personified as he struck two shots past Trafford into the bottom corners. In front of a jubilant away end, Son reciprocated their reaction as he celebrated his hat-trick with his teammates.

Son replaced Richarlison as the main striker after the Brazilian suffered from a knock away to Fulham midweek. However, with the former Everton striker suffering from confidence, Australian Postecoglou may be tempted to stick with the South Korean up front, especially after his clinical performance.

Richarlison is more aggressive in Postecoglou's high press, yet his frustration can often boil over onto the pitch; last week he was subbed off early after a reckless yellow card against Bournemouth. Son provides a cool head in the final third who will consistently find the back of the net if presented with opportunities.

Porro and Udogie shine again

Postecoglou has a reputation for playing free-flowing, attacking football. It has become effective at every club he has worked at, but many were sceptical going into the new era in N17 - partially due to the full-backs.

Udogie and Pedro Porro offer an attacking threat in the final third, yet the duo had been gullible to defensive fragilities previously in their careers.

Despite their pasts, Postecoglou has found a way for Spurs to look assured defensively with both on the pitch. The duo adopt the role of inverted full-backs, allowing the Lilywhites to increase support in the middle of the park, however, this leaves them vulnerable on the counter-attack.

To prevent dangerous transitions from occurring so often, Postecoglou has utilised the pace of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero to help recover the ball. It has seen Spurs concede just four goals this season.

Porro's effectiveness in the attacking phase was epitomised in the second half. The Spaniard produced a pinpoint curling through-ball for Son to complete his hat-trick. Very few full-backs in the world would be able to find the South Korean with that pass, but Porro looked in his comfort zone when doing so.

Tottenham will face tough spells under Postecoglou, but at the moment, they are relishing the opportunity of dynamic football after years of frustration in N17.