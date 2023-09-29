Andoni Iraola: "We have to be ready" for Arsenal

Bournemouth host Arsenal on Saturday as they look to pick up their first victory of the season.

Manager Andoni Iraola spoke to the media on Friday, ahead of the game.

On Injuries

Bournemouth are sweating on the fitness on a number of key players, especially Dominic Solanke, who picked up a knock in the Carabao cup victory over Stoke.

"We still don't know with some players.

"We are training this afternoon so, especially with Dom, he didn't train yesterday. We will try for sure to have him available, but we don't know.

"Tyler (Adams) is one of the cases we are waiting on too. We need to see how he is after playing his first minutes since being out for a while. The medical team are monitoring him, so we will take the decisions depending on how he is.

"In terms of Luis (Sinisterra), it would have been good to give him some minutes against Stoke, but of course we couldn't. He had good minutes against Chelsea and we know that his quality is there, so hopefully we can see more of it soon."

Lloyd Kelly, Ryan Fredericks, Alex Scott, Chris Mepham and Emiliano Marcondes all remain out.

On The Stoke Game

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Joe Rothwell helped Bournemouth to progress in the Carabao Cup, setting up a fixture with Liverpool in the next round. Iraola discussed the game in his press conference before insisting his side must turn their focus back onto the Premier League.

"I think they are different competitions, we wanted to be in the next round, we are there and we earned our spot to face Liverpool the next round.

"We now need to focus on the league as that is our next game and we have to maximise our options to give ourselves the best chance of getting a good result."

On The Need To Be Efficient During The Tight Schedule

When asked about the preparation time and quick turnaround following the cup game, Iraola said:

"It’s always tough when the schedule is really tight but it’s the same for Arsenal.

“I’m sure Mikel (Arteta) will be in the same position with some players that he doesn’t know if they will play or not.

“We have to be ready, we have to prepare well for the game and I think we have to keep doing the things that we did the other day against Brighton but we have to try to be more efficient.”

On Justin Kluivert

Iraola was asked about the progress of new signing Justin Kluivert after his arrival in the summer. The Dutchman has featured seven times this season, including appearing in every Premier League game so far.

Iraola said:

"I think he has been improving every game he’s played, he’s doing well,”

“There is strong competition in his position, we have a lot of players playing wide that are fighting for those two spots.

“It’s a tough decision for me every time we play a game but it’s a good one to have.

“They know that they have to push and have to be good in the minutes they have, sometimes it will be 60, sometimes 30, sometimes they will not play.

“I have to try to choose the ones that I feel are in a better moment.”

Justin Kluivert in training (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

On Luis Sinisterra

Another of the Cherries wing options is Leeds loanee Luis Sinisterra. Andoni Iraola discussed him in his pre-match press conference.

“When you change clubs and the training is different and the styles are different, you need to build your physical strength.

“We know that his quality is there, he is very good, especially offensively, he’s a difference maker and we need him here.”