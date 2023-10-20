Andoni Iraola: "We are under pressure"

Andoni Iraola addressed the media before his sides game against Wolves on Saturday.

Iraola side are looking to pick up their first victory of the season.

The game sees a reunion with former boss Gary O'Neil for the Cherries, who they sacked during the summer.

On The Need For The First Win

Bournemouth remain winless in the Premier League this season, and this weekends clash with Wolves presents them with a great chance to end that run.

Iraola spoke to the media about his sides poor run of results.

“When results are not going your way, you have to work on this side for the players. We have an advantage because most of the players were in this spot last season.

“They did well, they achieved their goal, they had good performances and they know what it takes to turn things around.

“But it has to be now because it gets more difficult as time goes on, it gets more difficult to take the points from the teams that are ahead of us.

“It’s true we are now under pressure, we know this. But this is part of the game and we have to answer we are under pressure.”

On Injuries

Over the international break Bournemouth have been able to recover trio Lloyd Kelly, Chris Mepham and Alex Scott, who have all missed recent games.

Iraola said: “Lloyd Kelly has been training with the group so he’s doing well.

“Also from the previous game against Everton, Chris Mepham has recovered and he played with the national team.

“We also have had Alex Scott doing well, showing good signs and feeling well.

“I think Alex has been willing to push since the beginning, when he came here he knew he would be out for some time but he has been pushing.

“It’s good to see him outside with the rest of the team and they have very good feelings and it’s very good news.”

Alex Scott in training (Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth via GettyImages)

It is unfortunately less positive news regarding Tyler Adams, who is set to be out for a significant period of time after sustaining a new injury.

“When we talked two weeks ago, one of the options, after Tyler’s feelings once he played cup game, was that he had to solve this problem once and for all.

“He will have surgery and will be out at least three or four months.

“From the previous surgery he wasn’t feeling well, he was improving then having a setback then improving, something didn’t go very well and he will have to have it again.”

On Wolves' Threats

Wolves are unbeaten in their last three games, including a famous victory over champions Manchester City, so Iraola is rightfully wary of their threats, especially in attack.

He said: “Right now, Pedro Neto is flying. He’s fast and very good when it comes to one-on-ones. He’s been providing the assists, he’s dangerous and is performing really well.

“Hwang has been among the goals and Cunha is an amazing player who I know from La Liga. He’s very good. He doesn’t just stay up front, he comes to the sides and turns. He’s also very good with one-on-ones.

“They are a very good counter-attacking team because they have the pace up front with these players so we have to be aware of a lot of things.”

On Gary O'Neil

After being sacked by Bournemouth in the summer, O'Neil was replaced by Andoni Iraola. Iraola was asked about his the man he took over from during his press conference.

He said: “We all agree Gary had a successful season.

“He is also doing well at Wolves. For sure he knows our players’ strengths and weaknesses.

“Also part of our staff will know some of their tactics.

“You never know if it will be an advantage or not.

“For sure it will be special for him, before and after the game, because I had the previous experience when I was playing with Rayo against Athletic and Mirandes.

“It is something special, but once the game starts, you are focused on the sport side and you forget everything else.

“Whenever you change teams, you also have to change tactics.

“You have different strengths, different weaknesses, different players that are making the difference.

“So a lot of things change and we cannot take too many conclusions.”