Tottenham vs Chelsea: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

Chelsea travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to face their rivals. In recent clashes between the sides, Chelsea have usually been favourites; however, this year that is not the case.

Tottenham have started the season off to a flyer, currently sitting second in the Premier League just behind Manchester City. A win on Monday night enables Tottenham to regain top spot.

Chelsea however, have lacked a clinical edge in the majority of their performances. Often the Blues have performed well and created a lot of chances but have just not had the quality to finish the chances they created to win games of football. Chelsea currently sits thirteenth after eleven games, with just three league wins this season.

The side story for this game is Mauricio Pochettino returning to face his former side, the side he once took to a Champions League final. It certainly sets up to be a facilitating encounter, as it always is between these two sides. Both teams have points to prove as we approach a third of the way through this Premier League campaign.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham left-backs Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are both doubts and will face fitness tests ahead of the meeting with Chelsea. Ange Postecoglou expressed in his pre-match press conference that it would be a “50-50” chance concerning whether or not, Udogie would be ready for the game against rivals, Chelsea.

Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Manor Solomon all remain unavailable for Tottenham as Rodrigo Bentancur will be involved in the squad after his return from eight months out against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Chelsea

The Blues are still without Trevoh Chalobah, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku. Captain Reece James could make his first Premier League start since opening day.

Chelsea forwards Mykhailo Mudryk and Armando Broja both made a return to training this week and are available for selection.

Likely lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son

Chelsea

Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Key Player

James Maddison

James Maddison has so far made a fantastic case to be labelled signing of the season. Eight goal contributions in ten games and fantastic link up play with the Tottenham attack shows he just seems to be thriving in a Spurs shirt.

