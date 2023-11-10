Bournemouth V Newcastle: Premier League Preview, Game week 12

Bournemouth return to their home ground to face The Magpies, in a clash that sees sixth place take on eighteenth place fight for the three points. Newcastle is looking to continue their winning ways in the league after winning against fourth place Arsenal, after a wide spoken about VAR decision they concluded that Anthony Gordon’s goal stood, this decision helped to seal the win for the boys in black and white. In their last three games in the Premier League Newcastle have taken seven points with a win at home against Crystal Palace, a draw away at Wolves and their victory in front of their home fans against The Gunners. Newcastle have started the Premier League campaign well with six wins, two draws and three losses, meaning they have twenty points to their name.

Bournemouth have three points from their last three games in the league, they lost away to Wolves, 1-2, they took the three points against Burnley with a 2-1 victory against Burnley and then a loss away to last year’s treble winners Manchester City. With only three points, they will be looking to take the win and get themselves out of the relegation places. The Cherries haven’t had the start in the Premier League as planned as they sit within the relegation zone with Luton and Burnley with only six points to their name, with only one win and two draws.

Team News about Newcastle

Newcastle remain without Sandro Tonali who is serving a lengthy ban from football due to a reported betting scandal, Callum Wilson could also be unavailable due to a hamstring injury after being removed from the pitch at half-time mid-week against Borrusia Dortmund and Eddie Howe said 'it was too soon to tell' whether he would be involve. Bruno Guimaraes will also not be involved due to a suspension after receiving five yellow cards in the Premier League. Matt Target [hamstring], Jacob Murphy [shoulder], Dan Burn [back], Sven Botman [ knee], Alexander Isak [groin], Javier Manquillo [ groin] and Elliot Anderson [back] also all expected to be unavailable due to injury.

Bournemouth news

Cherries captain Neto is back in contention for their clash at home against Newcastle tomorrow night and Alex Scott also looks like he will return. Lewis Cook's suspension expired this weekend so Bournemouth's numbers will also be increased after he received a three match ban due to a headbutt against Wolves last month.

Likely Lineups

Newcastle – Pope, Lascelles, Livramento, Schar, Trippier, Willock, Longstaff, Gordon, Hall, Joelinton, Almiron.

Bournemouth – Radu, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Semenyo, Sinisterra, Solanke.

Key Players

Bournemouth – Solanke

Dominic Solanke has score four goals in the Premier League this season and five in total across all competitions. He is the top scorer for The Cherries this season so will be a powerful threat for them against Newcastle and since Newcastle have lost some vital parts of their backline for example Sven Botman and Dan Burn, who are expected to remain out for the most part of a few months, so this will give Bournemouth and Solanke the chance to capitalise on a slightly weakened Newcastle defence.

Newcastle – Gordon

Anthony Gordon has made an impact for The Magpies this season scoring his last goal against Arsenal at St James’ Park in their last fixture in the Premier League, he has a total of four goals this season and ranks third in the list of goals scored for Newcastle this season. After joining the squad in the January transfer window 2023 he struggled to fit into the squad but since a successful summer with England in the Under 21’s Euros he has come back into the Newcastle squad with a bang, which could be impactful since Bournemouth conceded twenty-three goals so far in 23/24.

Match Details

Where to watch?

In the UK the game will be streamed on Sky Sports with a 5:20 pm kick off.

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Vitality Stadium, situated in Bournemouth.

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)