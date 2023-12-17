Aston Villa 1-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Villains win three important points to move up the table

Aston Villa beat Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 at Bescot Stadium in a more than dominant match from the hosts. The team won three important points to escape the bottom of the table.

The Villains continued their head-to-head advantage against the Seagulls in the Women's Super League, completing their fourth victory. The trio of Adriana Leon, Kenza Dali and Rachel Daly worked hard during the 90 minutes, contributing to the hosts' 20 shots.

In Gameweek 11, only on January 21, 2024, the Villains travel to Leicester in a decisive mid-table clash, while the Seagulls host the Robins.

Story of the match

Aston Villa started the game dominating the plays in the visitors' defense. In the seventh minute, a free kick and an attempted header by the Villains, but Sophie Baggaley was quite safe. Then, after a cross, Rachel Daly almost opened the scoring.

The trio Adriana Leon - Kenza Dali - Rachel Daly was the protagonist during the 90 minutes, with great plays between them. In one of these, Rachel Daly passed to Kenza Dali who returned the ball for shirt number 9 to shoot above the goal. Then, Daly finished from a distance and Maria Thorisdóttir headed it and deflected it to the baseline.

In the 15th minute, Rachel Daly passed to Kenza Dali to also finish above the goal. After that, Brighton also tried to impose themselves in the match, even if only through counterattacks.

Halfway through the stage, Rachel Daly finished, Sophie Baggaley saved the ball and Adriana Leon grabbed the rebound to open the scoring for the Villains, but the referee ruled the play offside.

After that, Brighton tried a few times, with Katie Robinson and Elisabeth Terland, but without success. Shirt number 11 got rid of two defenders and hit the crossbar.

The second half was less busy and with fewer shots from both teams. Adriana Leon attempted a cross for Kirsty Hanson, but the ball flew over the bar.

In the 63rd minute, Adriana Leon went up to the attack and took the ball from the right side, leaving all marking aside until finishing accurately in Sophie Baggaley's goal.

Embed from Getty Images

After the goal, Brighton had two more opportunities with Elisabeth Terland, the first with a mistake in the shot for the wing and the second with a shot in the middle of the area calmly saved by Anna Leat.

At the end of the match, Maz Pacheco was sent off for a second yellow card and will not play in the next FA Cup match against Everton on January 14, 2024.

Player of the match - Adriana Leon

Embed from Getty Images

The Canadian striker alternates her position with Kirsty Hanson and Simone Magill, but when given the opportunity, she shows why she is a fundamental player in the Aston Villa team.

The player was responsible for a disallowed goal and a valid goal, as well as many counterattacks throughout the 90 minutes. She also had 81% successful passes, two decisive passes, two fouls, and two tackles during the game.