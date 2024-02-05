Arsenal took an early lead in the 14th minute of the game thanks to Bukayo Saka, and dominated the first half, though the Gunners were unable to convert their control into a second goal.

Mikel Arteta's side were made to rue earlier missed chances as a defensive miscommunication gifted Liverpool an equaliser on the stroke of halftime, scored by Luis Diaz, offering the Reds an invaluable lifeline in the game.

Despite not starting the second half on the front foot, Arsenal soon assumed control once more and regained the lead in the 67th minute through Gabriel Martinelli after another defensive calamity, this time between Virgil Van Dijk and Alisson.

Arsenal survived some nervy moments as they held onto their one-goal lead but were offered some comfort in the 88th minute as Ibrahima Konate saw red for a second bookable offence after stopping Kai Havertz on a counterattack.

To put the result beyond doubt, substitute Leandro Trossard put the game beyond doubt in injury time with a sublime finish - delivering a killer blow to the 10-men league leaders.

It proved to be a far more routine win for the hosts than almost anyone would have expected, so here are the four things we learnt as Arsenal dented Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour.

Arsenal are serious title contenders

At times this season, people have written Arsenal off as legitimate title contenders, owing to poor form and even worse performances, but this result proves that this is premature and if you write this Arsenal side off, you do so at your own peril.

With the Gunners just two points off of top spot in the Premier League, it is easy to forget that, before the winter break, they endured a run of just one win in five Premier League games (taking four points from a possible 15).

Had two of those losses been wins, as fans had expected, Arteta's side would currently be sat four points clear at the top of the table and in a very strong position.

This poor form makes their current position even more impressive and goes a long way to show that the Arsenal of last season were no flash in the pan, and that the North Londoners are here for the long haul.

Szoboszlai's presence is imperative

Liverpool fans, amidst the disappointment of the result, will be eagerly awaiting news on the fitness of summer signing Dominik Szoboszlai, who missed out on this game because of an apparent injury.

His absence was not only felt, but left what felt like a seismic crater in the visitors' midfield, and this was seen in Liverpool's struggle to progress the ball through the middle of the park, which severely limited their attacking impetus.

The Hungarian has quickly become one of the Merseyside club's most important players and there is no doubt as to why, his performances and ability to link the team together are second to none, and are fundamental to how Klopp wants his side to play.

They are undoubtedly a weaker team when he is absent, so finding out the extent of his injury could prove to be season-defining, no matter how insignificant a singular injury may seem.

The goals have started to flow for Arsenal

Arsenal's goalscoring woes of late have been well documented but, in recent games, they seem to be finally finding some much-needed rhythm and it looks as though the goals have followed - as many expected they would.

Having scored just two goals in the four games before their 5-0 win over Crystal Palace, many had questioned Arsenal's attacking output, but these doubts seem to have finally been quashed, with the Gunners netting ten goals in their last three games.

The hosts did still see several good chances wasted, which will be a concern, but their ability to find goals regardless, and put Liverpool to the sword, creating 3.52 expected goals (xG) - the highest that Liverpool have ever faced in the Premier League since record began.

Squad depth a concern for Liverpool

Against Arsenal, Liverpool had a bench consisting of two goalkeepers, three academy players and just four senior players, two of whom were doubts ahead of the game.

With their current injuries and absentees, Liverpool's level of squad depth will surely be of concern, especially for a team that are still competing in four competitions.

Other than Darwin Nunez, who looked a threat after coming on, Liverpool's availability options from the bench against Arsenal failed to change the game and add any significant quality which could have seen them over the line.

They will now need to rely on luck to improve their depth, with the transfer window being closed but, as it stands, it feels as though the Reds are just an injury away from a full-blown crisis.