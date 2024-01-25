Aston Villa face a trip to Stamford Bridge, where they have already won once this season, as they look to book their place in Round Five of the Emirates FA Cup.

After enduring a frankly dismal start to the season, Chelsea have now lost just one of their last six games in all competitions, as well as having won seven home games in a row - and are fresh off the back of a crushing 6-1 win over Middlesborough in the Carabao Cup.

Unai Emery's side are in equally, if not even more, impressive form going into the game, having lost only once in their last 14 games across all competitions, and they are unbeaten away from home since the start of November 2023.

Both teams will have high hopes of lifting silverware come the end of the season and, while this is not either side's only chance to do so, they will both be keen to not let this competition slip away from them.

Recent history will give plenty of confidence to the visitors, with the Villains having won their last two games, both at Stamford Bridge, against Chelsea - and have done so without conceding.

Team news

Chelsea's absentee list makes for bleak reading, with close to a dozen stars either ruled out or doubtful ahead of the game.

Wesley Fofana continues to be unavailable as he continues to recover after having reconstructive surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury tear, with the young French defender unlikely to feature again this season.

In another defensive blow, Reece James is still suffering from a hamstring injury and will miss the foreseeable future, with a return expected closer to March.

Marc Cucurella is still suffering from an ankle injury that has seen him sidelined since early December, with the Spaniard facing a similar recovery timeline to James.

There was a big boost this week after it was announced that marquee summer signing Christopher Nkunku has resumed training following a groin injury, though the 26-year-old remains a serious doubt for the Aston Villa game.

Malo Gusto picked up an injury against Fulham and, while it is not thought to be too serious, he is a major doubt ahead of this game.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez remains sidelined with a knee injury, although his return to availability is not thought to be too far away.

Ben Chilwell will face a late fitness test ahead of the game and it is hoped that he will be able to play a significant role in the game.

Lesley Ugochukwu is suffering from a hamstring strain and remains unavailable for selection.

Trevor Chalobah has returned to training for a 'reconditioning phase' after his thigh injury, but is not expected to play any role against Aston Villa.

Last but not least is Nicolas Jackson, who remains absent while he represents his native Senegal at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Aston Villa

While it may seem short in comparison to Chelsea's, Aston Vila have a lengthy absence list of their own to contend with ahead of the game.

Emiliano Buendia and Tyrone Mings are both sidelined with ACL injuries sustained at the start of the season, with the duo expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Lucas Digne has been suffering with a thigh injury since Boxing Day, and will miss the game against Chelsea, though his injury is not feared to be too serious.

Similarly, Pau Torres is nearing a return from an ankle injury, but Emery has already ruled him out of contention for this game.

Jacob Ramsey is also nearing a return but will not be risked against Chelsea, meaning he will not be called upon by Emery.

Backup goalkeeper Robin Olsen is also a doubt for the game as he nears a return to action, and it is unclear what role, if any, he will play at Stamford Bridge.

Jhon Duran suffered an injury against Everton and will miss this game, with the injury also reportedly costing him a potential move to the Villains' opponents, Chelsea, as they search for a striker.

Bertrand Traore is also unavailable while he represents his native Burkino Faso at AFCON, where they will face Mali in the Round of 16.

Likely line-ups

Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Gallagher, Fernandez; Palmer, Broja, Sterling

Aston Villa

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; Luiz, Tielemans, McGinn, Zaniolo; Diaby, Watkins

Key players

Chelsea - Connor Gallagher

Despite rumours persisting that Chelsea are keen to sell him, Gallagher has been an instrumental cog in the Blues' midfield this season.

The 23-year-old has been a rock defensively and also been a real asset offensively, having contributed six assists so far this season.

He has also boasted an average pass completion rate of 91% and, in a game where the midfield battle will be crucial, a player of his quality and in his form may well prove the difference.

Aston Villa - Ollie Watkins

Watkins has been prolific this season, scoring nine goals already in the league, and his overall quality is unquestionable.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have conceded just two goals in their last four games, meaning that having a striker on the level of Watkins could prove vital for Villa's chances of penetrating Chelsea's defence.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Chelsea's famous home stadium, Stamford Bridge.

When is the match?

The game is on Friday 26th January 2024, kick-off is at 19:45 GMT.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, this match is not being broadcast in the United Kingdom. Highlights will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.