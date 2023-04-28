Eintracht Frankfurt vs FC Augsburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 30, 2023

After a 4-0 demolition by league leaders Borussia Dortmund last week the home side will want to put that quickly behind them this weekend.

The Eagles are without a win in eight games, with their last victory coming at home to Werder Bremen back in February.

Manager Oliver Glasner has called for his side to be "more purposeful, more direct and more consistent" as they look for a much-needed win.

One positive for Eintracht Frankfurt is their impressive home form. They have not lost a game in the league at the Deutsche Bank Park since October.

Whilst Augsburg side will be looking to maintain the gap between them and 16th-placed VFB Stuttgart.

However, they are without a win in six games after their 1-1 draw with Stuttgart last week, conceding late into the game.

Augsburg's coach Enrico Maaßen wants his side's good spells in games to become "even longer" and admitted his side need "the ambition to get three points every weekend."

One concern for Fuggerstädter is their away form, they have not won a game away from home in their past 10 encounters, picking up just 11 points away from a possible 42.

Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt

The home side will still be without Kristijan Jakić (calf), Philipp Max (muscular), Evan N'Dicka (muscular) and Hrvoje Smolčić (knee).

Good news as Jesper Lindstrøm is back in the squad, after being out with an ankle injury for over a month.

Whilst Randal Kolo Muani has been ruled fit enough to feature in tomorrow's clash.

FC Augsburg

Rafal Gikiewicz (Shoulder), Andre Hahn (Knee), Fredrik Jensen (Ankle), Reece Oxford (Muscular), Tobias Strobl (Knee) and Kelvin Yeboah (Broken Ankle) all remain sidelined.

Iago is the only fresh injury blow after coming off 33 minutes into the game against Stuttgart.

Mergim Berisha could return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

With centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw back from suspension after reaching the yellow card limit.

Likely Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt

Trapp, Tuta, Hasebe, Lenz, Knauff, Buta, Sow, Rode, Borre, Götze, Kolo Muani

FC Augsburg

Koubek, Uduokhai, Gouweleeuw, Bauer, Pedersen, Gumny, Rexhbeçaj, Engels, Demirović, Maier, Berisha

Key Players

Eintracht Frankfurt: Randal Kolo Muani

The prolific striker has bagged 13 goals in the league this season as well as also notching up 12 assists in what has been a stand out season for the Frenchman.

This has drawn up interest from French side Paris Saint-Germain in what could be a very busy summer transfer window for The Eagles.

Last time the two sides played Kolo Muani failed to make an impact but it's expected that he will continue his purple patch in tomorrow's game.

(Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images)

FC Augsburg: Mergim Berisha

The German scored in the reverse fixture between the two teams and has nine goals so far this season.

It was clear that Augsburg missed him in their 1-1 draw with Stuttgart last Friday failing to create enough opportunities to win the game.

The only worry would be whether the forward will be fully fit for tomorrow given his recent injury, but a fit and healthy Berisha will always be a handful for defenders.

(Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The gameweek 30 fixture will be played at the Deutsche Bank Park the home of Eintracht Frankfurt.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is scheduled for 14:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

The match won't be available for viewers in the UK but all the news and views will be available here on VAVEL as Bundesliga reaches its conclusion.