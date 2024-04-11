Four things we learnt as Atalanta shock Liverpool at Anfield

Liverpool's treble hopes took a massive hit against Atalanta, with the Italian side running riot at Anfield and coming away with a three-goal advantage ahead of the second leg.

The Reds dominated possession throughout the game but never tested Juan Musso in the Atalanta net, with their best chance falling to Harvey Elliott, whose effort came crashing off the crossbar and the post before bouncing to safety.

As for the away side, they had a flurry of chances over the course of the game, with ex West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca netting a brace before Mario Pasalic rounded off the scoring to punish Liverpool for their lacklustre performance.

Atalanta certainly have one foot in the semi-finals of this competition, but if there is one thing we know about Liverpool, it is to never rule them out in Europe.

Here are the four key takeaways from Anfield:

Fresh changes made Liverpool stale

Jurgen Klopp made six changes from the side that drew to Manchester United at the weekend, with players like Elliott and Curtis Jones - who have impressed when coming off the bench in recent weeks - getting their chance to prove their abilites from the start.

However, this was not the case and the team didn't just look like a group of players who have not played together much this season, but they played like it too.

Kelleher and Gomez after going three down to Atalanta - (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

There was a lack of energy and creativity amongst the team, with simple passes going wayward and the long ball being forced to no success.

The lack of urgency on the ball also cost them as the high press of Atalanta forced them into mistakes - ones that cost them a couple of the goals on the night.

However, even when the regulars, such as Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Andy Robertson came on, they could not change the tempo of the game and in the end, it just wasn't Liverpool's night.

Gasperini does it again

Just like he did in 2020 when his side beat Liverpool 2-0 behind closed doors, Gian Piero Gasperini came away from Anfield with a win, but this time went one better and beat them by three goals in front of 60,000 people.

Gasperini celebrating after their 3-0 win - (photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside via Getty Images)

His tactical masterclass proved too much on the night, with his side making the favourites for the competition look sub-par.

One reason for this was due to the man-marking his players applied all over the pitch, with the white shirts of Atalanta staying tight to the red ones of Liverpool, blocking off an opportunities to pass and therefore, any route to goal.

This forced Liverpool to play the long ball, particularly in the first half, something that failed to work on every occasion which would have pleased Gasperini, much to the frustration of Klopp.

As for the second half, the mix of man-marking and high energy killed any hope Liverpool would have had for a comeback, with the two goals adding to the very favourable position they were in ahead of the second leg next week.

Key players return at perfect time

The big story for Liverpool ahead of this game was that all their key players had returned to training, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Alisson and Stefan Bajcetic - and based on this game, they are going to need them.

Jota back in action for Liverpool - (photo by Robbie Jay Barrat - AMA/Getty Images)

With Crystal Palace up next at the weekend, a notorious bogey side for Liverpool, before the return fixture against Atalanta on Thursday, the Reds are in desperate need for their big game players to get back to what they do best.

Alexander-Arnold will provide the creativity that they craved against Atalanta, while Jota's clinical nature has been needed for weeks now - particularly against Manchester United at the weekend.

With seven Premier League games left, and perhaps only one Europa League fixture depending on Thursday, Liverpool's performances will need to improve if they want to give Klopp the send off he deserves.

Atalanta may rue missed chances

Not many teams can come away from Anfield with a three-goal lead and still be mildly disappointed, but based on just how good they were, Atalanta may rue their missed chances.

Scamacca scoring his second - (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Although Caoimhin Kelleher was at fault for the first goal, the Irish goalkeeper pulled off two excellent saves in the first half, with Pasalic and Teun Koopmeiners having their efforts blocked at the start and end of the half.

Koopmeiners had another two in the second half which both bobbled wide, before Scamacca had a header for the hattrick, a chance he probably should have done better with.

Three goals is certainly more than any Atalanta fan, or Liverpool for that matter, would have ever expected, but based on the raft of excellent chances they had, they could, and probably should, have killed the tie off completely.

However, Liverpool and a three goal deficit seems to be synonymous in Europe, meaning that it is all still to play for in Bergamo next week.