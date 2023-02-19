Man Utd 3-0 Leicester: Rashford at the double as United and striker's fine form continue against Leicester

The Manchester United and Marcus Rashford show rolls on. Another game, another goal or two and another good victory to add to the growing bank that Erik ten Hag is collecting in the United hot-seat.

Leicester City arrived at Old Trafford, a stadium at which they haven’t lost for three years, with confidence and in the best form of their campaign so far but were left for rubble after United had finished with them.

Brendan Rodgers’ team should have broken the deadlock before United eventually did so midway through the first half. Leicester were bright and incisive in the opening 20 minutes but couldn’t make it tell on the scoresheet, mainly because David De Gea made two great saves to keep them at bay.

But what United currently have is a goalscorer who is in the form of his life. Rashford is now officially having the best scoring season of his career to date after he scored United’s first here with a drilled finish and then added a second after half-time when he again evaded the Leicester offside trap to dispatch past Danny Ward.

Rashford now has 24 goals this term and his is the impact that has truly given Ten Hag’s project lift off. Where exactly would United be without his regular and assured finishes? Jadon Sancho came off the bench to put the game to bed and even he is now starting to find the back of the net with frequency — this was his second in four games.

It means United will face Barcelona in Europe and take on Newcastle United at Wembley in rued health and with the taste of victory in their mouth. They have also moved to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal as their season builds to an intriguing crescendo.

For Leicester, after their promising start, this was an off day whereby their defence let them down. It will be tough to muster a response when they travel to Arsenal next weekend, knowing despite their upturn of late they are still only four points above the relegation zone.

Story of the game

Ten Hag made five changes from the admirable 2-2 draw away to Barcelona on Thursday as rotation becomes a necessity with the return leg and a League Cup final to come in the next week.

United started, as expected, with Wout Weghorst as the No 10, Rashford up front and Bruno Fernandes roaming from the right. It was a fluid set-up for the home team and they made a quick start with Harry Soutter having to get across to block a shot from Rashford.

However, after United’s initial burst, Leicester came on strong and began to dominate. They possessed a confidence that highlighted their four-game unbeaten run with Rodgers sticking with the same team that hit four past Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur in back-to-back emphatic victories.

Leicester played between the lines and pounced on United’s sloppiness. Fred, one of the chief culprits, gave possession away and Harvey Barnes ran down the middle. After a one-two with Kelechi Iheanacho on the edge of the area, Barnes swung a shot goalwards which De Gea flicked away.

The United ‘keeper was instrumental in keeping Leicester out as their promising spell continued. Timothy Castagne was given time and space to pick out Iheanacho unmarked in the area but the striker’s header was clawed away by De Gea. Tete, the Brazilian winger on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, cut inside and whipped a shot across goal acting as another signal of the visitors’ threat.

Yet, United regathered themselves and took inspiration from their fine form at Old Trafford: unbeaten since August. In many ways they stole the breakthrough from Leicester in the 25th minute. Wout Faes’ pass upfield was intercepted by Marcel Sabitzer, who was starting again whilst Casemiro served the last game of his three-match suspension, and he played the ball out to Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker took stock before lifting a ball in behind the visitors’ defence. Rashford was played onside by Soutter, who had failed to keep in line with his new team-mates in the backline, the striker raced forward and drilled a low shot across Ward and into the bottom corner to continue his purple patch.

It felt harsh on Leicester and they could have been two behind by the interval had Diogo Dalot attacked Fernandes’ centre with more conviction having strode forward from right back. Despite the deficit Rodgers will have asked for more of the same from his charges at the break.

United returned after half time slightly reshuffled, with Sancho on for the ineffective Alejandro Garnacho and Rashford moving to the left, and with the aim of taking the game away from their visitors. Luke Shaw’s free-kick was headed against the crossbar by Lisandro Martinezand Rashford’s right-footed effort was stopped by Ward after a menacing dart in from the left flank. But a second did arrive on 56 minutes.

Fred slid the ball through for Rashford, who again timed his run to perfection to advance past the Leicester rearguard and hone in on goal. United’s No 10 slowed after entering the area and slotted a finish through Ward’s legs. After an anxious wait, VAR gave the thumbs up.

The home team were suddenly rampant and Leicester looking weary. A third came just after the hour and had the Stretford End in raptures. It was a fine goal but one that stemmed from substitute Youri Tielemans underselling a pass and Iheanacho being bullied off the ball by Martinez. United moved upfield with play switching from left to right through Rashford, Sancho and Fernandes, whose pull-back was finished with aplomb by Sancho from eight yards out.

Further chances came with Faes blocking from Sancho and Weghorst heading over. But with the game won, Ten Hag was able to rest some of his stars, taking off Rashford and Shaw. A big week awaits United and this was as good a way to start.

Player of the match: Marcus Rashford

Rashford scored either side of half time with assured finishes after evading the Leicester offside trap and took his goalscoring tally to 24 goals for the campaign so far. It means this season is already his best in front of goal and, beyond the goals, his performances highlight a player in outstanding form.