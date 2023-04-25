Aston Villa 1-0 Fulham: Mings header sends Villa up to fifth

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 25: Tyrone Mings of Aston Villa celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Fulham FC at Villa Park on April 25, 2023 in Birmingham, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Aston Villa moved up to fifth place in the Premier League as Tyrone Mings' first-half header sealed a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men have been on a fantastic run in the Premier League, having not lost in their last 11 games, since their 4-2 defeat to Arsenal in February.

The home side were dominant in the first period and took the lead after 21 minutes, when Mings looped a header from John McGinn's corner up-and-over Bernd Leno.

Fulham lacked a goalscoring threat all night and they created very few chances in a poor showing.

Both sides remain in the hunt for European football at the end of the season, but it looks like Villa are the side that are ready to grab the opportunity - which looked unthinkable when Emery arrived through the door in October.

Story of the match

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez recovered from the stomach bug that forced him off during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Brentford, to take his place in the starting line-up.

Emery named an unchanged side as the Midlands outfit looked to further cement themselves in the European places.

Fulham boss Marco Silva made just one alteration to his side as Daniel James replaced Bobby Decordova-Reid for the Cottagers.

Willian had initially been named in the team but he picked up an injury in the warm-up, so was replaced by Manor Solomon.

Top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic remained out for the visitors, as he served the fifth game of his eight match ban, so it was up to the likes of Solomon and James to provide the attacking thrust for Fulham.

Within just 25 seconds, Fulham almost took the lead as Harrison Reed's cross was acrobatically volleyed goalwards by Andreas Pereira, but his effort went just wide of the post.

The Villa Park faithful were up on their feet calling for a penalty on 12 minutes, when Alex Moreno's cross found Ollie Watkins in the box and he was brought down by Tosin Adarabioyo. Referee Thomas Bramall waved the appeals away and the VAR agreed with him.

Harry Wilson, who scored during Saturday's 2-1 victory over Leeds, went down injured and he was replaced by Decordova-Reid.

It went from bad to worse for Fulham on 20 minutes, as Aston Villa took a deserved lead.

McGinn's corner was met at the near post brilliantly by defender Mings, who guided his header beyond Leno for his first goal of the season.

There was another stoppage in play shortly after, when Emi Buendia required some treatment by the medical staff, but he was soon back up and playing.

Fulham were struggling to threaten the hosts and the lack of a centre-forward was making it comfortable for the Villa backline.

On the brink of half-time, Jacob Ramsey pulled out to the left-hand side before delivering a deep cross that McGinn attacked, but Leno managed to force it behind for a corner.

It was a slow start to the second half, but Fulham were looking a lot more positive, hoping to get themselves back into the game.

There was concern for the home side on the hour mark, as Ramsey appeared to go down awkwardly on his ankle, under a challenge from right-back Kenny Tete.

It was, though, a relief for Aston Villa that he was able to continue, despite there being a four minute stoppage in play.

Carlos Vinicius, Cedric and Tom Cairney were all brought on in a triple change by Silva - they replaced Solomon, Pereira and Tete.

It was the hosts who almost made it 2-0 when the in-form Watkins ran at Adarabioyo, but he could only fire the ball over the crossbar.

Emery turned to Bertrand Traore and Lucas Digne to try and help close out the game for the Villans, with the duo replacing Ramsey and the impressive Moreno.

With 12 minutes remaining, Joao Palhinha was booked for a foul on Buendia - his twelfth caution of the campaign - making him the most yellow carded player in the Premier League this season.

The visitors then thought they were level, however they were denied by the offside flag. Reed broke in behind the Villa defence and his cross was deflected by Mings past Martinez, but his joy was short-lived.

McGinn almost sealed the three points in added time but he dragged his shot wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Both sides face difficult tests this Sunday and they will need to improve, as Fulham host Manchester City, while Aston Villa travel to Manchester United.

Player of the match - John McGinn

The Scottish midfielder was involved in everything good that Aston Villa did in an attacking sense, and produced his usual busy display in the centre of the park.

He provided the assist for Mings to give the hosts all three points and could have added a goal himself towards the end of the match, but he could only drag his shot past the post.