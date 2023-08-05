Arsenal 1-1 Man City (4-1 on penalties): De Bruyne and Rodri misses hand Arsenal Community Shield

Arsenal beat Manchester City on 4-1 penalties to secure the Community Shield in dramatic circumstances, to win the first trophy of the season.

The Citizens thought they had emerged victorious from a cagey affair when Cole Palmer curled a stunning strike in with 12 minutes to play, who was brought on in place of Erling Haaland.

However, Leandro Trossard levelled the tie in the 100th minute through a huge deflection off Manuel Akanji which send the game to penalties.

Arsenal, had chances in the first half through Kai Havertz, who was thwarted by Stefan Ortega, but still managed to secure the win in extraordinary circumstances.

Arsenal moved onto 17 Community Shield wins with the victory, and showed their calibre by beating the treble winners.

Story of the match

Pep Guardiola named a strong side to face the runners-up of last year's Premier League, with Mateo Kovacic making his competitive debut for the club and Erling Haaland leading the line.

Kyle Walker started despite speculation about a move away from the club, as well as Ortega between the sticks for The Citizens.

Folarin Balogun missed out on the match day squad entirely as Mikel Arteta opted to start with Havertz up front for The Gunners.

Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice were also handed their first starts for Arsenal as they looked to end a run of eight straight defeats against the treble winners.

City's strong start

Manuel Akanji made a bursting run forwards from the left hand side, which Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard ended by bringing the City defender down.

The resulting free kick came to nothing.

The Citizens broke forwards again on the left soon after, floating the ball into the area, but Julian Alvarez failed to get a strong connection on the ball, as Aaron Ramsdale looked on helplessly.

Bukayo Saka made one of his driving runs on the right hand side and went down in the box to furious appeals from the Arsenal fans for a spot kick, but they were waved away by the referee.

It was The Gunners' first foray forwards after an opening 10 minutes which had seen Guardiola's side dominate possession.

Arsenal were fortunate not to concede when they gave the ball away cheaply on the edge of the area to Haaland, who teed up Rodri, but his effort was deflected behind for a corner which was easily dealt with.

Ruben Dias fouled Havertz cynically as he looked to advance into a dangerous area, and as no card was shown for the foul, Arteta was booked for his protestations.

Alvarez tried to catch Ramsdale out by pressing high whilst the Arsenal goalkeeper was playing out from the back, but despite sliding to try and cut out the pass, the Argentinian was unable to intercept it.

Arsenal fight back

After a lull in the game, Ben White and Havertz had huge chances to open the scoring for Arsenal against the run of play.

A slick pass slipped the Englishman in on goal, and he chose to cut the ball back to Havertz, who eventually got the ball under control and shot, but it was well saved by Ortega.

The follow up was well blocked by John Stones with his goalkeeper still on the floor.

Arsenal grew into the game as the half went on, winning two cheap corners in quick succession by putting Ortega and Stones under pressure.

Saka cut in and tried to bend the ball in at the far post, but the ball did not quite curl quickly enough and went behind for a goal kick.

The Citizens were let off when Havertz got a touch on Ortega's clearance, which went to Odegaard, only for the Dane to let the ball go under his foot, allowing City to recover.

The two Germans were involved again soon after, as Ortega made a vital stop to deny Arsenal's number 29, who had the ball cut back to him by Saka.

As City had looked to be needing half time, Rodri attempted to chip Ramsdale from inside his own half, much like Andre Onana had been earlier on in the weekend for their Manchester rivals.

However, the ball sailed narrowly over the bar as Ramsdale scurried to get to his goal.

White was on hand to make an important clearance, with Haaland lurking at the back post, as City looked to go into the break with the lead as the momentum of the tie switched hands once again.

It was goalless at the break, in an interesting battle in which both sides had had periods in control.

The Gunners were likely to have been the more aggrieved that they had not taken their chances, namely Havertz's two strikes from inside the box around the half an hour mark.

Jack Grealish floated a ball into the box to start the half, but the Arsenal defence headed the cross away.

At the other end, Arsenal's two new signings failed to combine, when Rice broke free and tried to play in Havertz, but the ball was played behind him.

Stones tried to head City in front, but his effort was palmed away by Ramsdale.

Havertz tried to curl the ball in from range, but he fired well wide.

Guardiola responded to the sluggish start to the half by taking off Haaland and Kovacic, introducing Kevin De Bruyne and Palmer in their places.

Saka had a huge chance to put Arsenal in front with 20 minutes to play, when he was on the end of a driven cross.

He tried to place the ball into the far corner, but it was well blocked.

Substitute Palmer had the best chance of the half for City so far when he had time and space to shoot, but he hesitated, which allowed time for the block to come in.

A peach from Palmer!

He had the same chance again in the 78th minute, but with a very different final result.

The youngster curled the ball beautifully beyond Ramsdale to put City within 12 minutes of the first piece of silverware of the season, sending the blue end of Wembley crazy.

Phil Foden had a golden opportunity to finish the game off when he was in on goal with seven minutes to go, but Ramsdale did excellently to turn the ball behind for a corner.

Trossard saves The Gunners

Guardiola's side let the lead slip right at the end, when Trossard managed to find an angle and slot the ball home and beyond a wrong-footed Ortega.

The shot, which took a huge deflection off Akanji, saw the game go to spot kicks in the dying stages.

De Bruyne and Rodri ended up being the decisive misses, as Arsenal converted all of their four penalties, finished off by Fabio Vieira to win the first trophy of the year for Arsenal.

Player of the match

It was an incredible moment for Cole Palmer to score such a sensational goal at Wembley despite his youth.

He made his mark coming off the bench with a superb strike to win the game for The Citizens.

It is clear how much faith Guardiola has in the Englishman, given that he brought him on for Haaland, and he delivered for his boss with a goal on the day.

It may not have secured them the trophy, but it will likely be a memorable moment in Palmer's career.