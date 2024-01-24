Bournemouth come into this game off the back of some great recent form, however back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Liverpool have put a halt to their surge up the Premier League table.

A 3-1 defeat at Tottenham and a 4-0 loss to Liverpool sandwiched the Cherries’ Round Three triumph away at QPR.

After being 2-0 down at half-time to goals from Sinclair Armstrong and Lyndon Dykes, Bournemouth showed their Premier League class in the second half, as goals from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert led them to a 3-2 victory.

Under new manager Luke Williams, Swansea are winless in the league after drawing 2-2 away at Birmingham, and being beaten 3-1 at home to Southampton in their most recent game.

Victory in Williams' first game against Morecambe in the FA Cup, thanks to goals from Charlie Patino and Jerry Yates, helped Swansea into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2021.

Team News

Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be without full-back Max Aarons for "some time", following a hamstring injury he sustained in the Cherries game against Liverpool.

Aarons joins Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Adam Smith and Darren Randolph on the injury list.

In more positive news for the Cherries, Milos Kerkez could return tomorrow following his lay-off with an ankle injury. Antoine Semenyo may also be available to make the bench after returning from the African Cup of Nations following Ghana's elimination, but Dango Ouattara will not be back after Burkina Faso progressed to the knockout stages. Marcos Senesi will be back following his suspension.

Swansea

As far as Swansea are concerned, Sam Parker, Josh Key, Jake Ginnelly, and Liam Walsh are all set to remain out, as well as Ben Cabango, who is nearing a return, but Thursday may come too soon for the Welshman.

Yannick Bolasie and Jerry Yates will be pushing to make starts for the Swans, following impressive cameos off the bench in recent weeks, whilst Joe Allen and Charlie Patino will be aiming to keep their spots in the centre of midfield.

Likely Line-Ups

Bournemouth

Travers; Hill, Mepham, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook, Scott; Brooks, Moore, Sinisterra.

Swansea

Rushworth; Darling, Wood, Humphreys, Ashby, Tymon; Patino, Grimes; Patterson, Cullen, Yates.

Key Players

Since Andoni Iraola's arrival in the summer, Ryan Christie has been a revelation in central midfield. After spending most of his Cherries career as a winger under Scott Parker and Gary O'Neil, Iraola's decision to deploy Christie deeper has been fundamental in Bournemouth's success, as his pressing and dribbling has been crucial in everything good the side has done.

In the previous round against QPR, Christie started the game on the bench, and Bournemouth looked a totally different side in his absence, and found themselves 2-0 down at the break. Following the Scotsman's introduction at half-time, the Cherries looked revitalised and went on to win 3-2.

If Bournemouth are to overcome Swansea and progress to the fifth round, it's imperative that Christie starts the game to prevent a repeat of the disappointing first half in the previous round.

Matt Grimes joined Swansea in 2015, but it wasn't truly until Steve Cooper's arrival in 2018 that Grimes became so integral to the Swans' side.

Technically one of the best players in the Championship, dictating the play from deep, whilst also being adept defensively, it is no surprise that Swansea rely on him so heavily.

As club captain there is a lot of expectation on his shoulders to deliver, but this is something he thrives on. Under previous manager Russell Martin, Grimes was expected to dictate the tempo, and ensure the Swans had a high amount of possession, which are tasks Grimes suits to a tee.

If the Swans are to pick up an unlikely result at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday, they will need to get Grimes on the ball and let him work his magic.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Bournemouth's home stadium, the Vitality Stadium.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick off is at 19:45 GMT on Thursday.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on Welsh channel S4C, with highlights to be posted on each clubs YouTube channels after the game.