Arsenal head to South Yorkshire on Monday night to take on bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United, as the Gunners will be hoping to make it seven straight Premier League victories and maintain their excellent start to the calendar year.

Last time out, it was a comprehensive 4-1 win over Newcastle that helped the North Londoners maintain their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool. A Sven Botman own goal as well as goals from Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka and Jakub Kiwior secured the points for Arsenal despite former Gunner Joe Willock pulling one back for the Magpies.

Sheffield United, now managed by Chris Wilder, currently sit joint-bottom of the Premier League and seem destined for an instant return back to the Championship. However, a Monday night game under the lights is a chance for the Blades to spring an unlikely surprise and put a dent in Arsenal's title charge.

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media as the Spaniard discussed team news, the challenges Sheffield United will face and defender Jakub Kiwior. Here is what he had to say from the press conference.

On team news

It is safe to say that Arsenal have struggled with multiple injury concerns throughout the season especially in defence. Summer signing Jurrien Timber has been missing since the opening day following an ACL injury and remains unavailable but Arteta is pleased with the speed of his recovery.

"It’s been a joy and all the physios and the medical staff are really happy with his attitude, and his commitment, especially with the way things have gone. It’s not a coincidence the way he applies [himself], how determined he is, his willingness to put every effort in everything that he’s demanded to do and he’s in a really good place."

Meanwhile, Arteta provided an update on the injured duo Oleksandr Zinchenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu and hinted the duo could be available for Monday.

"Those ones are possible but we have to wait and see, especially with the last two sessions that we have on Saturday and Sunday. If that’s the case, they might be available on Monday."

Midfielder Thomas Partey has struggled with injury problems this term but the Ghanaian could be set to make his long awaited return from injury against the Blades.

"Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two consecutive sessions so he should be part of the squad on Monday."

Arteta also discussed striker Gabriel Jesus, who is back from injury. The Brazilian was in the matchday squad against Newcastle last Saturday but played no part in the game. The Arsenal boss was asked if he is ready to start.

"Well he’s fit enough, but knowing how long he will last is something different probably, but we didn’t want to take any risks after the result that we had against Newcastle. Obviously we need him fit. He’s a massive player for us and we want to make sure that now we load the players in the right way."

On Sheffield United

On paper, with Arsenal 3rd in the table and the Blades sitting rock bottom, you would expect it to be a routine win for the Gunners. However, Sheffield United are capable of causing Mikel Arteta's side problems and gave both Manchester City and Manchester United a scare earlier on in the campaign despite ending up on the losing side.

"They're a really difficult team to beat. I’ve watched four or five games now with the City game, the way they started against Villa, and then obviously the game took a different route, but as you mentioned they are extremely well coached."

"I know Chris really well and I admire his teams, a lot of things that he does with them. It will be Monday night football and it’s going to be a tough night."

Coincidently, the last time the two sides met on a Monday night was back in October 2019 when Arsenal were defeated 1-0 by the Blades thanks to a Lys Mousset winner. Could we see history repeat itself?

When asked about the challenges of playing a team battling relegation, Arteta replied: "I imagine that it’s really tough for them and their ambitions are different but it’s really important. I imagine when you are there, you want to get out of there as quickly as possible. We have a lot to play for as well and it’s a big game for us."

Sheffield United have conceded a total of 66 goals in the Premier League this season, the most in the league whilst Arsenal have scored 25 times in the past six games.

The Blades defence is a huge weakness with both Aston Villa and Brighton having put five past the side from South Yorkshire in recent weeks. The Gunners will look to capitalise on that but Arteta still believes it will be a tough match nonetheless.

"With every team, we look at the weaknesses and the strengths and try to take the game to the opponent but I’m saying this because I know that team really well. I analysed it many years ago as well, the things that Chris did, and I learned from his teams. I’m telling you, it’s going to be a really tough match" said the Arsenal boss.

On Jakub Kiwior

Due to the injuries to Zinchenko and Tomiyasu, Mikel Arteta has handed Polish centre-half Jakub Kiwior an extended run in the side. However, Arteta has decided to play the Pole in a more unfamiliar position of left-back and he explained why.

"We made a decision to bring him in earlier because we believed we were assigned to have the role that he had, but he was going to need time and that was the case. We have made it difficult for him for two reasons: one because he hasn’t played that many minutes, and secondly because we’ve asked him to play in a position that he’s never played in before."

Despite left-back being an unnatural position for the Polish international, Kiwior has adapted very well to playing more out wide and has managed a goal and an assist in his last two league games for the Gunners. His recent performances have pleased his manager.

"It is like pulling William Saliba into full-back and saying: “tomorrow, perform and do what we have to do.” I think he has adapted really well and he is playing better and better, you can tell that he is earning confidence and physically he is better. He understands the role much better and he has been really good" continued Arteta.

Although Arsenal are the clear favourites heading into this game, Sheffield United could be out to cause an upset. It is sure to be an intriguing encounter at Bramall Lane.