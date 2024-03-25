A 95th-minute equaliser from Jude Bellingham salvaged a 2-2 draw for England against Belgium as the Three Lions stepped up their preparations for Euro 2024.

A brace from Youri Tielemans, either side of Ivan Toney's first England goal, threatened to condemn England to successive defeats at Wembley for the first time since November 2013. But Bellingham had other ideas, keeping his composure to sidefoot past Matz Sels with the last kick of the game.

Their record against teams in the world's top 10 still doesn't augur well ahead of the summer. Since 2016 they have lost 10 and drawn seven in 24 matches.

England face Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in June before Gareth Southgate names his final 23-man squad.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Southgate said on Monday he had never experienced an injury crisis like this in his seven-and-a-half-year tenure as England manager, with 15 members of his squad unavailable through injury.

But the manager admitted the number of absentees had opened up opportunities for players on the periphery of the squad to prove their worth ahead of Euro 2024 in June. A preliminary squad will be named on May 21.

He made five changes from England's 1-0 loss to Brazil - the first defeat at Wembley in 20 games - handing a full debut to Brentford forward Toney exactly one year after his first cap.

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, promoted from the under-21 set-up last week, was presented with a first senior start following his debut as a substitute against Brazil on Saturday.

The 18-year-old partnered Declan Rice, who captained the side on his 50th appearance for the Three Lions.

Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa, making his first start for the national team, replaced Kyle Walker at right-back, who has returned to Manchester City following a tight hamstring.

England were already without Trent-Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker, Levi Colwill and Harry Maguire prior to this evening. And their rearguard was further debilitated inside the opening 10 minutes when John Stones was forced off with a muscle injury and made way for Joe Gomez.

If Southgate thought that was the worst possible start, he would be wrong. An aberration from Jordan Pickford gifted possession to Amadou Onana, who was able to find Youri Tielemans. The Aston Villa midfielder steered the ball into the vacant net to give the visitors the lead.

The strike meant he became the first Belgium player to have scored a club goal and an international goal at Wembley following his FA Cup final showstopper against Chelsea in 2021.

'You don't get hundreds of opportunities' was the line from Southgate regarding Toney's audition to become Harry Kane's understudy.

Jude Bellingham, operating in an advanced midfield role, slid in the forward making a darting run in behind the Belgium backline as England looked to immediately riposte. He was scythed down by Jan Vertonghen, Belgium's all-time leading appearance maker.

And the 28-year-old, making his first appearance for the Three Lions since returning from an eight-month ban for breaching Football Association gambling regulations, made no mistake from the spot for his first England goal.

But it all emanated from Mainoo, whose sharp change of pace started the move. He may have only made his professional debut in November but there was certainly no sense of incongruity.

Emboldened by Toney's strike, the first England goal scored by a Brentford player, the hosts regained the ascendancy and thought they had taken the lead through Jarod Bowen in the 27th minute but the West Ham winger saw his header chalked off for offside.

Bellingham, 20 goals this season, then spurned a gilt-edged opportunity which was punished moments later. Lewis Dunk, perhaps low on confidence from his cameo against Brazil, failed to clear his lines and folded under pressure from the bullish Romelu Lukaku.

The Roma forward's adroit trivela cross found Tielemans unmarked at the back post and the midfielder claimed his second of the night, crashing a powerful header past a stranded Pickford.

As play restarted after the break, Southgate's side donned nameless shirts as part of a campaign to raise awareness of dementia, with the move part of an ongoing partnership between Alzheimer's Society and the FA.

As the home crowd attempted to entertain themselves by throwing paper planes on the pitch, Leandro Trossard was replaced by Dodi Lukebakio.

The electrifying Jeremy Doku caused England problems all night. Gomez duly received the first booking of the night for a cynical foul on the Manchester City winger.

England were on the verge of successive defeats at Wembley for the first time since 2013. But Bellingham had other ideas, equalising with the last kick of the game to spare his side's blushes.

