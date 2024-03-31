This was a game full of excitement, with chances either end early on to a red card and four goals. The point is a massive result for the Clarets as it reduces the gap to Luton to only four points.

Chelsea will leave Stamford Bridge disappointed to leave with only the one point, especially considering the red card. The squad played well as a whole despite their massive injury list that they do have.

Chelsea:

Dorde Petrovic – 7

Early on he helped stop the Burnley barrage as they had several shots at goal.

Malo Gusto – 7

He dealt with the threat of Odobert very well and made it look easy at times despite the unorganised shape of Chelsea when out of possession.

Axel Disasi – 6

Defended well and was very unlucky to have his early goal chalked off for handball. He blocked many chances well and was effective at the back.

Benoit Badiashile – 6

His performance was akin to Disasi’s as he was effective at the back and prevented them from conceding many more goals.

Marc Cucurella – 7

From early on it was clear that he wanted to drive into midfield and create problems, this was done effectively drawing many fouls. These runs also contributed to good counter-attacking chances.

Moises Caicedo – 6

He managed to man a midfield which appeared to be very scrappy from the start, the balls played by him were effective and he drew fouls effectively in the midfield battle.

Enzo Fernandez – 7

Throughout the game and particularly after the red card he was having chances of his own whilst also setting up several chances for them. His transitional work getting back to defend was excellent too.

Cole Palmer – 8

Two goals for the England youngster was a very well rounded performance. A well taken penalty and a great finish from just inside the box allowed for the Blues to get a point.

Conor Gallagher – 6

From the start, he found himself in the midst of the scrappy battle and accumulated fouls, was definitely far from his best.

Mykhailo Mudryk – 7

Made many chances throughout the first half and ultimately it was due to him that the first penalty was given as he cleverly slowed down to draw the foul.

Nicolas Jackson – 6

He had many shots, however struggled to convert any of the chances. Despite this being the case it could be said that he was only denied due to the excellence of Muric.

Substitutions:

Noni Madueke – 6

From coming on he had many chances and was unlucky to score which was similar for a lot of the attackers in the squad.

Raheem Sterling – 7

For the second goal, it was an excellent backheel to set up Palmer. This performance was one in which showed why he should start.

Alfie Gilchrist – N/A

Burnley:

Arijanet Muric – 8

This was only his second Premier League appearance and in both the two games he has proved why he should be starting. Making 11 saves he was excellent and is one of the reasons why it was a draw.

Lorenz Assignon – 3

Despite looking good for 40 minutes, he got a second yellow card. The decision was quite harsh; however, it was understandable why the penalty was given.

Dara O’Shea – 7

The last four games he has really come into his own and played very well. He also managed to score the vital second goal to equalise which was a good header from a corner.

Maxime Esteve – 6

Since joining he has been a great addition to the squad, as he has improved the backline very well. His quality has been shown and, in the game, it was clear as his defending was solid.

Vitinho – 7

Similarly, O’Shea has really shown his quality as he has been very good in whatever position he has been put in. Furthermore, he covered effectively after the red card was given as there was a clear gap that needed to be covered.

Jacob Bruun Larsen – 7

From minute one he was creating and having chances, most people would say that he is very unlucky to not get a goal for his efforts early on

Josh Cullen – 8

His ability has really shone, dominating the midfield and creating chances. The goal he scored was one which will be replayed for Burnley fans for a while.

Sander Berge – 6

He has been good but has been out shadowed by Cullen, he offers something different to what his counterpart would which makes their midfield play effectively.

Wilson Odobert – 8

Alike to Bruun Larsen he was creating chances from minute one. He Is a special talent and one for the future, but he is showing his quality each game.

Lyle Foster – 5

Throughout the game, he was a bit isolated, which meant it seemed as though he was doing little to provide for the team. Alongside this

Zeki Amdouni – 5

There has been a clear drop-off in performance from him, potentially due to the isolation in his position. He doesn’t seem to offer too much in the attack, and it may be best for him to go out as a winger.

Substitutions

Charlie Taylor – 7

From the minute he came on he filled into the gap excellently, a performance which may see him in the squad in the next few games due to the red card it may lead to the Englishman featuring once again.

Josh Brownhill – 7

For Cullen’s goal the control which he showed for the set up was excellent. He has been criticised in recent games, however, in this game, it was one of his better ones with minimal errors.

Jay Rodriguez – 6

Many Clarets will feel he should have won the game for them after hitting the crossbar and then missing the shot after it fell to him. Apart from this, there was little involvement.

Johan Gudmundsson – 5

He had little to do but when he was needed he was there and executed it well.