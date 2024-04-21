Arsenal took to the Emirates Stadium for one final time in Women's Super League action this season, facing Leicester who made their second visit in a week to North London.

A second brace in as many games from Beth Mead along with Alessia Russo's thirteenth goal of the season was enough for the Gunners to secure a ninth straight home league win.

Arsenal - The Marketing Machine:

The constant praise given to Arsenal about their ability to market and sell tickets fantastically well is certainly deserved.

In the week building up to this game, 40,000 tickets were sold, for a game that is against a seemingly lower opponent than their last two record breaking attendances, The North London Derby with Spurs and Manchester United.

On average, the attendance for all home games for Arsenal Women is sat at 31 thousand, granted it involves the Emirates and Meadow Park, it is still a mammoth twenty two thousand higher than the next average, Chelsea's nine thousand, seven hundred.

Six games have been played at the clubs N5 home this season, with the constant discussion of moving to the Emirates full time, sharing with their men's side getting more and more prominent after every game week.

The official attendance for the clash with the Foxes was 42,820, showcasing further Arsenal's incredible ability to pioneer and draw in huge crowds for their fixtures.

Leicester's good impression:

As at Spurs last week, Leicester City will have earned plenty of plaudits from their performance in North London this afternoon.

Games against The Gunners are often lost in the midfield against the maestro that is Kim Little and on this occasion, Victoria Pelova. Leicester however, with Saori Takarada and Yuka Momiki, along with Samantha Tierney, really held their own and were more than a match for The Gunners on their own turf.

That trio, especially Takarada at the base of the three, was key in getting the ball and breaking up play to release Deanne Rose and Jutta Rantala on the wings, which from early on, could clearly be seen as the Foxes outlet on a chilly North London afternoon.

Sam Tierney also put in a proper battling performance at the base of Leicester's midfield, summarising Leicester's fighting spirit and never say die nature.

With everything that has happened surrinding the club in the last month or so, it would've been easy to expect The Foxes to fold under the circumstances, but despite the scoreline, they can leave with their heads held high from North London once again.

Beth Mead and Alessia Russo - The Duo designed for the Emirates:

Of course it had to be Beth Mead and Alessia Russo, the duo that lit up the Emirates last time out against Tottenham to have the final say in this, Arsenal's final game at The Emirates this season.

At the club’s N5 home, Russo has five goals this season, Mead has three, two of which coming in the Leicester win, these two just always perform when the bright lights are on them!

A high proportion of the fans that come through the turnstiles every time The Gunners descend on North London, come to see Mead and Russo in particular, with those two a vital part of the historic Lionesses European Championship winning side in 2021.

If you are going to a game to focus on two players, then Arsenal's two shining stars really are not the worst to concentrate on!

Emily Fox = A delight in Red and White:

When the Gunners signed Emily Fox from North Carolina Courage, there was a strong sense that the American could easily become a firm fan favourite among the adoring Arsenal supporters. It's safe to say that in her first two and a bit months in England, that she has hit the ground running.

It's not easy to adapt to a new league on the other side of the world, all whilst travelling back and forth for international tournaments and matches, settling into a new country and everything that comes with that, also.

Today against Leicester, Fox was at her fantastically, brilliant best. A rampaging runner up and down the right flank, but also defending very well against Jutta Rantala, who's second trip to North London this week was far less fruitful than the one to N17 a week ago.

Everything but a goal was missing from the full back's performance, even being denied twice superbly by Lize Kop in the Leicester goal.

A chant has also been made for the American, to the tune of Kids in America by Kim Wilde, a song with echos around the North Bank at Meadow Park and at the Emirates at every single opportunity.