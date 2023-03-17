Brendan Rodgers insists he has set no points target ahead of relegation run-in

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted that he has not set his side a points target as they approach their crucial relegation run-in.

The Foxes travel to Brentford in the Premier League this weekend having lost their last five games in all competitions in a run which has seem them score just two goals.

Rodgers admits that his side are effectively in a 'nine team league' now and it is vital they finish top of that league.

"We are under no illusions of the task," said Rodgers. "We have got 12 games left and we are virtually competing in a nine team league now. We want to finish at the top of that.

"It is a great coaching challenge. There are 36 points to be played for, so there is more than enough there. But we just need to concentrate on the performance.

"There is a lot of points to play for and we need to concentrate. We want to win games and it is the concentration that will win us games. When each player plays at their highest level, we look like a good team.

"The goal is very simple, get enough points to stay in the league."

On Brentford and Ivan Toney

Saturday's game sees Leicester going up against a team that have defied all expectations so far this season and with just 12 games to go they sit in 8th place, just one point off the top six.

One of their standout players this season has been Ivan Toney with the English striker scoring 16 goals in 24 league appearances this season.

In his press conference, Rodgers gave his thoughts on how Brentford are performing this season and the impressive Toney who has also been called up to the England squad this week.

"I have been really impressed with him [Toney] and the team," said the Northern Irish manager. "They have not been affected by the Premier League yet. They do the basics really well but have the ability, the run and the fight.

"This is a team that has come up from the Championship and are hungry for more success. They have had a very good season. Ivan Toney has been fantastic and he has grown. He has got that technical ability and he is a street player that is aggressive and strong.

"We have to play well to get the result."

Injury updates

Injuries have been one of the biggest challenges and frustrations facing the East Midlands side this season, with Rodgers struggling to keep a settled side.

In his press conference this week, Rodgers provided an update on injuries in particular to full back Victor Kristiansen who has been called up for his national side despite being out with injury recently and centre back Jonny Evans who made his return from injury in last weekend's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea.

However, there was bad news on both Kristiansen and Evans with Rodgers confirming that Kristiansen is not fit to take on Brentford and will also not be able to travel to Denmark and join up with his international side.

Likewise, Rodgers confirmed that Evans has had a setback in his recovery and will need to be assessed.

International Break

After Saturday's game at Brentford, the Premier League will pause for its final international break of the season. Manager Rodgers said he wanted to use the time for his squad to refresh before the run-in.

"We will give the players and staff here chance to reset," said Rodgers. "It has been a long and hard season. But we will get some work done and welcome the lads back. Hopefully we go on a run we can look forward to."

Leicester travel to Brentford on Saturday in a 3pm kick off.