The managerial merry-go-round: Will Watford ever secure long-term stability?

Under trigger-happy owner Gino Pozzo, Watford have gone through an astonishing 12 managers since the beginning of the 2019/20 campaign.

A club that has yo-yoed between the Championship and the Premier League in recent seasons, it looks like they could be set for another gruelling campaign in the second tier.

Many events have led to Watford plying their trade in the Championship for a second consecutive season, and it may certainly become a third.

Managerial hiring and firing

In 2020/21, the Hornets sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Xisco Muñoz built an excellent side with a frightening attacking duo of Ismaïla Sarr and João Pedro.

Muñoz’s first game in the top-flight on opening day showed things to come in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Aston Villa. However, they were then winless in their next five and the Spaniard was shown the exit door after a 1-0 defeat to Leeds United at the beginning of October.

Survival specialists Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson came in but were unable to steer an already sinking ship as Watford returned to the Championship.

It wasn't all doom and gloom though as an exciting managerial appointment offered a glimmer of hope.

A chance for a rebuild

Rob Edwards had guided Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title in the 2021/22 season. He did this while playing an attractive brand of football, with players such as Ebou Adams and Kane Wilson excelling and going on to earn moves to Championship sides.

This also seemed like a step in the right direction for the Hertfordshire-based outfit. In previous seasons, they had lacked direction but the appointment of Edwards looked as if Watford had a long-term plan.

Burnley, who were also relegated, went with a similar approach by appointing attack-minded manager Vincent Kompany.

However, as is the case with the Hornets, it doesn’t always go as planned.

Despite going unbeaten in five of their first six league games, defeats to Queens Park Rangers and Blackburn Rovers, and a draw to Rotherham United followed.

This put a cruel end to Edwards’ 11-game spell in the Vicarage Road dugout, and yet another excellent manager to try their luck at succeeding as Watford boss.

Slaven Bilić was subsequently appointed but was sacked in March after an underwhelming spell in charge.

Chris Wilder, who led Sheffield United to the top-flight a few seasons before, was Bilić’s replacement.

Even though he had a track record of sealing promotion, he was unable to guide a late play-off charge and yet again, he was given the sack after an 11th-placed finish.

All of this was going on whilst Edwards had landed himself the hot seat at rivals Luton Town. In a fairytale story, Edwards guided the Hatters to promotion via the play-offs, to emphasise that hiring and firing managers isn’t always the answer.

Ismaël in charge

Valérien Ismaël is the current Watford boss after being appointed in the summer. He led Barnsley to the Championship play-offs in the 2020/21 season, but had a poor campaign with West Bromwich Albion in the following season.

This was due to his playing style, as he departed when they were in fifth place. Ismaël deploys a high-pressing system and plays very direct – it certainly isn’t pretty to the eye but it worked wonders during his time with Barnsley.

Turkish side Beşiktaş was his next destination, but now he has the task of trying to lead Watford back to the Premier League.

However, this summer's recruitment hasn't set the world alight.

Experienced midfielder Jake Livermore signed having previously worked with Ismaël at West Brom, and Jamal Lewis joined on loan from Newcastle United. Additionally, Tom Ince arrived from Reading.

To add onto this, the Hornets have also lost Sarr and Pedro to Marseille and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively, for a combined £45million fee.

They replaced their star duo with Rhys Healey from Toulouse and Matheus Martins on loan from Udinese.

What next?

The Hornets made the perfect start to their season with a dominant 4-0 win over QPR, but were knocked out in the Carabao Cup first round to Stevenage on penalties.

They shared the spoils with Plymouth Argyle in their next league encounter, before suffering defeats to Stoke City and Blackburn.

Ismaël now has two tough upcoming games to navigate, with a trip to Coventry City, before hosting in-form Birmingham City.

With Watford’s record of sacking managers, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ismaël depart in the opening few months of the campaign.

After Edwards’ departure last season, Hornets fans went from defending their hiring and firing approach to resenting it.

All Watford need is long-term stability but with their demanding owners, this hypothesis may not be possible.