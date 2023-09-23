Barnet 0-0 Halifax Town: Walker to the rescue as Bees are held to a point

A stalemate at the Hive means that Barnet's impressive 100% home record has come to an end.

Fresh off a victory against Aldershot Town,, the home side came into the match in top form, sitting in third behind Solihull Moors and Chesterfield.

Halifax Town held league-leaders Chesterfield at 2-2 in midweek until the 91st minute, succumbing to a very late Joe Quigley goal to lose a well-earned point.

However, neither side could gain an upper hand in this weekend's affair, with both goalkeepers putting in superb performances.

Halifax's Sam Johnson denied Nicke Kabamba and Harry Pritchard from opening the scoring for the hosts.

Laurie Walker then pulled off a stunning save off Jamie Stott's tame penalty-kick to keep the score level.

Johnson prevented Zak Brunt from a well-worked goal seven minutes after the interval, while Walker's save off Jamie Cooke was even more magnificent moments later.

With the game approaching injury time, Marvin Armstrong, Reece Hall-Johnson and Callum Stead all had their chances saved by Sam Johnson.

However, a late double save from Walker prevented Ryan Galvin and Cooke from taking all three points on the road.

Barnet will next travel up north to face York City, who are now back to winning ways, beating Woking courtesy of a 98th-minute Ryan Fallowfield winner.

Meanwhile, Halifax Town welcome Dagenham & Redbridge to the Shay Stadium, who lost 1-0 to Hartlepool United and have lacked goal threat in their past few matches.

Story of the game:

The hosts made three switches to the side that beat Aldershot Town in midweek. Defensive reinforcements came in the form of Ben Coker and Jerome Okimo, replacing Finley Potter and Reece Hall-Johnson. Captain Dale Gorman also returned to the starting XI, taking Armstrong's place.

Chris Millington made two substitutions to his eleven that were beaten at the death to league-leaders Chesterfield. Midfielder Jamie Cooke was preferred to Aaron Cosgrave, while Max Wright replaced the suspended Adam Senior.

Neither side were quick off the blocks at a sunny Hive Stadium, with the away side well-coordinated, boasting one of the best defensive records in the league so far.

Evidence of their unity at the back was tested early, with Nicke Kabamba played through on goal, but the Shaymen's offside trap stopped the National League top-scorer in his tracks.

Some theatrics from Halifax centre-back Jamie Stott put Idris Kanu into the book. The 23-year-old then came very close to opening the score, with his header narrowly wide off Zak Brunt's cross.

Halifax captain Sam Johnson was forced into his first save in the 37th minute, denying Harry Pritchard's well-struck half-volley from the edge of the box.

However, it wasn't plain sailing for the Bees. Jo Cummings was adjudged to be fouled by a Barnet defender with five minutes until the interval, prompting referee John Mulligan to point to the spot.

Stott stepped up to take, taking responsibility ahead of the Shaymen's Millenic Alli, and placed his effort into the bottom right, only to be denied by Walker for his second penalty save of the season.

The Bees had a chance of their own off a set piece, with Coker finding Collinge at the near post, but his header was saved well by Johnson.

Barnet FC's Jerome Okimo (pictured) and FC Halifax Town's Angelo Cappello (pictured) battling it out during their National League clash at the Hive London. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

Halifax had a pair of chances in injury time through some excellent individual work by Alli, but the former Stockport County midfielder couldn't direct either effort into the back of the net.

Brennan was prompted into a half-time substitution, taking loanee Anthony Hartigan off and introducing Marvin Armstrong, later revealing that the midfielder 'felt dizzy'.

Brunt wasn't far away from breaking the deadlock after Kabamba fed through the former Sheffield United man, but his cross-goal shot was caught easily by Johnson.

Barnet continued to build momentum, with Nicke Kabamba forcing Johnson into another superb save, parrying his first-time shot into safety.

It was a tale of the two goalkeepers, with Walker making an even better save a minute later. Angelo Cappello slid through Cooke into a one-on-one, but the 21-year-old's resulting shot was stopped by Walker to deny the visitors an opener.

Dale Gorman's professional foul on Jamie Cooke woke up the 107 visiting Shay fans, having taken him out in a 2-on-2 promising counter-attack position, but only seeing yellow in the process.

With around ten minutes to go, Armstrong came agonisingly close for the Bees, missing an open goal from close range after Reece Hall-Johnson had done excellently to find him by the penalty spot.

As the hosts threw everything forward in search of three points, chances for Hall-Johnson and Callum Stead went begging, with the latter squandering two late chances to break the deadlock.

Angelo Cappello was fortunate to not see his marching orders on the brink of 90 minutes, lashing out at Gorman after an off-the-ball incident.

However, the visitors thought that they had snatched all three points in injury time when Ryan Galvin drove in on goal. His first attempt was parried by Walker, and the follow-up from Cooke was saved again by the Barnet number one, prompting a huge sigh of relief from the home crowd.

As time closed in at the Hive, one final chance dropped to Barnet's Stead on the counter-attack. Skipper Sam Johnson showed his experience, rushing out to prevent Stead from a match-winner with a diving stop.

Player of the match:

Laurie Walker - Barnet

Barnet FC's Laurie Walker (pictured) taking a goal-kick during their match against FC Halifax Town at the Hive London. (Photo Credit - Kieran Falcon/@BarnetFC)

This award could've been handed to either of the keepers, but it was Walker who made the crucial penalty save, denying Stott from taking the lead in the first half.

The former Stevenage 'keeper also made an incredible double save in injury time, as well as a flurry of saves towards the end of the first half to stop Millenic Alli from continuing his run of good form.

Brennan praised Walker in his post-match interview, mentioning that 'we definitely owe half of the point to Laurie - it was a good performance from him'.