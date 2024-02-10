Despite being nestled on the tranquil banks of the River Trent, it certainly wasn't a quiet affair at the City Ground.

A riveting five-goal spectacle unfolded, featuring strikes from Bruno Guimarães, Anthony Elanga, Fabian Schär, and Callum Hudson-Odoi, ultimately culminating in Newcastle United clinching the victory and taking the points back to Tyneside.

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espírito Santo made eight changes to the side that beat Bristol City on penalties in the FA Cup.

Goalkeeper Matz Sels was favoured to Matt Turner, who made the save that ensured the Reds' place in the fifth round of the cup.

Andrew Omobamidele, Felipe, Cheikhou Kouyate, Danilo, Harry Toffolo and Divock Origi dropped back to the bench.

Nuno Tavares, Neco Williams, Taiwo Awoniyi, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Nicolas Domínguez, Ryan Yates and Murillo all returned to the starting 11.

Gonzalo Montiel missed out on the action completely.

Eddie Howe named only one change to the Newcastle United side that played out a thrilling 4-4 draw against Luton Town.

Callum Wilson made his first start since injury, in a straight swap for Jason Murphy.

Despite concerns, as Anthony Gordon left St James' Park on crutches following the Luton game, he was also included in the starting 11.

Story of the Game

The first major chance of the game came for the home side, early on.

An exceptional counter attack saw Tavares dart down the left in possession. His ball into the box found Morgan Gibbs-White in acres of space, but he dragged his shot just wide of the far post.

Moments later, Newcastle found their first opportunity.

Sean Longstaff also found himself with an abundance of space in midfield and opted to shoot, forcing Sels into his first save of the game.

A 10th minute corner provided the perfect opening for the Magpies.

A short corner that, initially, looked like it was't going to reach Trippier resulted in the full back delivering an excellent ball towards the back post.

Bruno Guimarães was the recipient and expertly slotted home with the outside of his boot to give the visitors the lead.

Elanga came close for the Reds, another counter attack saw the forward one-on-one with Martin Dúbravka, his effort was straight at the keeper as he closed his angles well.

Newcastle had looked the more dangerous side with plenty of possession in Forest's half, despite this, the hosts didn't leave it long to find an equaliser.

Another counter attack, that had been a trademark of Forest's game plan thus far allowed Gibbs-White pick out Elanga's excellent run, losing Dan Burn.

He got the better of Dúbravka in their second head to head of the tie and calmly found the net on the 26th minute.

Despite being on the back foot for much of the first half, the goal had inspired the Reds who managed to cluster a number of balls into the box, but struggled to divert any goalwards.

The Magpies regained their lead on the 43rd minute in spectacular style.

Trippier's delivery, from almost the halfway line, found the head of Burn. The full back headed into the path of his defensive counterpart, Schär, who fired across goal, past an outstretched Sels to make it 2-1.

Hudson-Odoi scored his second goal is as many Premier League games on the stroke of half time.

His effort from outside the box took a huge deflection off the head of a Newcastle defender but he wouldn't mind as it made it impossible to save, levelling things up at the half.

Forest looked to have made a dream start to the second half as Awoniyi found the back of the net from a tight angle.

The linesman got the offside call right, however, as the striker had been caught out by Newcastle's high defensive line.

Despite heaps of pressure from the home side following on, there was nothing much in the way of goal wards efforts for either side, as the visitors absorbed the pressure well.

Newcastle made the first change of the evening as Harvey Barnes replaced Miguel Almirón 60 minutes in.

Sels' clearance upfield travelled all the way to the opposite box and found Awoniyi in space.

There was definite contact as he was brought down in the box but VAR upheld the on-field decision of no penalty - one that would be sure to cause debate.

Guimarães picked up Elanga's loose pass in a dangerous position, he fired from the edge of the box and picked out the bottom corner wonderfully, giving the Magpie's a third lead of the game, with around 25 minutes left on the clock.

Forest made their first change a short moment after the goal, Awoniyi made way for Origi.

Gio Reyna also came on for Yates shortly after, to make his home debut for the Reds.

The hosts continued to forge opportunities to equalise, despite having less possession, but wayward efforts from Origi, Tavares and Domínguez didn't help their efforts.

The hosts brought on Danilo to replace Domínguez, hoping to add a new dynamic to their midfield and not long after Newcastle replaced 17-year-old Lewis Miley with Tino Livramento.

In the latter stages of the second half, Newcastle switched to a back five and adopted a deep defensive stance.

This effectively stifled the Reds' offensive prowess and diminished the quality of their attacks.

Six minutes were added on, and Elanga's excellent run and low cross almost found Origi in the middle; it was cleared well.

Gibbs-White also had space around 20 yards out and opted to shoot, his driven effort flew wide of the top corner.

Gordon was replaced in stoppage time by Emil Krafth, the youngster played a majority of the game despite not training this week.

Despite their efforts, Newcastle effectively stopped the Reds and travelled back to the North East with another three points on the board.

Player of the Game

Bruno Guimarães' contributions were instrumental in securing Newcastle's victory today.

A stellar midfield performance and two excellently taken goals means he takes the well-deserved title of Player of the Game.