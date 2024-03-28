For Luton Town and manager Rob Edwards, the two week break was no doubt a welcome rest stop in the congested highway that is the Premier League run-in.

However, while international Hatters Thomas Kaminski (Belgium) and Teden Mengi (England U21) were unscathed and welcomed back with open arms - Chiedozie Ogbene wasn't as fortunate.

Ahead of visiting Tottenham Hotspur this weekend, Edwards addressed the continued depleted availability in his side. Also, there was a wider first-tier outlook upon the Kenilworth Road residents, as they throw everything at staying up this term.

Team news

Opening the questions by addressing the current injury charges has been a consistent theme at the Brache for the last several weeks. Here, it was no different as Edwards approached the matter of who could feature against fifth-placed Spurs and the confidence within the camp.

"The lads are great. They've filled us with confidence this last week. We're starting to get back together with Thomas (Kaminski) and Teden (Mengi). They're back in training. We're up for it, we're up for a fight and that's what it's going to be for the next nine games."

With Edwards' cheery manner, team news wise it almost seemed parallel with the old adage, "if you don't laugh, you'll cry". The former Wales international chuckled:

"It's not good (laughs). We're missing everyone that we had out before plus Chieo (Ogbene) as well. He got injured on international duty. It got so bad earlier in the week that Kev Foley (coach) had to train in the opposition and he tweaked his hamstring as well, so we're losing staff as well as players!"

Chiedozie Ogbene played one of two friendly games for the Republic of Ireland before returning back to the club with a hamstring issue. Edwards revealed more about the electric winger's situation after pulling up in the goalless outing against Belgium.

"He felt his hamstring, which turned out to be the tendon. He reported it, I think, at half-time he was feeling aware. Then he came off going into the second half. He tried training a couple of days later, but unfortunately there's something there.

"We got him back as soon as we could. He came out of the training session, we scanned him and we'll see how he reacts now. It's probably going to be a few weeks. That's just how it's going at the moment. That's a blow for us, clearly."

As for the other absentees Mads Andersen, Elijah Adebayo, and Albert Sambi Lokonga - they too are still sidelined. Left with furthering their rehab efforts, the trio look to be out for just a little longer than expected. "All three of those have been working so hard behind the scenes. The staff have as well. We've had a few recurrences when they've been trying to come back. "With Sambi we're hopeful, but it's still going to be weeks. But, he's out on the grass today (Thursday) doing some work. Eli's not. Mads has been sporadic, then not again. Eli, we're really hopeful (will return) at the tail end of the season. We're hopeful we might see a bit more of Sambi. With Mads, we still don't know." Frustratingly for Luton fans, Gabe Osho is still struggling as well. Edwards explained: "Gabe has bone bruising on his knee. We're trying to manage that at the moment. That was from initial contact at Crystal Palace. A couple minutes later he had to come off. We're trying to manage that situation, his pain, and whether he can deal with that." Embed from Getty Images

Spotlight on Spurs

Coming into this game, Ange Postecoglou's side look to bounce back from defeat against Fulham last time out. Edwards provided a brief rundown of the Australian's group, yet wasn't overawed by the prospect of trying to snatch something in North London.

"They're a brilliant team. They're a brilliant team even if we haven't got ten players missing. We know how hard it's going to be, but no - let's go and attack this now. We're going to give it absolutely everything. They're a brilliant team. They're quick, they're very bright. Individually they're excellent and really well coached as well. They're very clear in what they do and they're very hard to play against."

"They've got some players who are in a fixed position, then there's some that move in rotation. (There's) a lot of freedom and fluidity in the structure and the shape in how they play. I love watching them play and hopefully we're able to cope with it at the weekend but, yeah they've done great this year - to change very quickly how they play. They pose loads of threats, it's a really difficult game for us, but you know, it's also the next opportunity for us.

"We're really looking forward to it after a couple of weeks away, coming off the back of a well-earned point in the end against Nottingham Forest so yeah - let's go."

Not just plugging the gaps - young Hatters could continue to be key

While lots of inches have been dedicated to those out of the squad, it seems easy at times to forget those tasked with coming in in their place. The impact that fringe players like Luke Berry have had has already been well noted - yet what about the younger players?

I asked Edwards how he looks to balance the development of the likes of Zack Nelson, Axel Piesold, and Joe Johnson (who is still recovering from glandular fever) with being ready to be thrown into a high pressure Premier League game.

"We've got a lot of young players that train with us at the moment and we've got a really good academy and brilliant staff. I say this a lot, but they're producing some really good people and players. Young Zack (Nelson) has obviously made his Premier League debut. Joe Johnson has had involvement with the squad.

"What we've got to do, is get the balance right - but if we feel that they're ready, then the next one's in. I've got no problem with exposing them to the games. What we've got to be careful with, is not jeopardising confidence or belief by putting people in if we don't think they're quite there yet. That won't be on talent, we've got some really talented lads there, but physically the level is just so, so different to what they will be used to.

"When I see them compete so well in training, it gives us a lot more belief that maybe they can handle this. So, you know, we've got loads of people working with the young lads. Kev Foley's main role is making sure we're getting their curriculum right and their balance right, between training and playing for the U21s and what they need. At the moment, they could be needed quicker than anticipated and sometimes that's where careers are made, aren't they? Someone takes their chance and it can just (clicking gesture) anything can happen.

Edwards concluded, almost tongue in cheek:

"There's loads of top careers and top players that have gone on because of getting in through injury. I got in through injury and managed to scrape a little bit of a career so, it can happen and we've got a few that we believe in here."