Arsenal continued their magnificent form in the Premier League as they hammered a helpless Sheffield United.

This win saw the Gunners become the first team in English football's top four tiers to win three consecutive away matches by five or more goals.

Five minutes into the first half, Arsenal found themselves 1-0 up with a trademark Martin Odegaard goal creeping into the box and finding the back of the net with the side of his foot.

Eight minutes later, a brilliant piece of skill saw Bukayo Saka spin former teammate Auston Trusty and whip in a dangerous cross which deflected off Jayden Bogle into the back of his own net.

On the quarter of an hour mark it was Gabriel Martinelli's turn to get in on the action as Jakub Kiwior cut it back to the Brazilian who's strike whizzed past Ivo Grbic, taking a deflection on the way in.

At this point Sheffield United looked down and out and Chris Wilder had seen enough, subbing off midfielder Oliver Norwood for Ben Osborn who was deployed at left wing back as the Blades transitioned into a back five for the remainder of the match.

This however did not stop Arsenal as Kai Havertz netted his seventh goal of the season latching unto a pass from Martinelli rifling the ball down the keepers left.

At four nil, Sheffield United fans had seen enough and headed for the exit. Arsenal however were not finished and Declan Rice added to the onslaught on the 39th minute.

The Blades' misery continued into the second half as Benjamin White got himself unto the scoresheet with the goal of the night curling the ball into the net off of his weaker left foot. Arsenal controlled the rest of this matchup and easily closed out the game. The full time whistle was met with deafening boo's from the home fans.

Here's what Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had to say after the game:

Thomas Partey's Return

Ghanaian international Thomas Partey was named in a Premier League squad for the first time since October and was handed 25 minutes. This leaves a tough choice for the Arsenal boss as all of his midfielders are now officially fit. Mikel had this to say:

"It was his first minutes after four months which is a long long time and then like everybody would need to earn the right to play the minutes".

Taking Saka & Martinelli off the pitch

Bukayo Saka continued his run of form with a great showing as he was directly involved in two goals tonight. This raised the question as to why he was taken off at half time. "He was feeling a bit sick and as well we have Fabio (Vieira) that we need to give him minutes as well it was a great opportunity". Gabriel Martinelli was helped off the field with an ankle knock on the 64th minute. Mikel provided an update. "... then we have a little issue with Gabi Martinelli as well he had a slight cut in his foot and we have to wait and see how he is". Embed from Getty Images

Stellar Goal Difference

Despite being in 3rd, Arsenal have a goal difference of +45 which is ten clear of Manchester City and six clear of Liverpool. The Spaniard was asked on the importance of goal difference come the end of the season.

"Yeah we don't know obviously that fact that we are scoring that many goals and not conceding is a great sign but it's about winning every game now and that's the demands that those two clubs have put over the last six or seven years and that's the task ahead of us".

The Gunners have been on fire statistically this season. In the Premier League this season the North London side have the most goals scored, most clean sheets, fewest goals conceded, as well as having the fewest shots on target faced.

Peaking at the Right Time?

Last season Arsenal started like a house on fire before tailing towards the seasons end. Still in the thick of a title race this season, the Gunners will be hoping to maintain their momentum going into the final stretch.

"...picking the right players that could bring something that we didn't have to the squad and certainly doing that and improving every single player and the mechanisms and the culture around the team and they that are doing that but it it's still the most important part of the season ahead and we know that's the case".

Arsenal have the chance to top the table on Saturday as they face Brentford at the Emirates Stadium, kicking off at 17:30PM. All eyes will also be on Sunday's clash between Liverpool and Manchester City, which could be monumental for each of the three sides.