Back in December, Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth side welcomed fellow Spaniard Unai Emery’s Aston Villa, and at the time even the most optimistic of Villa fans could not have envisaged that they would be sat in the lofty height of the Champions League places.

From the game just 20 days before Christmas, Ollie Watkins rescued a point for the Villains with his 90th-minute effort.

The home side will be looking over their shoulders with Tottenham just three points behind and with a not-too-dissimilar goal difference.

While their European journey stayed alive after their controversial penalty shootout win, they will be looking to hear the dulcet tones of Europe’s premier competition.

The Cherries have struggled to find consistent form on the road. Barring the statement win over Man United in December, they have won just five Premier League games in total on their travels.

One positive thing to note for the neutrals is that usually when Bournemouth play away, goals are never far away.

In the 15 games away from the Vitality Stadium, 55 goals have been scored.

How to stop Ollie Watkins…

It’s clear to see upon first look that one standout player is plying his trade at Villa Park this season.

Ollie Watkins sits tied with Chelsea’s Cole Palmer for goals and assists (29), so how will Andoni Iraola attempt to deal with the Torquay-born frontman?

Watkins sits in the top 70% across a plethora of metrics per 90 minutes, some include expected goals, shots on target, expected assists and chances created.

All of this is extremely impressive. However, if critics were to pick out a weak point in his game, it would be his link-up play and general connections outside of the box.

Villa’s number 11 on average completes just over 12 passes per match, and also lies in the bottom 11% for touches per 90 (29.87).

Watkins also appears to not be too keen on taking on his opposite number one-on-one. The numbers support this point, with the Englishman not even averaging one successful dribble per match.

With this in mind, if Bournemouth are to keep Watkins from reaching the 30-goal mark, then applying pressure to him will be vital.

The stats show that he is not as good outside of the box as he is in it.

Maintaining a high line could also be key.

One of Bournemouth’s shining lights this season has been the emergence of Ukrainian centre-back Illya Zabarnyi, who will have his work cut out for him alongside Marcos Senesi, both of whom are likely to be in the starting line-up.

How Aston Villa will look to keep star man Solanke under wraps…

Rather like Watkins, Dominic Solanke is having a stormer of a season.

Gareth Southgate may just be keeping an eye on this match, as both strikers will be vying for their place on the plane this summer.

Ollie Watkins looks to be ahead of Bournemouth’s Solanke in Southgate’s good books, but there is still time for the one-time capped Solanke to earn his first inclusion since 2017.

What makes this game so interesting is that both teams possess such great threat going forward, and like Villa, the Cherries have their own man to spearhead their attacks.

Diego Carlos and Pau Torres are most likely the two that will try and keep the former Chelsea academy star quiet.

But it won’t be easy.

One of Solanke’s specialist skills is taking down a long ball whilst pinning his defender, with the view to lay it off to the onrushing Ryan Christie, Justin Kluivert or whoever is occupying that advanced central space in Iraola’s side.

What Villa did so well in the reverse fixture was win those aerial duals.

Bournemouth’s number nine won just 29% of his aerial duals, and the likes of Ezri Konsa (100%) and Diego Carlos (50%) put up better numbers when the ball was airborne.

They will look to do more of the same this time around. What they also excelled in was keeping him to a minimal number of touches (27).

Therefore, it should be anticipated that the instructions for Villa’s backline will be quite similar to that of the Cherries.

These will surely be to remain in close contact with the forward and not let him dictate the game and dominate in the air.

The midfield battle

Taking the focus away from both sides' obvious threat in the final third, one interesting thing to keep an eye on is the dynamics of both sides' midfield.

For Bournemouth, Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook have led the way since the turn of the new year for the most times winning possession in the Premier League.

With that in mind, it points to the fact that Bournemouth like to turn the ball over in midfield so that they can look to spread the play wide and get on the attack hastily.

Unai Emery’s side primarily shapes up in a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-4-2.

If the former is preferred, this means they would essentially match up with what Bournemouth usually do formation-wise.

They opted for a 4-4-2 last time these two teams faced, which could play into the Cherries' hands with a direct two-on-two match-up in midfield with Bournemouth also having a '10' slightly more advanced.

Of course, Aston Villa have a few top playmakers as well in Youri Tielemans, John McGinn and Douglas Luiz.

Luiz, however, is suspended for this one, which most likely means that McGinn and Tielemans will be in from the off.

Andoni Iraola, preparing for the worst?

It is no secret that Dominic Solanke is having a brilliant season, and Bournemouth fans will be happy to see him finally getting his flowers.

However, this does mean that he will not be short of interest in the summer months.

The Cherries have turned down bids in the past from the likes of West Ham, but with owner Bill Foley mentioning that he nor the club will stand in someone’s way if they have their heart set on leaving, the writing could be on the wall.

All hope is not lost though, as Enes Unal was brought in in January from Getafe with an obligation to buy which means he will become a permanent signing ready for the 2024/25 campaign.

The Turkish forward has been used sparingly since his arrival.

He does not have a single start to his name and has averaged just 17 minutes per match. Overall, Unal has struggled to integrate himself into Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven.

What we have seen at times, though, is a 4-4-2 where Solanke and Unal lead the line together.

But with Solanke’s departure in the summer looking more likely than not, Iraola may look to give his potential ready-made replacement some more game time before the season comes to a close.