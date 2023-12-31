Anfield's best match-ups between Liverpool and Newcastle

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Fabian Schar of Newcastle United tries to tackle Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in the lead up to his goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United at Anfield on September 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe’s depleted Newcastle United side travel to Anfield as they look to open 2024 on the right foot, despite having not won there in 28 years.

Liverpool are making amends from last year's campaign, proving themselves unbeaten at home - seeing themselves well-involved in a competitive title race as we pass the halfway mark of the 2023/24 season.

The Magpies are winless in 27 visits and only drawing five of those sees the visitors in desperate need to change those fortunes come New Year's Day.

Liverpool have proved to be ruthless after going a goal down to the Toon Army, winning on 10 occasions where this has happened, including the last three of the last four visits from the North-East side.

Below, we look at the best matchups, that Anfield has hosted, between the two sides in the Premier League.

Liverpool 0-2 Newcastle – 16th April 1994

Newly promoted Newcastle United returned to Anfield for the first time since 1988, where The Magpies also took home three points, courtesy of the first Brazilian to grace English football - Mirandinha.

The return also saw the home-coming of a few familiar faces of the Kop – Assistant Manager Terry McDermott, Barry Venison and Peter Beardsley all enjoyed warm welcomes.

The friendly atmosphere shortly fizzled out as Rob Lee fired “The Entertainers” ahead with just four minutes on the clock, slotting past David James after being threaded through by Andy Cole.

Both sides then had their flurry of chances, with both Andy Cole and Lee being denied by James, and McManaman saw his effort saved by Pavel Srnicek at the other end.

Cole, however, soon doubled United’s lead just before the hour mark after Ruel Fox found him with a clinical ball and the striker netted his 39th of his eventual 41 of the campaign.

Keegan’s side ended the campaign in 3rd place, whereas their opponents ended theirs in 8th under subsequent Newcastle manager, Graeme Souness.

Liverpool 4-3 Newcastle – 3rd April 1996

Newcastle came into this fixture having slipped off the top of the table after a 12-point lead, seeing them now three points behind Manchester United – however still with a game in hand.

Robbie Fowler opened the scoring for the Redmen, with a well-placed header at the back post before a quick-fire double from Newcastle’s attack outlets, Les Ferdinand and David Ginola.

The English centre-forward hammered home past David James following a dazzling run from maverick Faustino Asprilla. Ferdinand was involved again, threading through Ginola soon after who slotted it away with confidence to put the visitors ahead.

Fowler was on the scoresheet again soon after the break after Steve McManaman found him with a clever ball in on the right.

Asprilla soon added to the chaos two minutes later with an unorthodox finish from outside the box, beating the on-rushing Liverpool ‘keeper.

Stan Collymore pegged the Toon back once more after being found open at the far post to beat Pavel Srnicek.

The infamous last-minute heartbreak then arrived for Newcastle, after a neat passage of play between Ian Rush and John Barnes, led to the latter finding Collymore in acres of space to fire his shot across the face of goal, and add to Keegan’s dismay.

Newcastle went on to finish second.

Liverpool 2-2 Newcastle – 23rd April 2016

Rafael Benitez returned to Anfield for the first time since his sacking in 2010 as his underperforming Newcastle side fought back from a goal deficit to earn a point on the road.

Daniel Sturridge broke the deadlock two minutes neatly taking down an Alberto Moreno free-kick and volleying past a helpless Karl Darlow.

Moreno was involved once again in contributing towards a potentially disastrous afternoon for The Magpies after finding Adam Lallana before the midfielder curled home an impressive effort.

Relegation-threatened United came out of the blocks after the break with Simon Mignolet gifting Papiss Cisse one of the easiest goals of his career.

Vurnon Anita was allowed to cross in from the right before the Belgian misjudged and Cisse headed home into an empty net.

After a few penalty appeals and a disallowed goal from Roberto Firmino, after the centre-forward was deemed offside, the Toon Army soon went against the odds and found an equaliser.

Jack Colback netted his only goal of the 15/16 campaign, his eventual last one for the club, after latching on to a Dejan Lovren clearance from an Andros Townsend shot – the midfielder put the visitors on level terms just after the hour mark.

Newcastle managed to see out the game, earning their first point on the road of the year and their fifth point in a week. However, albeit not falling to defeat again in the campaign, they were relegated for the first time since 2009.

Jurgen Klopp saw out his first season reaching the Europa League final, losing to Sevilla and finishing outside of the European spots in 8th.

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle – 14th September 2019

Newly-appointed Steve Bruce travelled to Merseyside with a mixed bag of results in the opening weeks of the 2019/20 campaign.

Summer loanee signing, Jetro Willems, fired the visitors ahead in emphatic fashion after seven minutes – seeing his effort from the left-hand side fire into the top-right corner, leaving Adrian with no chance.

Liverpool, however, soon equalised past a low-block Bruce side, after a well-worked move between Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane saw the Senegalese curl his precise effort in front of the Kop.

The game soon continued to change once Roberto Firmino was introduced following a forced replacement of Divock Origi.

Firmino instantly threaded Mane for his second, with help from Karl Darlow as he fired into an empty net to fire Klopp’s side ahead for the first time.

After the break, Georginio Wijnaldum almost netted a spectacular effort against his former side, seeing his dipping effort just graze the top of the bar.

Newcastle showed little promise of making their way back into the game, as Liverpool proved ruthless coming forward.

The three points were sealed for the hosts after a quick one-two from Mohammad Salah and Firmino saw the Brazilian smartly flick on the ball to thread the prolific attacker through for his fourth of his eventual 23 for the campaign.

Liverpool went on to win the league, for the first time in 30 years, in the then Covid-affected season whilst Newcastle suffered an underwhelming season – however secured their Premier League status comfortably.