The end of the 2023 National Football League season is nearly among us, in two weeks time, the NFL champions will be crowned in Las Vegas, hoisting the Vince Lombardi trophy in the process.

Before that though, we have the divisional round, where the Baltimore Ravens face the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions travel to the San Francisco 49ers in order to decide which two face off in the annual championship game.



With the curtain rapidly closing on the 2023 season, three of VAVEL UK’s NFL team and Charlie Wilson, NFL writer for the Daily Mirror select their awards winners.

Most Valuable Player

Declan Carr: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Lamar Jackson rushes for a touchdown against the Texans (Photo: Patrick Smith/GETTY Images)

The Baltimore signal caller showed exactly why is the favourite for the award with a stunning road performance against the Texans.

He may only rank 4th in QBR (Quarterback rating) with a score of 64.7 in the regular season, but he has been a force to be reckoned with in the play-offs so far with a 93.9 rating in the post-season so far, and looks likely to drive his team to a first Super Bowl since the 2012-13 season.

Tom Wallace: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

In the off-season, Jackson wanted out of Baltimore but you wouldn’t know it now. He ended up staying put and has repaid the Ravens with 24 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores.

The AFC number one seed is within touching distance of the Super Bowl, largely thanks to the elusive quarterback.

Ben Conway: Lamar Jackson (Ravens)

Jackson led his team to number one seed in the AFC, giving them an immediate bypass and a huge chance to win their third Super Bowl in franchise history. I

n 16 games, Jackson threw over 3,500 yards and scored 24 passing touchdowns whilst also achieving over 800 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns.



With stats like these Lamar Jackson is the frontrunner to earn his second MVP award.

Charlie Wilson: Josh Allen (Bills)

I think it's extremely close between him and Lamar Jackson, but I give the edge to Allen.



The Bills quarterback almost single-handedly willed the team to the second seed after starting the season with a 6-6 record - being the best pure passer while having an incredible 15 rushing touchdowns (44 in total).



The Bills struggled at wide receiver this year, which let Allen's numbers down, but he still put together a sensational season



Offensive Player of the Year

Declan: Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

CMC led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards, scoring 14 touchdowns. He also had 564 receiving yards and seven scores in the air.

In the play-offs so far, he has 98 yards and two scores rushing and 30 receiving yards.

He is San Francisco’s biggest weapon if they are to win a first Super Bowl since 1995.

Tom: Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

There is no doubt that McCaffrey is the best all-round running back in the NFL. Rushing, receiving and blocking, he does it all. The former Carolina Panther has taken his play to a new level this season and feels like a sure thing for this award.

Ben: Christian McCaffrey (49ers)

Easily one of the best in his position in the NFL and his incredible stats this season are the reason I have chosen him.

He is a key member of the 49ers that won the #1 seed in the NFC and since being traded to the team in 2021 he has arguably been one of their most important players.

Charlie: Tyreek Hill (Dolphins)

Tyreek Hill celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Chiefs (Photo: Jamie Squire/GETTY Images)

Had it not been for an injury, Hill probably amasses 2000 receiving yards.

An unstoppable force at the wide receiver position, Hill allows the Dolphins offense to run plays that others could not even scheme up.

See how Miami performed without him in comparison to with him being active.



Defensive Player of the Year

Declan: Myles Garrett (Browns)

The edge rusher was super impactful in making Cleveland’s defence one of the most dominant units in the league this season.

He recorded 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, 33 tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits. He is the definition of a game-wrecker and finally got his flowers this campaign with this award from the PFWA (Profession Football Writers of America).

Tom: Myles Garrett (Browns)

Myles Garrett in action against the Texans in the Wild Card round (Photo: Cooper Neill/GETTY Images)

The former number-one draft pick has made a career out of striking fear in quarterbacks like no-one else.

His season was perhaps summed up by his blocked field goal in week seven against the Indianapolis Colts.

The freakish athlete leapt over the Colts field goal unit to block Matt Gay’s 60-yard attempt for perhaps the play of the year. Oh yeah, he had 14 sacks and four forced fumbles this year too.

Ben: T.J Watt (Steelers)

Incredibly close between Myles Garrett and T.J Watt but Watt stood out to me as he leads the NFL with 19 sacks- five more than Garrett, whilst also having 68 tackles, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery touchdown and ultimately came sixth on the list for tackles for loss with 19.

Charlie: Myles Garrett (Browns)

The best pass-rusher in the NFL - I do not think this is much of a debate despite impressive years from Micah Parsons and TJ Watt.

The Browns star explodes off the edge and disrupts the play on every other snap - with insane rates of pressure on pure-passing downs.



Offensive Rookie of the Year

Declan: CJ Stroud (Texans)- Puka Nacua deserves an honourable mention, after breaking the rookie receptions and yards but CJ Stroud is the clear winner here.

The number two pick in the 2023 draft led Houston to a 10-win season, an AFC South crown and a wild card win and had one of the most remarkable seasons ever from a rookie QB.

Tom: CJ Stroud (Texans)

Being a rookie quarterback for a three-win team is supposed to be difficult. Stroud has made it look easy at times. He led the Texans to the AFC South title and a play-off win over the Browns - while looking like a potential MVP candidate. It’s an exciting time to be a Houston Texans fan.

Ben: CJ Stroud (Texans)

CJ Stroud in action against the Browns (Photo: Ryan Kang/GETTY Images)

The Houston Texans ended the 2022/23 campaign bottom of the AFC south , a year later with the second overall pick of the draft, CJ Stroud, they found themselves in a divisional playoff game.

4000+ yards and 23 touchdowns in his rookie season is incredible as well as becoming the youngest player to win a playoff game helping lead his team to victory , beating the Cleveland Browns 45-14.

Charlie: CJ Stroud (Texans)

Leaving Puka Nacua out of this award is incredibly harsh after his record-breaking season, but Stroud's performances have single-handedly turned the fate of an entire franchise. The second-overall pick had been a contender for MVP at times in the season, putting together a remarkable season as a pocket passer.



Defensive Rookie of the Year

Declan: Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

Devon Witherspoon scores a pick-six against the Giants (Photo:Al Bello/GETTY Images)

The fifth overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks had a stellar rookie season. He played the most snaps out of the candidates for the award with 883 and was a noticeable absence when injured for four games.

He was a huge presence on the Seahawks defence, finishing his rookie year with 79 tackles, three sacks, eight tackles for loss, 16 pass breakups and an interception that he returned for a touchdown, with further turnovers ruled out due to teammate penalties.

Tom: Jalen Carter (Eagles)

The defensive tackle won two National Championships during his time at Georgia - he has not disappointed at the pro level. Carter finished the season with 20 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles and a defensive touchdown for the Eagles. Expect him to be a star player in the NFL for years to come.

Ben : Devon Witherspoon (Seahawks)

It was a tough choice with Jalen Carter in the mix but the Seattle Seahawks cornerback is my choice.

The rookie was able to live up to the hype, despite having a lot of pressure being the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Witherspoon recorded 79 tackles averaging four per game, three sacks, one Interception and 16 passes defended which helped him get selected for the 2024 pro bowl.

His 97-yard pick-six against the New York Giants also earned him the NFC defensive player of the week award as well as becoming the first player to have 2+ sacks and 95+ yards in the same game.

Charlie: Jalen Carter (Eagles)

Getting seven sacks as a rookie defensive tackle is simply unheard of, with Carter becoming a dominant line player from his first game in the league.

He disrupts the play on every snap, consistently winning his one-v-one's and causing havoc - even if it is not seen in the statistics.

Will Anderson Jr and Devon Witherspoon both had great seasons, but Carter's year cannot be overlooked.



Coach of the Year

Declan: Dan Campbell (Lions)

Dan Campbell on the touchline against Tampa (Photo: Gregory Shamus/GETTY Images)

Detroit are on the verge of a maiden Super Bowl appearance under the guidance of Campbell.

The Lions had not won their division since 1983 before this season, but topped the NFC North with a 12-5 record in this campaign.

Tom: DeMeco Ryans (Texans)

The Texans have gone from being one of the worst teams in the NFL to one of the best - all in the space of a year. That is in large part to the job Ryans has done. An AFC south crown and a 10-win season were surely not a part of the plan this early. It has been a brilliant coaching performance from the former linebacker.

Ben : Dan Campbell ( Lions)

He has taken a directionless lions team and turned them into potentially history makers , giving them the chance to play in their first Superbowl ever. Campbell has brought back passion in Detroit and given the fans a sense of belief which they have been deprived of for years. Detroit Lions finished the 2008 season 0-16 , if they manage to win the Superbowl it would be a miracle!

Charlie: Kyle Shanahan (49ers)

For me, the 49ers head coach has been the best this season. The best play-caller in all of football, Shanahan continued to out-scheme defensive teams all season long - doing so with a volatile quarterback in Brock Purdy. The 49ers grabbed the number one seed yet again, and it's not hard to see why they're the most consistent team in the league.



Comeback Player of the Year

Declan: Damar Hamlin (Bills)

Damar Hamlin walks out for the game against the Chiefs (Photo: Perry Knotts/GETTY Images)

The man died on the field and came back and played 17 defensive snaps and 94 on special teams.

Joe Flacco who is also nominated for this award gives Hamlin the nod, too.

“I’m just coming back from being old and from not being on a team for a couple months… I don’t know how many snaps he played. I just think mentally, to get yourself back to the point where you feel comfortable doing that kind of thing is pretty cool,” he said.

Tom: Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers)

Mayfield was not good enough for the Browns, Rams, or Panthers. He was, though, good enough to replace the greatest quarterback of all time in Tampa. The Bucs were on the brink of the NFC championship but ultimately suffered heartbreak in a 31-23 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. The 28-year-old has surprised us all this season.

Ben: Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers)

Having to replace the goat of the sport was never going to be an easy job.

After being traded and injured multiple times, the ‘come back’ for Mayfield wasn't expected.

Baker led the Bucs to an upset against the Eagles in the wildcard round scoring three touchdowns and another three against the Lions but unfortunately that wasn't enough to secure the win.

Charlie: Damar Hamlin (Bills)

I understand why Joe Flacco and Baker Mayfield are being considered as candidates - had it not been for any other season then one of them wins it. But… Hamlin literally came back from death. He died on the field, came back to life and played in the NFL.

It’s quite a funny debate when you think about it really… what’s more impressive? Winning games for the Browns or Buccaneers, or rising from the perils of death.



Game of the Season

Declan: Lions 31-37 Seahawks

Detroit had beaten the reigning SB champion Kansas City before this clash, whilst Seattle was coming off a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was a thrilling battle which ended up with the Hawks taking the win with a Tyler Lockett touchdown in overtime after the Lions had levelled the game in regulation time with a last-gasp field goal.

Tom: Lions 21-20 Chiefs.

Fresh from their success in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs lost on opening night against Dan Campbell’s much-improved side.

Jared Goff threw for 253 yards and a touchdown, while a late David Montgomery score took the Lions to victory.

A host of dropped catches cost Mahomes and the Chiefs, and it has something that has plagued them throughout the year.

Ben : Jets 22 - 16 Bills

A strong game to start the season, with an unfortunate injury for Aaron Rodgers early on.

The Bills were 13-3 up at half time and with Zach Wilson as the Jets QB nobody expected anything.

An extremely poor Josh Allen display in the second half gave the jets a chance to get back into the game, which they did by taking it to Overtime.

A 65 yard punt return touchdown gave the Jets some enjoyment as they won the game, although they couldn't completely enjoy it thanks to Aaron Rodgers achilles tendon injury.

Charlie: Titans 28-27 Dolphins

This is perhaps a bit of a rogue choice, but the Titans scoring two touchdowns in less than three minutes with rookie quarterback Will Levis mounting an improbable comeback was the most memorable game to me this past season.



Levis is a streaky quarterback, but he’s going to be exciting to watch over the next few years.