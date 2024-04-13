Iraola maintains ‘we cannot be happy with the point’ as Bournemouth draw 2-2 against Man United

AFC Bournemouth faced a controversial 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, with a VAR penalty decision in Manchester United's favour closing the gap created at half-time.

It was a thrilling first half as both sides took chances to capitalise on each others’ shortcomings, and it ended with Bournemouth being 2-1 up at the break.

The following 45 minutes were focused on maintaining that lead, with the Cherries needing a crucial three points to extend their gap ahead of Fulham in the league.

It looked set to be a win on the south coast until a controversial penalty decision brought Manchester United back into the game, with the match ending as a 2-2 draw.

Both sides ultimately shared the points, with the crowd making their feelings known with boos erupting from the stands.

A home side unhappy with the result…

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola maintained that his side could not be satisfied with their draw, with a multitude of factors contributing to the goals they conceded.

“We cannot be happy with the point - we were the team that deserved three points," said Iraola.

"We missed chances, especially in the first half, but the reason we didn’t win is because we missed the chances and all the refereeing decisions went against us.”

A controversial penalty?

In the 63rd minute, Bournemouth conceded a penalty, with Adam Smith being penalised for a handball offence in the penalty area.

Kobbie Mainoo’s deflected shot caught Smith on the arm, with the controversy arising as the player argued there was no other position for his arm to be in, but referee Tony Harrington was firm in his decision.

Bruno Fernandes took the penalty for the opposition, and scored, bringing the scoreline to a level 2-2.

Stoppage time brought a second officiating controversy, but this time it threatened to swing in Bournemouth’s favour; a tackle on Ryan Christie as he made a run on goal.

The footage went to the VAR screens, but the decision ended up being a free-kick as replays showed the initial offence occurred just outside the box.

However, the contact did continue afterwards, with Christie falling into the box.

Iraola had much to say on the disputed handball decision, commenting: “It comes from his own teammate and it’s instinctive - normally they don’t call these kinds of handballs.”

The Cherries boss added to his comments when asked about the stoppage time incident involving Christie.

“The first frame, he is maybe one centimetre outside the box, but he continues [with Ryan Christie] one or two metres inside.

"For us, it [consistency in VAR] is very important.

"In the end, we need the same respect as the other teams. We are all playing for important things and it has cost a lot of hard work.”

It is no secret that the Premier League has been plagued with controversial decision-making ever since VAR was introduced.

With many questions having been raised over referees and VAR decisions, no doubt there will be fans who both vehemently agree and disagree with this decision.

It was the difference between three points and one, such a small margin yet imperative at this stage in the season.

Hitman's perspective

Dominic Solanke had some words to say on both refereeing decisions, commenting: “It did look like it was on the line so I am not sure [if it was a penalty].

"We were unlucky not to get it in the end, it would have been an opportunity to win but it did not go our way.

"To beat Man United is always something we would love to do, so obviously that would have been a great chance to win it at the end.”

On the earlier handball penalty decision, Solanke added: “It’s never nice giving away a penalty, but sometimes in football these things happen, he [Adam Smith] will be annoyed about it.”

Sinisterra: an injury at the wrong time for Bournemouth

Shortly before half-time, Luis Sinisterra hobbled off for the home side, with the winger subject to an injury which could prove to be a problem for Iraola.

The player had only just recovered from a hamstring injury picked up on international duty, and was a surprise starter in the match after being suggested to be out of action for at least another week.

Now it seems the Colombia international will yet again be facing the bench for the Cherries’ next match against Aston Villa.

But there is still hope for Iraola’s side, with forward Solanke being a key influence on the squad, opening the scoring at the Vitality against Man United.

Justin Kluivert was another player who made his presence felt from the midfield, with a skilled shot thrusting the home side back into the lead after momentarily being pegged back.

Although it is unclear at the moment how long Sinisterra will be out for, there are players within the squad who can continue to bring Bournemouth forward and carry them closer to their dream of staying in the Premier League, and possibly attaining European football.

How did the goals actually go down?

An early opportunity came for Bournemouth with a header from Solanke, but the attempt was intercepted by the Man United defence.

The dismay for the home team was short-lived as the player went on to open the scoring for the Cherries with a shot from outside the box in the 16th minute.

However, the Red Devils got their redemption at the feet of Bruno Fernandes, with the midfielder striking the ball into the top of the net in the 31st minute.

It was not long before the home side reasserted their dominance, with Kluivert thrusting the Cherries into the lead again just minutes later, to the disappointment of the away fans.

The second half saw a penalty for the Red Devils after a handball, with Fernandes rolling in from the spot.

For a team aiming for European qualifying for the first time in their history, Bournemouth have a lot to prove.

Following their draw with the Red Devils, the Cherries have it all to play for in their next Premier League clash.

Now they have secured Premier League safety, they can push for a chance to experience the thrill of European football.

AFC Bournemouth are due to take on Aston Villa away at Villa Park on Sunday 21 April, with kick-off at 3PM BST.

Coverage will be shown live on TNT Sports.