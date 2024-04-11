Newcastle vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2024

In the tail end of last season, it took only twenty-one minutes to show the gap between the buoyant Newcastle United and the dismal Tottenham Hotspur, with the Magpies soaring 5-0 ahead in that time.

The drubbing was complete at 6-1. Eddie Howe's men took a huge step towards UEFA Champions League qualification and Spurs were handed yet another game to forget in a season peppered with them.

Almost a year later, the club's meet in vastly different stead. This time Tottenham are chasing the top four finish while Newcastle are clawing back points to reach the UEFA Europa League or Conference League.

Both are unbeaten in three and have momentums to protect. Ange Postecoglou's side most recently beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 while the Toon are coming off the back of a closely fought 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Lilywhites have been inconsistent away from home lately, thrashing Aston Villa, losing to Fulham and drawing to rivals West Ham. Though they will be boosted by their 4-1 victory in the reverse of this fixture back in December.

Newcastle, on the other hand, haven't lost at home since January and will be looking to put down a marker in their hunt for European places.

Team News

Newcastle United

The hosts remain ravaged by injuries. Joe Willock has also added his name to the lengthy list having limped off at Fulham while left back Lewis Hall "is a slight concern" after not training this week.

Sven Botman, Joelinton and Jamaal Lascelles are recovering from their respective surgeries.

Lewis Miley, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Valentino Livramento, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron and Matt Targett are all still sidelined.

Sandro Tonali continues to serve his suspension, which ends in August.

Bruno Guimarães, the match-winner at Craven Cottage, is currently on nine yellow cards and is one away from suspension himself.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs make the trip with considerably fewer injury worries. Long-term absentees Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon remain unavailable.

Richarlison, who sat out the Forest fixture with a knee problem, is again not available this weekend.

"He'll miss this week," Postecoglou confirmed. "He is close but with next weekend off, the last two rounds are stacked with games and having him ready for that is more important."

Likely Line-ups

Newcastle United

Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Dummett; Longstaff, Guimarães, Anderson; Barnes, Gordon, Isak

Tottenham Hotspur

Vicario; Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Maddison; Kulusevski, Werner, Son

Key Players

Newcastle United: Alexander Isak

Club record signing Isak's impact in the North East was nothing short of immediate, helping his side reach the Champions League last season with ten goals.

It is now fifteen goals in twenty-three league appearances for the forward this time round, including six in his last five home appearances.

Along with Anthony Gordon, Isak staying fit has been crucial in Newcastle having a semblance of form amid the club's injury crisis.

His physicality and dribbling ability will be well-matched by Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, but the Sweden international has the capability of giving any partnership a tough run out.

Tottenham Hotspur: Heung Min-Son

Though Timo Werner was very much pulling the strings up top against Forest, Spurs captain Son could be the main man this time out.

So often effective from the left wing down the years, the South Korean has spent majority of this season at centre forward, scoring twelve Premier League goals in the process.

Howe's pressing mentality and reluctance to sit into a low block is ideal for Son, who, as a devastatingly clinical finisher, will thrive on those chances.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

St James' Park, Newcastle.

What time is kick-off?

12:30 GMT on Saturday 13th April.

How can I watch?

In the UK, the match will be available on TNT Sports and through Discovery+. Radio commentary is available on talkSPORT.