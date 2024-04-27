Andoni Iraola says "Brighton's performance against City is not a good reference for us"

AFC Bournemouth host Brighton and Hove Albion on the final weekend of April as the Cherries look to climb the Premier League table.

Andoni Iraola's side claimed a huge three points during the week away to Wolves which saw them come out 1-0 victors, despite going down to ten men.

Iraola reflected on the performance at Molineux, the state of his squad and his thoughts on the Cherries' upcoming opponents in his latest press conference.

Kerkez's suspension remains

Milos Kerkez's straight red card saw Bournemouth put up an inspired performance in the closing stages to leave Wolverhampton with the win and a clean sheet.

The club attempted to appeal Kerkez's three-game suspension during the week, which was swiftly declined by the FA.

When asked about the decision, Iraola stated: "They answered straight away and he will serve the three-game suspension. I had my hopes, I do not feel like it is a red card."

"To overturn a decision, I have seen it in Spain, it has to be super clear but it has not happened"

Respect for an opponent

Iraola was also asked during the press conference about the admiration he has for Brighton manager Robert De Zerbi.

The Cherries manager said: "[We] have seen the results [that Brighton get]. The [Brighton] players believe 100 per cent in what they are doing".

"They have seen it in the past season or this season playing in Europe and it is the way they do things.

"They do it very well. It is true that it is not always working, like everyone else, but for me, they play really well."

Record-chasing Cherries

The Cherries last played Brighton in September, falling to a 3-1 loss at the Amex Stadium with Bournemouth winless in the league at the time.

Bournemouth have turned their fortunes around since then, however, with twelve league wins this season to now sit on 45 points, just one point away from their best Premier League tally.

This tally is a point Iraola has discussed frequently of late.

The Spaniard said: "Yes, it is the first chance we have now that we can beat it on Sunday. But we have to win for this."

"It is not going to be easy. We [need] one point to tie it, and we need two to go ahead.

"So, we'll try to do it on Sunday. Because we know that in the same way as Sunday, then we will have Arsenal away, we have difficult games. So we have to do it in one of the difficult ones."

Brighton's recent struggles

Brighton are currently 12th in the Premier League table, just one point behind the Cherries in 11th with a game in hand.

The Seagulls come to Dorset in poor form, however, with a five-game winless run seeing De Zerbi's side low on confidence.

When asked about Brighton's 4-0 defeat to Manchester City during the week, Iraola insisted that they are not to be taken lightly.

He said: "everyone has a tough game against Manchester City."

"It is not expected that this can’t happen. I don't think it's a good reference for us.

"Probably we have to go further to find better references, because they are a team that spends a lot of time on the ball".

Iraola gives squad updates

When Iraola was questioned on any potential players picking up injuries against Wolves, he said: "I don’t think so. A couple finished with some knocks, but it is not muscle injuries, so I suppose they will be able to recover."

Asked about backup goalkeeper Mark Travers continuing to feature, Iraola responded: "I haven't made the decision. I don't know the starting XI."

"I don't know who will start and not.

"Normally, you and players think that the managers have very clear [ideas on] the next starting XI since we play the game and the next day you know the ones that are going to play".

Travers earned his first start in the Premier League since May against Wolves during the week and was crucial to his side keeping a clean sheet; a decision that saw number one Neto demoted to the bench.

Iraola did not suggest this would be a permanent decision, however.

The Spaniard responded: "No, zero [chance]. I think Neto has been very good in the last games he has played."

"It was because I wanted to see Mark, because he is pushing a lot in training. He is a very good keeper. That was the main decision."