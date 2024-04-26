Pre-Match Analysis: Bournemouth welcome Brighton in all-south coast clash

Recent performances from AFC Bournemouth have led to Cherries fans dreaming of a top-half Premier League finish this season, particularly as the south coast side recorded a sweet 1-0 victory against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Brighton, meanwhile, have struggled as of late, picking up one win in their last six Premier League fixtures, and a Round of 16 Europa League exit to Roma has really halted their campaign.

The Seagulls sit six points from European football and their hopes for a second season in the competition hang in the balance with just five games to go.

Here is what we can expect from Sunday's 2:00pm clash at the Vitality Stadium.

AFC Bournemouth's 'organised chaos'

Since the appointment of Andoni Iraola in the summer, Bournemouth have adopted a new identity of heavy pressing and attacking football, inspired by the Athletic Bilbao team Iraola played for under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

This new style relies upon retrieving the ball back high up the pitch, turning defence to attack as quickly as possible, and converting turnovers into chances.

Since the beginning of 2024, no Premier League duo have won possession more times than Bournemouth's Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook.

Christie's relentless energy has been a key component to the Cherries press as he sits third in the Premier League for total pressures, fourth for passers pressured, and eighth for high turnovers, outlining Iraola's press-heavy ethos.

Primarily, Iraola sets his side up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, occupying both pace and power on the wings with the centre-piece of Dominic Solanke.

Bournemouth use a suffocating pressing system that progressively pushes the opposition back with central defenders Marcos Senesi and Illya Zabarnyi often occupying positions within the opposition's half and setting up to gain interceptions when out of possession.

Bournemouth are youthful, and energetic in their press with Aston Villa captain, John McGinn, recently highlighting the tricky tactics of the Cherries.

He summed it up nicely: "When you’re tired, a team you don't want to play is Bournemouth."

However, to beat the Seagulls, the Cherries must be more clinical when forcing turnovers or building momentum.

In the last three fixtures, Bournemouth have taken 55 shots with only four of those shots ending up in the opposition's net.

Are Brighton uncomfortable on the road?

Roberto De Zerbi's side have won just one of their last eleven matches on the road in the Premier League, with their last win coming at the end of November at the City Ground.

The Seagulls have picked up just 17 points from games away from the Amex this season, with their home form being the most profitable, picking up 27 points.

Albion have scored just two goals in their last four fixtures away from home, whilst conceding a total of six goals.

Di Zerbi's men now have two pivotal fixtures in their bid for European football for the second consecutive season as they travel to Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Meanwhile, the visitors will also look to this fixture cautiously due to the host's brilliant recent form at their fortress.

The foundations of AFC Bournemouth's recent success have been at home and down to their home form.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last five Premier League home matches, picking up three wins against Luton, Everton, and Crystal Palace.

Iraola's side are also just two points from beating the club's record point total in the Premier League, and a loud record-hungry Vitality Stadium may be a tough visit for a team struggling on the road like Brighton.

Can the Seagulls stop Dominic Solanke?

You cannot talk about AFC Bournemouth without talking about Dominic Solanke this season as the striker has been in red-hot form, netting 18 times in England's top flight.

The Englishman will want to carry on his goal-scoring form in his bid to convince Gareth Southgate for a ticket on the plane to Germany this summer as England travel to the 2024 European Championships.

However, during this game, the partnership of Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke will be crucial in keeping Solanke quiet and securing their side all three points.

It feels like a massively tough ask due to the well-roundedness of Solanke's game, but he does have his faults.

Both van Hecke and Dunk possess physical advantages over Solanke due to their height and aerial ability.

This means that the away side will look to isolate the striker, keeping the ball in the air and attempting to minimalise his touches in link-up play in particular due to his superiority in pace.

Brighton's skipper Dunk is aerially strong in particular as he sits above 80% of players for aerial duels won per 90 with 1.90.

But it will not be that simple.

Solanke is an abstract player in his movement off the ball as the forward often moves into the channels to pick up a long ball and move in behind the defence.

Solanke's ability to pluck a ball out of the sky and spin a defender or bring in another teammate will mean that either Dunk or van Hecke will need to be tightly marking Bournemouth's number nine at all times.

Roberto de Zerbi's game plan will surely be to restrict and isolate the ability of Solanke, attempting to physically dominate him.

South American flair

Who are Brighton's dangermen?

In this fixture last season, Brighton recorded a 2-0 victory away at the Vitality Stadium thanks to goals from Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso, securing all three points and the south coast bragging rights.

Brighton's Paraguayan gem Enciso sealed victory in added time, scoring his first Premier League goal as he almost walked the ball into the AFC Bournemouth net as opposition defenders and goalkeepers scrambled to attempt to block the ball.

Enciso has recently recovered from an injury, making the bench against Manchester City, however, the Paraguayan may now be in contention to start.

Along with Enciso, AFC Bournemouth will also need to look out for his South American compatriot and teammate, Joao Pedro.

Brighton's Brazilian number nine is their top goalscorer with nineteen goals in all competitions and eight of those goals in the Premier League.

Pedro also sits fourth in the Premier League for penalty conversions, scoring all four of his penalties in the Premier League.

Pedro's flairful style is crucial to Brighton's play, as he is able to operate as either a winger or a striker.

Pedro sits above 91% of Premier League players for successful dribbles per 90 (1.75), while also sitting above 92% of players for shots taken for 90 (2.03).

The Brazilian will be looking to end his brief four-game goal drought since returning from injury as the Seagulls visit the seaside on Sunday.

What to expect

This one sets up to be an exciting encounter for the neutral as both sides set up to play quick and efficient attacking football, sharing a vast array of forward talent.

It is a must-win for Brighton if they want to keep their European hopes alive, while AFC Bournemouth will look to cement their place in the top half and above Brighton, keeping a quiet eye on the race for Europe.

Brighton will go in as the favourites, but Bournemouth's home and league form may just edge them as hosts.