Sheffield United vs Bournemouth: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

The international break has probably come at the worst time for both sides, with Sheffield United and Bournemouth picking up recent convincing results to rejuvenate their seasons.

Paul Heckingbottom's team comes into the game looking to build on their recent run of impressive games.

The Blades picked up their first win this season when they defeated Wolves three weeks ago and earned a valuable point away from home against Brighton.

Similarly, Bournemouth picked up their first win a few weeks ago. A first win for Andoni Iraola saw the Cherries beat Burnley 2-1.

A comfortable 2-0 victory against Newcastle before the break lifted them outside the relegation zone, which seems to have kick-started their season, following a very slow start.

Team News

Sheffield United will assess Vinicius Souza, James McAtee and Jayden Bogle after the trio all came off injured in their draw away at Brighton.

The game could come too soon for Oli McBurnie (groin) and Anel Ahmedhodzic (hamstring) who both might be out for a few more weeks.

Record signing Rhian Brewster is also doubtful as the forward is still nursing a hamstring injury.

The Blades will be without John Egan (calf), Chris Basham (leg) and Tom Davies (knee) who are all out for the foreseeable future.

Andoni Iraola has revealed that defender Max Aarons could be out until the New Year. The 23-year-old sustained a hamstring injury in their 2-0 victory against Newcastle before the international break.

The Cherries will still be without Alex Scott (knee), Tyler Adams (hamstring), Emiliano Marcondes (foot) and Ryan Fredericks (calf) for an extended period of time.

Likely line-ups

Sheffield United:

Foderingham; Baldock, Trusty, Robinson; Bogle, Souza, Norwood, Thomas; Hamer, McAtee; Archer

Bournemouth:

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Kluivert, Christie, Tavernier; Solanke

Key Players

Sheffield United - Oliver Norwood

Sheffield United's backbone and spine of the team, captain Oliver Norwood has started all but two of the Blades' 12 Premier League matches this season, including netting that stoppage time penalty to snatch all three points against Wolves.

The midfielder, who is nearing 250 appearances for the Yorkshire side has been instrumental in the team these last few weeks: his leadership and passion exactly what the club needs in the relegation scrap.

He's become a regular in Heckingbottom's side as they'll need all his experience and guidance if they are looking to make it three games unbeaten in the Premier League since July 2020.

Bournemouth - Dominic Solanke

Six goals in 12 games makes Dominic Solanke a real problem that Sheffield United are going to be wary on Saturday.

The forward's relentless high-pressing nature combined with his killer-instinct poaching makes Solanke a hot property in the league so far this season.

He is Bournemouth's main man at the moment and Cherries' fans will be hoping his great run of form will continue in Sheffield at the weekend.

Match details

The game is taking place at Bramall Lane in Sheffield on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Unfortunately, the game is not being televised as it as 15:00 kick-off. However, both teams and many multi-media platforms will have highlights after the game.